Seminaries provide environment for love of Christ to grow

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Click image to view Priesthood Sunday video message from Bishop J. Mark Spalding and Priesthood Sunday information page.



PRIESTHOOD SUNDAY The Diocese of Nashville will observe Priesthood Sunday on Oct. 28.

There will be a special collection at the Masses that weekend to raise money to pay for the education of the diocese’s seminarians. All money raised in the collection will count toward a parish’s goal for the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries.



Among the ministries the Appeal supports are the education of seminarians and the rest of the work of the diocesan Vocations Office. The Diocesan Vocations Office has a budget of about $1.4 million a year, and about 40 percent of that comes from money raised through the Bishop’s Annual Appeal.



As of Oct. 12, the diocese has received donations and pledges totaling $2,116,009, which is 85 percent of the $2.5 million goal for the Bishop’s Annual Appeal.

Deacon Luke Wilgenbusch, second from right, was recently ordained a transitional deacon in Rome where he is a seminarian for the Diocese of Nashville living at the North American College. The house of formation is one of six seminaries that the diocese currently uses for the formation and preparation of the future priests of the diocese. Part of the responsibilities of Vocations Director Father Austin Gilstrap is to find the seminary that is the best fit for each seminarian. Photo courtesy of the Pontifical North American College



Like dioceses across the country, the Diocese of Nashville will mark Priesthood Sunday on Oct. 28, a day to reflect upon and affirm the central role of the priesthood in the life of the Church.Key to the success of any priest is his experience in the seminary where he is formed and prepared to shepherd God’s people.Finding the best seminary for each seminarian for the Diocese of Nashville is a big part of the responsibilities of Father Austin Gilstrap, the director of vocations.“That’s my fundamental driving goal,” he said. “For this individual person, what is the best environment for him to grow in his love of Jesus Christ., his love for the Church, and be the best possible priest for the Diocese of Nashville.”This year, the 27 seminarians for the diocese have been assigned to six seminaries:• St. Joseph Abbey and Seminary College in Covington, Louisiana, where three seminarians are studying.• Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, which has seven Nashville seminarians.• The Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio, with three seminarians.• St. Meinrad Seminary in St. Meinrad, Indiana, with five seminarians.• Holy Trinity Seminary at the University of Dallas in Irving, Texas, with seven seminarians.• The North American College in Rome, with two seminarians.“I don’t think there’s a perfect seminary out there, but they’re all really good,” Father Gilstrap said. The seminaries are places of “real joy,” he added. “I experience that joy being there.”The foundation of the formation and education men receive in seminaries across the United States and around the world is St. John Paul II’s encyclical “Pastores Dabo Vobis (I Will Give You Shepherds)”, which outlined the four pillars for the formation of priests, Father Gilstrap explained: human, pastoral, intellectual and spiritual.In the years since, offices in the Vatican and the bishops conferences for each country have developed plans to put “Pastores Dabo Vobis” into action. In the United States, the guiding document is the Program for Priestly Formation from the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops.“It’s a governing document for all seminary formation,” Father Gilstrap said. “It’s a document all seminaries use, all vocations directors use, a plan for how the Church wants us to develop seminarians.”“In a certain sense, my job is to see who is implementing that playbook the best way,” Father Gilstrap said. “I’m looking for a few different things.“On a practical level, what does this particular seminary offer to the Diocese of Nashville to train priests and future priests of the Diocese of Nashville,” he said. “Some of that is regional. It doesn’t make sense to send them far away if there are good seminaries in our region.”Sending seminarians to Rome would be the only exception to that because of the unique resources available in Rome unavailable anywhere else, Father Gilstrap said. “Each place has its own character and history and specialty,” he said.St. Meinrad Seminary, which the diocese is using for the first time in a decade, is also a Benedictine Monastery, which gives it a different atmosphere, Father Gilstrap noted.It also has developed a specialty in training priests to be excellent pastors in rural settings, Father Gilstrap said. That doesn’t mean all St. Meinrad graduates will spend their entire priesthood in rural parishes, but about a third of the parishes in the Diocese of Nashville are in rural areas, he noted. “There are some men who are going to develop from that level of formation because they’re attracted to … that small town Catholic life.”St. Meinrad also is located in a rural setting, which some men find attractive, while others prefer a more urban setting, such as Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, Father Gilstrap said.