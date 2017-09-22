Seminarian wants to bring Christ’s hope to the suffering

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Anthony Stewart, center, is pictured making is Profession of Faith and Oath of Fidelity at the Pontifical North American College in Rome. That is one of the last formal steps seminarians take before being ordained to the transitional diaconate. Photo by PNAC photo service

At a time in Anthony Stewart’s life when he was struggling and unhappy, a priest helped him find hope in Christ. It started him on a journey into the Catholic Church, the seminary, and, eventually, the priesthood.“Suffering is very much a mystery but not something we can avoid,” said Stewart. “Christ enters into that suffering and gives us hope. … That’s what I want to do, be that kind of beacon of hope to tell the message of the good news of the Gospel.”Stewart will take another major step toward the priesthood on Sept. 28 when he is ordained a transitional deacon at St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican with 30 of his classmates from the Pontifical North American College. He is scheduled to be ordained as a priest for the Diocese of Nashville in the summer of 2018.“I want to give back to God what he has given me – and that’s really hope – and help people who are suffering,” Stewart said. “I experienced a lot of suffering and trauma in my own upbringing and I know that’s present in others’ lives and God wants to use me to help other people.”Stewart grew up in McEwen, Tennessee. “I went to high school there. I was born and raised there. My great-grandparents went to the same high school I went to,” he said.“I did not grow up Catholic but I grew up in a Catholic family,” Stewart said. When his mother married a Catholic, everyone in his family, but him, joined the Church. “Because my mom wanted me to become Catholic, I did not want to become Catholic.”When Stewart was 15, his father died. “That was a really difficult tragic time of my life,” Stewart said. “My mom saw that I was not happy. She was really worried about me. She said I need to talk to somebody. I thought I would talk with a secular counselor. She set up a meeting with the parish priest.“He was very kind and very understanding,” Stewart said. “I was really taken aback … (because) when I would speak to him he would really believe my heartaches. He started to pray with me. I was much happier.“I thought if there’s something to this priest there must be something to this Catholic Church,” said Stewart, who started attending the Rite of Christian Initiation classes, without telling his mother.Before the Rite of Election, when all the candidates and catechumens from parishes across the diocese declare their intention to join the Church, Stewart’s name was published in the St. Patrick Church bulletin along with the names of the other RCIA participants from the parish, he said.“I showed up at St. Henry (for the Rite of Election) and my whole family was on the front row,” Stewart said.As he was going through the RCIA process, he began to think about becoming a priest. “I felt in my heart God was pulling me out of my misery,” Stewart said. “I really felt indebted to God. Without the faith, without the Church, without the priesthood I would be miserable.”But after high school, he enrolled at East Tennessee State University intending to try out for the golf team as a walk-on and study pre-medicine.After a year, Stewart decided to change course to pursue a vocation as a priest. He transferred to Aquinas College in Nashville to study theology and started talking to Bishop David Choby about becoming a seminarian for the diocese.In the fall of 2011, Stewart began seminary studies at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio, where he stayed for three years. His last year at the Josephinum, Bishop Choby asked Stewart to complete his seminary studies in Rome. For the last three years he has been studying at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross, also known as Santa Croce, while living at the North American College.Last year, he graduated after earning a STB, Bachelor of Sacred Theology, which is equivalent to a master’s degree. This fall he will begin studying canon law at the Gregorian in Rome.“I’m from McEwen, I love my little town,” Stewart said. “When I wake up in Rome, I think how did this little guy from McEwen end up in the Vatican.”After his ordination as a transitional deacon, Stewart will be working at St. Patrick Church, an American parish in Rome, preaching and teaching religious education to the children. “I’m looking forward to that,” he said. “It will give me an opportunity to be in parish life.”As a deacon, Stewart will be able to preach from the pulpit at Mass. “I love to preach,” he said. “That’s one of the primary jobs of a deacon. He proclaims the Gospel.”“I’m really looking forward to coming home for Christmas,” Stewart said. Father Zach Kirangu, the pastor at St. Patrick in McEwen, “said I could preach at my home parish for Christmas.”Stewart is looking forward to working in a parish so that he can offer suffering people the same hope in Christ that he received when he was a teen.“Even as a seminarian, when people see you in a collar, just that visible sign of the collar makes people say things you would never dream of,” Stewart said. “When people open up like that, I feel humbled, but a certain inadequacy. I just know God works through me even if I’m unqualified. God trusts me.“I know it because I experienced it through another priest,” Stewart said.Stewart is looking forward to his ordination as a priest and to hearing confessions, he said. “There’s just an intimate place with a person and a very vulnerable place, and that’s the place people come seeking reconciliation with God. To be the instrument to lift that burden off their soul, what more could a person want to do.”Stewart finds inspiration for living his vocation in the example of Pope Francis, he said. “His humility and his simplicity very much resonates with me. … He’s a man of the people and that’s who I want to be, a priest for the people.”Bishop James Checchio of Metuchen, New Jersey, and the former rector at the North American College, will ordain Stewart and his classmates as transitional deacons. “The cool thing about that is he knows us all.”Also on hand for his ordination will be a group from the Diocese of Nashville and many members of his family, including his mother and step-father Angel and Kevin Cross, his brother Aaron Stewart, his sister Brooke Stewart-Parham, her husband Josh and their sons Knox and Maddox.“I have a big fan club out in McEwen who are coming,” Stewart said, including St. Patrick parishioners Nancy Daniel and Emily White. “They’ve supported me the whole way.”