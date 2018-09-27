Seminarian Luke Wilgenbusch ordained transitional deacon

by From staff reports

Photos courtesy of The Pontifical North American College

Wilgenbusch with his parents Steve and Janet.

Luke Wilgenbusch, a seminarian for the Diocese of Nashville, was ordained as a transitional deacon – one of the last benchmarks before his ordination as a priest – on Thursday, Sept. 27, in Rome.Deacon Wilgenbusch was ordained with 39 of his classmates at the Pontifical North American College in Rome at St. Peter’s Basilica before a crowd of more than 2,000 family and friends. Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, presided at the ordination.He is scheduled to be ordained a priest in the summer of 2019 along with transitional deacons Rhodes Bolster, Edwuin Cardona, Hung Pham and Mark Simpson.The son of Janet and Steve Wilgenbusch, who were able to attend the ordination, Deacon Wilgenbusch is a 2007 graduate of St. Edward School in Nashville and a 2011 graduate of Father Ryan High School, where he was the class valedictorian. He attended the University of Notre Dame for one year before entering the seminary at the Pontifical Josephinum College in Columbus, Ohio.After graduating with a bachelor of arts degree in humanities and philosophy from the Josephinum in 2015, Deacon Wilgenbusch enrolled at the North American College to continue his seminary studies.As a transitional deacons, he will have all the faculties of a permanent deacon, including the authority to baptize, witness marriages, perform funeral and burials outside of Mass, distribute Holy Communion, and preach the homily during Mass. He also is obligated to pray the Divine Office each day.