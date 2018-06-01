Small parishes make big impact in Bishop’s Annual Appeal

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Six weeks into the 2018 Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries, the campaign has surpassed the halfway mark of its goal, with $1.4 million in pledges. And with more than 4,900 donors, the appeal already has more total donors than last year’s campaign.



The appeal still needs about $1.1 million in pledges to reach the $2.5 million goal and about one thousand donors to reach the goal of 6,122 donors.



“The level of participation bodes very well for the future of the campaign that is essential for so many ministries in Middle Tennessee,” said Brian Cooper, executive director for business services for the Diocese of Nashville.



“Isn’t that marvelous?” said Father Anthony Lopez, pastor of Our Lady of Lourdes. “I’m so proud of my parishioners.”



Father Lopez said that Our Lady of Lourdes did not meet its goal set for last year’s annual appeal, so he was particularly grateful to parishioners for their generosity this year.



“Last year, it was my first year in the parish and we didn’t promote it as well as we should have,” he said. This year, he has been more involved in the campaign, especially promoting it to the Hispanic parishioners, who make up the majority of the parish.



“We promoted it really heavily this year,” Father Lopez said of the appeal. “When something is close to your heart, people feel that.”



The Hispanic parishioners, who pack the church beyond capacity for the weekly Sunday afternoon Spanish Mass, “immediately responded” to the Bishop’s Annual Appeal, Father Lopez said.



The parishioners at Our Lady of Lourdes, like parishioners across the Diocese of Nashville, can take advantage of programs funded through the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries, like the Totus Tuus summer vacation bible school program. The appeal also funds catechetical formation in English and Spanish for religious education teachers, which Our Lady of Lourdes parishioners have utilized.



“This better prepares our teachers and gives us better resources” for religious education, Father Lopez said. “You can’t put a value on that.”



Our Lady of Lourdes joins other small parishes in the diocese to be among the first to meet their fundraising goals for the appeal. Other parishes who have already achieved thier campaign goals for this year’s campaign include: St. Cecilia Parish in Waynesboro, Christ the Redeemer Parish in Centerville, and Church of Korean Martyrs in Donelson.



‘We embrace each other’

Bishop J. Mark Spalding talks with Tom Compton, middle, and Mike Russell, left, both of St. Frances Cabrini Church in Lebanon, as he hosted a meet and great for seniors at the Catholic Pastoral Center. Photo by Rick Musacchio

On May 23, Bishop J. Mark Spalding hosted a group of more than 200 senior citizens from throughout the diocese at the Catholic Pastoral Center for Mass, a talk from him, and a tour of the diocesan offices in the Center.



The event was an opportunity for those attending to meet the people providing some of the ministries supported by the Bishop’s Annual Appeal for Ministries.



Bishop Spalding encouraged visitors to tour the Catholic Pastoral Center “and see what we do.”



The CPC is used for a range of diocesan ministry events, such as engaged couples retreats, student retreats, and Catholic Charities’ refugee youth programming. The senior meet and greet, the first event of its kind at the CPC, was an event “where we say ‘you’re kin to me, I’m kin to you’ and we work together,” Bishop Spalding said.



While Bishop Spalding’s efforts to get out into the parishes and schools is an essential part of his ministry, so too is his invitation to members of the diocese to come to events and feel welcome at the Catholic Pastoral Center, where his office and other central ministry offices are located.



Wherever the Catholic faithful are gathered, in their parishes, at the Catholic Pastoral Center, or somewhere in between, “the Holy Spirit comes down when we come together,” Bishop Spalding said. “Unity takes place.”



He also reminded the seniors and chancery staff members gathered for Mass on May 23, that, “Our comfort and our strength, our challenges and our mission, are all found in Christ.”