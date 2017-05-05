Speakers say hospitality is important part of promoting peace

by Mary McWilliams, Tennessee Register

Doreen Flash, center, president of the Nashville Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, welcomed Martha Hennessy, left, and Kathy Kelly to the Peace Symposium April 22. Hennessy is the granddaughter of Servant of God Dorothy Day and spoke about continuing Day’s work at Maryhouse in New York City. Kelly, a peace activist who has traveled extensively to Afghanistan, spoke about the fatal effects of military drones on Afghan citizens. Photo by Mary McWilliams

Kathy Kelly tells the kind of stories that are hard to hear, and, she’ll admit, sometimes difficult to say.Martha Hennessy works with people that can be hard to deal with, and sometimes difficult to see.During the Symposium on Peace on April 22, sponsored by the Nashville Diocesan Council of Catholic Women, both women shared their experiences and expertise in living their lives in intentional ways to promote peace and spread the message of Christ’s love.Both compelling and inspirational, Kelly and Hennessy carry out their missions in different ways, but ways which intersect, having known one another for years and referring to the other’s work when discussing their own.Kelly coordinates Voices for Creative Nonviolence, a Chicago-based campaign to end U.S. military and economic warfare. She makes regular trips to Afghanistan as an invited guest of Afghan Peace Volunteers, living alongside the local people and seeing and hearing the effects that war, particularly drones, have on civilians.Hennessy, a Vermont resident with a peaceful farm life, spends, she said, about 50 percent of her time at Maryhouse Catholic Worker on East 3rd Street in New York City as a volunteer “cooking, cleaning, and being a voice of hospitality” to the homeless, many of whom have mental illness and addictions. If that part of her life weren’t enough, what often draws people to hear her speak is that she is the granddaughter of Servant of God Dorothy Day, co-founder of The Catholic Worker movement.Kelly speaks of a life in Afghanistan that is hard and dangerous, especially for women and children. It is so difficult, without running water, electricity, or nearby necessities like grocery stores, that Kelly readily admits that it takes her “about eight seconds” to re-adjust to life back in the States. For heat, Americans flip a switch rather than go out and chop wood. For potable water, Americans turn a knob rather than travel a half a day down a mountain to fetch a few buckets.She also ties this life into the world in which Jesus Christ lived and sought to change.“Outside major cities, mothers and children get up very early for a six-hour trek up the mountains for brush to burn for fuel,” she explained. Due to their status, women, especially widows, and children get pushed up into the mountains to live. The water sources, however, are low, so the most vulnerable in that society have a harder life.Many children, Kelly said, are dismembered due to low flying military helicopters. Military drones are another destructive issue that not only affects the women and children, but also university students.When Jesus told the apostles to go out and take nothing with you, Kelly said, he was “testing the waters.” The custom in the Middle East is to turn no one away who knocks on your door. If anyone were to refuse hospitality, it was possible you could be putting someone in danger. Today, in Afghanistan, there is a different twist.“If you turn away the Taliban, you could be putting your own life in danger,” Kelly said. But if Afghan civilians open their doors to accommodate the Taliban, they risk being killed in a drone attack intended for the Taliban.“The drones pick up people,” Kelly said. “They don’t know who is Taliban and who is not.”Hennessy, a retired occupational therapist, spoke of the necessity and difficulty of offering hospitality here at home. She leaves her placid home in Vermont, on the plot of land that her parents bought, her grandmother visited, her grandchildren are growing up and where they raise about 60 percent of their food, to go into the hectic city to Maryhouse, where she welcomes women who need a community.“I’m tested everyday with the work at Maryhouse,” Hennessy said. “There’s great difficulty working with the mentally ill and the chaos.” She has learned that her response is creating order. They feed 30-70 people seven days a week and provide the basic, simple needs – a toilet, shower, food and clothing – by serving those deemed “the undeserving.”She learned this from her grandmother, although it didn’t really hit her until after her grandmother’s death in 1980 when Hennessy was 25. She saw a stranger approach her grandmother’s casket and kiss her on the lips and it was then that Hennessy realized that she had to share Dorothy, whose feast day is Nov. 29, with the world. She learned from her grandmother the “true definition of the extended family.”“The people on the streets, the homeless, those suffering with addiction, veterans – they are all our family members,” Hennessy said. “They are the 21st century’s Face of Christ.”At Maryhouse, she explained, there is nothing between you and that person in need, such as paperwork. The work “wears off the rough edges of each of us.”Peter Maurin and Dorothy Day began the Catholic Worker Movement in 1932 with a newspaper which is still in print at the cost of one penny per issue. Subscriptions are available for 25 cents, according www.catholicworker.org. Hennessy explained Maurin’s three principles of the program: roundtable discussions; founding houses of hospitality; and an agronomic university to promote a functional, productive environment versus a consumer economy that promotes war. Today, there are 216 Catholic Worker communities in the United States and 33 internationally that continue the Works of Mercy.“If it is of God, it cannot be stopped,” Hennessy quoted her grandmother as the reason for the movement continuing decades later.