“When I’m talking to guys, I’m trying to get at that a little bit,” he said. “In what way can we find the best fit for you. … Something usually pops out that says they’re going to thrive more in one environment than another.“It’s not an arbitrary decision on my part. It’s more of a discussion between myself and the man,” Father Gilstrap said. “I know the schools and I know the guys. Hopefully, I’ve been able pretty well to match guys with their house of formation.”Another new seminary for the diocese is Holy Trinity Seminary at the University of Dallas, a college seminary where the average age of the seminarians is 22. In sending seminarians to Holy Trinity, he was looking for a college seminary that would be a good fit for some of the younger seminarians who are coming to the seminary right out of high school.Notre Dame Seminary is owned and operated by the Archdiocese of New Orleans and is staffed by diocesan priests who have experience serving in parishes. They can bring that experience to the formation of the Nashville seminarians who also will spend their priesthood in parishes.“It’s not always an exact science,” Father Gilstrap said. “Sometimes it’s about fraternity amongst the guys. … Your diocesan brothers are a big part of your seminary experience because … these are the guys you’re going to be spending the rest of your life with. Building those relationships in the seminary is usually important for the health of the presbyterate after the seminary.”Seminaries are more than academic institutions. They place much emphasis on the human formation of the seminarians.“It’s one of the most important parts of the seminary formation in general,” Father Gilstrap said of the pillar of human formation. “It’s essentially the maturing of a young man … so he can be a good priest and become the best version of himself as a human being.”“At every level,” Father Gilstrap said, “we want to see the man is maturing into a true godly Christian man, his relationships with his friends, formators, teachers have proper boundaries and are real so he can help his parishioners develop those same real relationships.”The clergy sexual abuse crisis in the Church has prompted many changes and more emphasis on human formation in seminaries. When the crisis erupted in 2002, the Church re-examined its program of human formation looking for ways help lessen the possibility of instances of abuse in the future, Father Gilstrap said.After seminarians complete their undergraduate studies in philosophy in either a college seminary or pre-theology program, they move on to their theology studies, working toward an advanced degree. For most, that will mean a change in seminaries, Father Gilstrap said.As is the case in finding a seminary when a man first enters formation, Father Gilstrap’s focus is on helping them find the best fit.“I spend a lot of time with them ahead of time,” Father Gilstrap said. “As full-time vocations director, I can be on the road six weeks straight visiting the seminaries and seminarians and talking to them.“You get to know a person,” he said. “As vocations director I also know the seminaries. I’m able to talk them through what it’s going to be like.“It’s analogous to a parent helping a child pick a college,” Father Gilstrap said.In recent years, the diocese has sent a steady stream of seminarians to Rome to complete their studies. But Rome isn’t the best fit for every seminarian, noted Father Gilstrap, who himself studied in Rome.“Rome can be a difficult place,” he said. “You’re learning in Italian. You’re far from home. You can’t come home for two years. That for some men is very, very challenging.”Assigning a seminarian to study in Rome “is not something you want to arbitrarily do.”Seminarians are invited to consider studying in Rome, Father Gilstrap said. “A man has to have a certain level of willingness and comfortability.”Currently, there are two seminarians in Rome, Deacons Rhodes Bolster and Luke Wilgenbusch. Both are scheduled to be ordained to the priesthood on May 25, 2019.“We would love to keep sending guys to Rome, but it is on a case-by-case basis,” he said.Serving as vocations director “is challenging, but it’s good,” Father Gilstrap said. “It’s great work to be able to walk with these guys. It’s a fantastic group of young men. The Lord has done an incredible job of calling young men in the Diocese of Nashville. …“It’s a radical thing in today’s culture,” he added, “for a young man to reject what the culture tells him will make him happy in favor of what God is showing them will truly make them happy.”