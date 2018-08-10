Seminarian Education Dinner raises record $330,000

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Bishop J. Mark Spalding met on Aug. 2 with members of the Serra Clubs of Williamson County and Nashville, along with members of the Knights of Columbus and parishioners from Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville, as they presented him with a $330,000 check, proceeds from the 2018 Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction, held last May. The annual event, held every year since 2010, provides a vital source of funding for the education of the Diocese of Nashville’s 28 seminarians. Photo by Rick Musacchio

The organizers of the 2018 Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction held last May presented to Bishop J. Mark Spalding a check for $330,000, a new record for the amount of money raised by the event.



“We were not only able to meet our goal, but to exceed it,” said Doug Blake, the chair of the organizing committee.



“God bless you for all you do,” Bishop Spalding said after accepting the proceeds from the dinner and auction on Thursday, Aug. 2.



The event began in 2010 at the Cathedral of the Incarnation, organized by the Serra Clubs of Williamson County and Nashville with the blessing of the late Bishop David Choby. The first year, the dinner and auction raised $6,000. The take doubled the next year and has been growing ever since.



“The Seminarian Education Fund is very near and dear to my heart, as it was to Bishop Choby” who provided the diocese with the gift of a culture that encourages men to consider a vocation to the priesthood, Bishop Spalding said.



“Father Austin Gilstrap is director of vocations and is doing great work,” Bishop Spalding said. “We have 28 seminarians. That’s just incredible. For a diocese our size, we’re batting way outside our league.



“It preceded me, and I just need to make sure I don’t get in the way,” Bishop Spalding said.



The Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction raises funds to pay for the education of the diocese’s seminarians.



“It takes $50,000 a head to educate a seminarian for a year,” Bishop Spalding said. With 28 seminarians, the total cost is about $1.4 million. Beyond the $330,000 from the Dinner and Auction, the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries provides the rest of the funding, he added.



“We have to continue to do this and make sure it prospers,” Bishop Spalding said of the Dinner and Auction.



For the 2018 event, the Serra Clubs handed off the responsibility for organizing it to the Knights of Columbus Council 9132 at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville and Our Lady of the Lake parish. The local Serrans were organizing the Serra International Conference, which was held in Nashville this summer, and couldn’t do both.



The dinner and auction was moved this year from Holy Family Church in Brentwood to Our Lady of the Lake.



Bringing the people of the diocese together to share a meal and to support the seminarians of the diocese, was “absolutely fun,” said Blake.



There were many keys to the success of this year’s event, he said, including “the momentum behind the event that was already in place.”



He also praised the contributions of the organizing committee members, including auction chair Amy DuBois, the diocesan staff, sponsors, donors and gifts, as well as the matching grant of $50,000 provided by Catholic Extension.



“They all enabled us to not only meet but exceed our very ambitious goal,” Blake said.



“This was also a coming together of not only the Serra Clubs of Williamson County and Nashville and the Knights of Columbus Msgr. William S. Bevington Council 9132 but the extended parishes of Holy Family and Our Lady of the Lake,” Blake said.



More than 40 people from Our Lady of the Lake volunteered to work the event and Chef Christopher’s Catering of the Epic Event Center in Gallatin provided the meal, Blake said.



Next year, the Dinner and Auction will return to Holy Family Church in Brentwood and the Serra Clubs of Williamson County and Nashville will resume responsibility for organizing it, Blake said.



“It’s not only a fund raiser, it’s a fun raiser,” Bishop Spalding said, noting the festiveness of the evening.



“We have good problems here in Nashville, the good problem of dealing with the resources God has placed before us,” Bishop Spalding said. “The greatest resource is the men discerning the call to the priesthood.



“The seminarians go through a gauntlet before they are accepted,” he said. “The final stop is me.”



The diocese has accepted eight new seminarians who will begin their studies this fall.



The time in the seminary is one of discernment, Bishop Spalding said. “Even if they don’t go on to ordination, they will have an experience of the Church that they will take with them the rest of their lives.”



“We think and pray for them,” Bishop Spalding said of the diocese’s seminarians.