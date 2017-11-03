Six women receive papal honor Benemerenti Medal

by From staff reports

Father Mike Johnston presented the Benemerenti Medals requested from the pope by Bishop David Choby to Sally Corby, Eileen Beehan, Patty Linder, Mary Margaret Lambert and Pam Beaver during an assembly at the Catholic Pastoral Center on Tuesday, October 24, 2017. The Benemerenti Medal is an honor awarded by Pope Francis to members of the clergy and laity for service to the Catholic Church. Bishop Choby requested the honors but died before they were presented. Photo by Rick Musacchio

Six women who were all long-time employees of the Diocese of Nashville recently received the papal honor, the Benemerenti Medal, in recognition of their service to the Church.



Five of the women, Pam Beaver, Eileen Beehan, Sally Corby, Mary Margaret Lambert and Patty Linder, received the medal and a framed certificate from the Vatican during a reception on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at the Catholic Pastoral Center. The sixth, Julianne Connolly, was unable to attend.



Father David Perkin, Moderator of the Curia for the diocese, explained that Bishop David Choby wanted to honor the women as they began their retirement after many years of serving the diocese. Bishop Choby asked Father Perkin to prepare the nominations for the Benemerenti Medal.



However, Bishop Choby died in June of this year, before he had the opportunity to present the medals to the six honorees, Father Perkin said.



“We’re extremely pleased and proud of these employees who gave so many years of fruitful service to the diocese and its people,” Father Perkin said.



The Benemerenti Medal, which means “well-deserved,” is an honor awarded by the pope to members of the clergy and laity for service to the Church.



The current version of the Benemerenti Medal was designed by Pope Paul VI. The medal is a gold Greek Cross depicting Christ with his hand raised in blessing. On the left arm of the cross is the tiara and crossed keys symbol of the papacy. On the right arm is the coat of arms of the current pope. The medal is suspended from a yellow and white ribbon, the colors of the papacy.



Information taken from the nominations of the six recipients includes:



Pam Beaver



Pam Beaver worked for 14 years as Administrative Assistant and Program Planner for the Catholic Schools Office in the Diocese of Nashvile.



She and her husband Ed have two children Kristin and Cleveland. She and Ed have for many years offered their time and talents to assisting a group of The Lost Boys of Africa. Not only have they guided them with respect to housing, job, medical information and financial decisions, the Beavers have opened their home to these immigrants for special occasions such as Thanksgiving and other celebrations.



Beaver is a member of Christ the King Church in Nashville. In her job with the diocese, she exemplified every aspect of Christian behavior as she was often required to minister to all who approach her including principals, teachers, parents as well as sales persons and those seeking educational visas from foreign countries. In every instance, she assisted those who contact her with cordial hospitality and a gracious manner, providing them with accurate information and direction. Without exception this was done with patience and a deep respect for every individual with whom she comes in contact.



She also provided Sunday instruction in her parish religious education program and for several years led a weekly Bible Study group through her parish. She is a volunteer judge in the school forensic program.



Eileen Theresa Beehan



Beehan was a social worker for her entire career before retiring from Catholic Charities of Tennessee. After graduating from St. Mary College in South Bend, Indiana, in 1971, Beehan worked for two years for the Lutton Mental Health Center and then eight years as a caseworker with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. In November 1981, Beehan became a caseworker for Catholic Charities of Tennessee, working with unwed pregnant teens, frail and vulnerable senior citizens, and provided counseling services at Christ the King School in Nashville.



In 1991 she was named director of the Social Services Department at Catholic Charitites, a position she held until her retirement in 2015.



Beehan served on numerous statewide child welfare committees and was elected as a member of the Metropolitan Council in Nashville, representing her East Nashville neighborhood. As a councilmember, she served as chair of the Finance and Budget Committee with oversight of the city’s $1.2 billion budget, and as Mayor Pro-Tem.



