Speakers urge bold initiatives to address Catholic schools’ challenges

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Marty Blair, left, co-chair of the Endowment for the Advancement of Catholic Schools, moderated a discussion about Catholic education during the Catholic Business League meeting on Thursday, Feb. 8. The panelists, from left, were: Sister Anne Catherine, O.P., principal of St. Cecilia Academy; Mike Deely, headmaster of Pope John Paul II High School; and Jim McIntyre, president of Father Ryan High School. Photo by Andy Telli

The Catholic community must face the difficult challenges facing Catholic schools, said the leaders of the three Catholic high schools in the Diocese of Nashville.



“We have to have bold initiatives. We have to really put our hands around it,” said Jim McIntyre, president of Father Ryan High School. “We have to get the Catholic community to understand the importance of not only their child’s school but all Catholic schools.”



McIntyre was part of a panel discussion on Catholic education hosted by the Catholic Business League at its meeting Thursday, Feb. 8, at the Cathedral of the Incarnation. McIntyre was joined on the panel by Sister Anne Catherine, O.P., principal of St. Cecilia Academy, and Mike Deely, headmaster of Pope John Paul II High School.



“We all need resources,” said McIntyre, who noted that tuition at Catholic schools does not cover the full cost of educating a student.



“We cannot do that with hope and optimism,” McIntyre said. “We need people to write checks. We need the support of the Catholic business community.”



“You’re most important investment in your school is in your teachers,” Deely said.



The relationships between teachers and students are what shape people’s views on the value of a Catholic education, he said.



“The whole focus is on the teacher,” Deely said. “Kids come to the school because of the teachers. … If you want to put money into schools, help us make sure we invest in teachers.”



Catholic education also has some structural issues the community should address, Deely said. Catholic schools traditionally have been operated at parishes. “We have a nostalgia for parish operation,” he said.



“Is it fair to run schools out of parishes” and expect pastors to serve as a school superintendent, Deely said. “Are we thinking ahead 10 to 20 years?”



The success of Catholic schools is tied to the faith and Catholics’ mission to proclaim the Gospel, Sister Anne Catherine said.



“We have to know and love and be committed to the person of Jesus Christ,” she said. “Schools exist to evangelize. There is no better method of evangelization than Catholic schools.”



One area of potential growth for Catholic schools is to serve a new wave of immigrants, particularly in the Latino community, just as the Church has done in the past, Sister Anne Catherine said.



“We want to make sure they hold onto their faith,” she said. “There’s an opportunity for us.”



There are reasons to be optimistic that the Diocese of Nashville can address the challenges in Catholic education, Deely said.



“There’s an honest transparency and ownership of those issues in this diocese,” he said. “I believe in the potential in this area.”