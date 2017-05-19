Seminarian Education Dinner has become ‘a major event’

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Bob Guerra was there for the first Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction.



“We raised $7,000 and we thought we did pretty well,” said Guerra, who was the president of the Williamson County Serra Club for the first Dinner and Auction and is serving again in the same role this year.



That first event didn’t give him any hint that it would grow the way it has. Guerra said. “It’s obviously turned into a major event for the diocese.”



Last year, organizers turned over $190,000 raised at the Dinner and Auction to Bishop David Choby to be used to help pay the cost of educating the diocese’s 26 seminarians, which totals more than $1 million a year. And for the eighth annual Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction, which will be held 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Holy Family Church in Brentwood, the goal is an even more ambitious $250,000.



Guerra credited Bishop Choby and Lloyd Crockett, a member of the Williamson County Serra Club and Serra Club International, for getting the event off the ground and helping it grow so quickly. Crockett had seen a similar event sponsored by the Serra Club in Dallas, Guerra explained. “He had a vision of us doing something like that. … We put it together without any clear vision of what it would be … but I’m glad we did.”



Bishop Choby’s ongoing efforts to grow the number of vocations in the diocese has also helped the event grow, Guerra said. “The bishop has worked tirelessly over the years to grow vocations. … As the diocese continues to grow … the bishop has seen the need to continue to ask young men to discern for the priesthood.”



That work has brought more attention to the need for more vocations and to the success the bishop has had in attracting more seminarians, Guerra said.



“The people have embraced this diocesan event,” he said. “People understand the ongoing needs to replace the priests who are retiring and to serve the growing Catholic population in the diocese.



“On top of that it’s a good event,” he added. “It’ s a lot of fun. People go to meet a lot of priests from the diocese … and a lot of the seminarians.”



Guerra also thanked Bob Rudman for his efforts as the event chair. “He just worked tirelessly to make this thing successful.”



Another factor in the event’s growth was bringing on the Knights of Columbus to co-sponsor the event with the Serra Clubs of Williamson County and Nashville, which are dedicated to promoting vocations to the priesthood and religious life, Guerra said.



The Knights, with their wide reach throughout the diocese, has put the event in a position to continue to grow, Guerra said.



This year’s event is already shaping up to be another success. “We’re definitely sold out,” said Sandra Jordan, director of grants and annual giving for the diocese.



Holy Family has a capacity for 600 seats, and the sellout is another sign that people’s support for the event is growing, Jordan said.



The Dinner and Auction is receiving another boost from the Catholic Church Extension Society, which is offering a matching grant of up to $50,000. Organizers have been soliciting donations specifically to reach the $50,000 match and are nearing their goal, Jordan said. Organizers can accept donations for the matching grant through May 31, 2017, Jordan said.



“We’re excited,” Jordan said. “We believe we’re going to make it.”



Once again, the event boasts an impressive lineup of auction items, including:



• A Brazilian dinner for eight people with a special Mass at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville provided by Fathers Dan Steiner, Gervan Menezes and Michael Fye.



• An Eastern North Carolina Dinner for 10 prepared by Father John Hammond and Deacon Dan Pyles at the home of Deacon Pyles and his wife Beth in College Station.



• A Jamaican dinner for eight prepared by Father Zack Kirangu, the associate pastor at St. Philip Church, at your home or the location of your choice.



• A Cajun Dinner with Mass with Father Phillip Halladay prepared by Paul and Monica Garvey.



• A barbecue dinner for 100 catered by Fate Thomas Jr.



• A Chef’s Table dinner provided by the Clean Plate Club.



• High tea Dominican style, with homemade delicacies, on a Sunday afternoon at the historic motherhouse of the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia in Nashville. After the high tea, the high bidder will be able to join more than 100 Dominican sisters for sung vespers, rosary and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament in the chapel at the Motherhouse.



• The use of two vacation homes in Panama City, Florida, and a cabin on Center Hill Lake in Tennessee.



• A bronze statue of the Pieta from St. Mary’s Bookstore.



• A guitar signed by popular music talents, including Darius Rucker, Gretchen Wilson, Josh Turner, Dustin Lynch and many more.



• A game jersey worn and signed by Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota with Titans football tickets.



• A cocktail party for 10 at the historic Harrison House in Franklin, including a reception, music and a VIP tour of the home and farm that served as a Civil War spy headquarters, field hospital and command post for Confederate General John Bell Hood during the pivotal Battle of Franklin in 1864.



Sponsors for this year’s Dinner and Auction include:



• Presenting Sponsor, $25,000 or more, Catholic Church Extension Society, Diocesan Properties: Marina Manor East.



• Platinum Sponsor, $10,000: Mary Queen of Angels Assisted Living Facility, Saint Thomas Health.



• Gold Sponsor, $5,000: Villa Maria Manor, St. Henry Property Development, Catholic Community Investment and Loan Inc.



• Silver Sponsor, $2,500. Premier Parking and Taylor, Pigue, Marchetti and Blair, PLLC.



• Supporting Sponsor, $1,000: Carter Group LLC, Catholic Business League, Catholic Mutual Group, Father Ryan High School, Miracle Ford, Pope John Paul II High School, West Meade Wine and Liquor Mart, Wood Personnel Services.



For more information, contact Sandra Jordan at 615-783-0267 or sandra.jordan@dioceseofnashville.com.