Like her two sisters and mother, Beehan is a graduate of St. Bernard Academy. Her brother graduated from Father Ryan High School. The whole family was active in their parish.



Julianne Connolly



Connolly

Julianne Connolly worked for the Diocese of Nashville twice. Her first position was working in the Diocesan Offices for Youth Ministry when the Chancery offices were located at St. Mary’s Church in Downtown Nashville. After marrying and having children, she worked at St. Joseph School in Madison.



She returned to the diocese in July 1993 when she took a position in the Diocesan Tribunal, and held that job for 19 years until her retirement in June 2012.



Her greatest gift was her kind demeanor and assuring voice, which greeted all who called the tribunal, or came by, seeking the assistance of the Church. As a formal case instructor, Connolly helped petitioners collect the documents needed for their cases. She also served as an ecclesiastical notary.



Throughout her years of service, it was not uncommon to hear favorable comments about her kindness and patience from priests and others who had business before the tribunal.



Sally Corby



Sally Corby retired in December 2014 after 31 years of serving the spiritual welfare of the youth of the Diocese of Nashville. At the time of her retirement, she was the associate director of the Catholic Youth Office. During her tenure she facilitated 284 retreat weekends with more than 10,000 participants, 30 Youth Leadership Workshops, a four-day conference in Christian Leadership, and served the youth of the local church in countless other efforts.



After participating in the Cursillo Retreat Movement and seeing how the diocesan-sponsored teen retreat affected their daughter, Corby and her late husband Ed began their involvement in youth ministry by serving as the Search for Christian Maturity Retreat “Mom and Dad” in 1975. For the next eight years, they spent six weekends a year in this role for thousands of teens.



She joined the staff of the Catholic Youth Office in 1983, intending to stay only a few months. The temporary job turned into more than 30 years helping teens grow closer to Christ in the tumultuous adolescent years.



Due to her longevity, Corby ministered to students whose parents she had helped decades before. Her home has always been open to exchange students and those that had lost their way. She made acquaintances with homeless men and women throughout the city, giving donations to them as she was able. She shared their struggles and worried when they would go missing for sometimes weeks on end.



Corby also has served in her parish’s hospital ministry and as an Eucharistic Minister.



Corby gave her life to the Church as a mother of seven, as a wife in sickness and health, and as a servant to the youth.



Mary Margaret Lambert



After working for many years for her family’s produce business, Mary Margaret Lambert came to the Diocese of Nashville in March 1997 to work as secretary to the diocesan chief financial officer, Mike Nolan, and as the Chancery Office facilities manager.



In July 2000, she was promoted to the position of Executive Assistant to the Bishop, a position she held until her retirement in June 2011, serving both Bishop Edward Kmiec and Bishop David Choby.



Lambert also has been a regular columnist for the Tennessee Register for more than two decades. She self-published a collection of her “Pinch of Faith” columns in 2016.



Possessing remarkable people skills, she came to be highly regarded by the diocesan presbyterate, the Chancery staff, and the general public for her competence, trustworthiness and responsiveness.



She a native of Nashville and graduated from St. Bernard Academy.



Patricia Ann Linder



Patty Linder first began working for the Diocese of Nashville in the early 1980s and in May 1985 took a position with the Diocesan Tribunal. She retired from the Tribunal in December 2013 after 28 years. In retirement, Linder continues to assist people in parishes who wish to petition the Tribunal for a determination of their marital status. She still continues to work part-time for the Tribunal.



In her early days, Linder served as an ecclesiastical notary, and as a case instructor helping to insure that cases in the tribunal moved expediently through the various stages. After many years, having acquired expert knowledge of the workings of the tribunal and the laws related to marriage, she was appointed first an auditor and assessor and then as an advocate of the court, directly assisting persons wishing to petition the tribunal.



In July 2011, Bishop David Choby appointed Linder as the Coordinator of Tribunal Affairs, in which she closely collaborated with the director to ensure the smooth running of the day-to-day operations of the tribunal.