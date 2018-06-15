Serra International annual convention comes to Nashville

by Ned Andrew Solomon, Tennessee Register

The Diocese of Nashville, which has seen a decade-long boom in vocations, is a compelling choice to host the annual convention of Serra International, a world-wide organization of lay people dedicated to promoting vocations to the priesthood and religious life.



Hosting the convention will honor that growth in vocations and the late Bishop David Choby, who oversaw it, said Bob Rudman, vice president of the Serra International board, a parishioner at St. Matthew Church in Franklin, and co-chair of the convention with Gerard Killmeyer of Holy Family Church in Brentwood.



“When he became bishop we might have had one seminarian every two years,” Rudman said. “Now we have anywhere from 25-27 per year. He is one of the few bishops I know of that gave his cell phone to his seminarians and talked with them on a regular basis, especially in the area of encouragement.”



Nashville has also witnessed a dramatic increase in the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia, the fastest growing order in the United States.



“Their teaching knowledge is desired all around the world, where they are asked to go and set up Catholic schools,” said Rudman.



Members of Serra International from around the globe will gather in Nashville June 27 through July 1, for the convention, which is being hosted by the Serra Clubs of Williamson County and Nashville.



“It is an honor to be chosen since we put together a nine-page proposal of why it should be held in Nashville,” said Rudman. “That (proposal) is reviewed by the Serra International Executive Committee and voted on by its board of 17 members.”



The convention alternates each year between locations in the United States and overseas.



Serra International has 498 clubs in 46 countries. The organization takes its name and inspiration from St. Junipero Serra, a Spanish Franciscan who spread the faith in the New World, establishing nine missions in California.



For the convention, which has taken three years to plan, Rudman worked hard to keep costs down for the organization and its members. Instead of having all events and meals at a hotel, the convention is making use of the Fleming Center at the Cathedral of the Incarnation and the Catholic Pastoral Center.



“We’re able to save on our hotel costs by utilizing our non-profit status and booking all rooms through our organization headquarters instead of having folks make individual reservations,” explained Rudman. “There is no parking fee at our hotel, which is big for folks driving to Nashville, and we’ve been able to negotiate an extremely reasonable rate at The Inn at Opryland.”



Beyond cost-saving measures, having Nashville as the host city allows attendees to take advantage of some of Music City’s charms. Entertainment will be offered at the Grand Ole Opry and the Ryman in the evenings, and a tour of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum will be an afternoon activity. Buses have been booked to take those interested to each event.



The convention offers many spiritual opportunities. It will include three Masses, led by Cardinal Thomas Collins of Toronto, the new Episcopal Advisor for Serra International; Archbishop Peter Sartain of Seattle, a native of Memphis; and Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland, a former student and friend of Bishop Choby who delivered the homily at his funeral.



Thursday’s opening Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Incarnation. Friday’s Mass will be at the Catholic Pastoral Center, and the concluding Mass will take place at the Inn at Opryland.



Nashville Bishop J. Mark Spalding, will also be present and will welcome attendees on the first day.



The program agenda provides time for Confession, Adoration and Benediction, a spiritual retreat, and inspiring talks and discussions.



“These discussions focus on best practices worldwide for vocations, communication, membership and programs,” Rudman said.



Convention highlights include presentations by Tom Thibodeau, a world-recognized motivational speaker who will discuss the leadership role of Catholics, and Maj. Father Paul Halladay, who is the authority on ethics for the U.S. Army.



There will be a special panel discussion featuring Diocese of Nashville Vocations Director Father Austin Gilstrap, Sister Peter Marie, O.P., of the Dominican Sisters of Saint Cecilia, and Deacon Rafael Bougrat of St. Philip Church in Franklin. Panelists will discuss their roles in consulting new seminarians, postulants and deacons.



The event was limited to the first 400 who registered, and was sold out more than two months ago. Besides those residing in the United States, there will be representatives from Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Italy, Mexico, Nigeria, the Philippines and the United Kingdom in attendance.



That pleases Rudman, who hopes that more people, here and around the world, will learn to appreciate the vital necessity of encouraging new seminarians.



“The importance of new priests is the insurance policy for our older retiring priests,” he said. “I look on the priests as the living apostles doing their work of saving souls.”