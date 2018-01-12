Smaller schools nurture growing enrollment

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

St. Patrick School in McEwen has experienced steady growth over the last four years, up from about 80 students to 110. Sister Imelda, O.P., above, leads a grammar lesson in her first grade classroom at St. Patrick. She is one of five members of the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia Congregation currently assigned to St. Patrick. Photos by Theresa Laurence

When Sister Mary Grace Watson, O.P., was named principal of St. Patrick School in McEwen in 2014, enrollment at the historic school hovered around 80 students in pre-K through eighth grade. “We’ve had a steady increase the last four years and we now have 110 students,” she said proudly.



The increase, which bucks a national trend of falling enrollment for Catholic schools, can be attributed to several factors, Sister Mary Grace said, but she primarily credits it to positive word of mouth recommendations from satisfied parents.



Since St. Patrick is the only private school in Humphreys County, it draws a number of Protestant and evangelical families looking for a Christ-centered education; about one-third of St. Patrick’s student body is non-Catholic. “Most of them have never even seen the Sisters before, so it’s neat to be able to share what religious life is, and show that we’re regular people,” said Sister Mary Grace.



St. Patrick, which has been in operation since 1856, has five members of the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia congregation currently teaching at the school. “It’s a real blessing to have that many Sisters here,” Sister Mary Grace said. “I think each Sister brings a maternal aspect, so that the children feel special and cared for.”



When Lisa Gale and her family moved to Middle Tennessee from Texas three years ago, they were looking to transition their three children from homeschool into a Catholic school. When Gale called St. Patrick and spoke with Sister Mary Grace, it was her first experience with a Dominican Sister. “We were shocked to find out that a school with 100 students had five Sisters,” she said. “We think it’s just the absolute coolest.”



The Dominican Sisters’ commitment to St. Patrick is undoubtedly helping the school remain strong and viable, and a bright spot on the local Catholic educational landscape. Overall enrollment in the Diocese of Nashville’s 16 elementary schools and three high schools has been declining slightly over the last few years, reflecting national trends of Catholic school enrollment.



St. Patrick students Will Smart, along with sisters Annaleigh, left, and Chesny Lansford, look at an artifact that Smart found in his yard. The students were taking part in Bill Rogers’ social studies class on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

In fact, the National Catholic Educational Association reports that since 2006, elementary school enrollment in the country’s largest urban dioceses has declined by more than 27 percent, and by 20 percent in the rest of the U.S.



For context, the NCEA notes that U.S. Catholic school enrollment reached its peak during the early 1960s when there were more than 5.2 million students in almost 13,000 schools across the nation. Today, there are only half that many Catholic schools, and the total Catholic school student enrollment for the current academic year is around 1.9 million.



One of the most oft-cited reasons for this decades-long downward trend is the corresponding decrease of religious sisters available to teach in the schools, accompanied by necessary increases in tuition to pay more competitive wages to lay teachers.



Principals and administrators in the Diocese of Nashville have long known that the need for scholarships to attend Catholic schools far exceeds the available funds. In 2016, the diocese’s schools received requests for more than $300,000 in financial aid and only had about $25,000 to distribute.



But new efforts from the diocese’s Endowment for the Advancement of Catholic Schools Inc. will help meet the demand for tuition assistance among the neediest families. At their first gala last spring, EACS raised more than $70,000; the second annual event will be held in the fall of 2018.



“Everyone always has to be on their toes for advertising and marketing their school,” said Therese Williams, superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Nashville. A diocesan-wide school marketing plan is in the works, but implementation “is on hold for the new bishop,” she said.



With the energy of a new bishop, and more tuition assistance available, the diocese’s schools should be poised to better reach out to the many families who are moving to Nashville every day, to share with them the value of a Catholic education. “Our mission is faith formation, quality academics, and educating the whole child,” Williams said.



Priscilla Marks, principal of Sacred Heart School in Loretto, located in southern Lawrence County near the Alabama border, said that her school, like the other rural and small-town Catholic schools in the Diocese of Nashville, serves a number of non-Catholic families, totaling about 30 percent of enrollment. But a Catholic education can be a hard sell to those who don’t belong to the Church.



“When they hear ‘tuition’ they think it’s something unattainable,” Marks said, “it scares a lot of people.” However, she said, “we serve the community by setting a lower tuition rate, it’s not the same as what you pay in a larger, urban area. I tell people, ‘work with us, it’s doable.’”



Marks, a Sacred Heart School alumni, is serving her first year as principal, and notes that enrollment has inched up over the last several years. She would like to recruit 5-10 more students, “but if we get too many more, we will be overcrowded,” she said, necessitating the hiring of more teachers.



At Sacred Heart School in Lawrenceburg, which is a separate parish and school from Sacred Heart Loretto, enrollment has also been steadily increasing over the last few years. “A lot of it is word of mouth, and more outreach in the local newspapers and media, and getting involved in activities in our community,” said principal Rosemary Harris. “People see how well our alumni do in high school and are interested because of their success.”



Because of the school’s small size of around 100 students, “every faculty member knows every student’s name and is watching out for them,” Harris said.



That is a draw for people coming to Sacred Heart from the county public school system, like Sondra Cortez. “We were looking for another option,” said Cortez, who currently has four children enrolled at Sacred Heart and volunteers to teach Spanish two days a week at the school. “My kids love it, it’s good,” she said. “I’m so happy to be a member of the parish and of the school.”



Sacred Heart relies on parents and parish volunteers “to fill in the needs we can’t afford,” said Harris, like offering foreign language enrichment, computer literacy help, library and cafeteria support. “They have a lot of talents we can utilize for the good of the students,” she said.



While Catholic schools must constantly work to recruit students and convince parishioners and community members alike of the value of their schools, the smaller, more rural schools might have the advantage, due to their small size, lower overhead and less competition.



“There are not many schools we would feel comfortable putting our children in,” said Gale, whose children attend St. Patrick. “but the teachers and staff are amazing.”



The school’s small size and caring atmosphere helped Gale’s children successfully transition from homeschool to a traditional elementary school setting. “They’re growing really beautifully,” she said of her children. St. Patrick’s “has some real gems…and that’s not something you expect at a school set back in the country. … It’s a rigorous, well-rounded education.”