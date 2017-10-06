St. Ann inclusion program welcomes students with special needs

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

This fall, St. Ann School became the first Catholic elementary school in the Diocese of Nashville to launch a formal program to serve students with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The Hand in Hand Options program currently has three students enrolled, who spend most of their school day included in classes with their typical peers. Hand in Hand student Hannah Dodd, above, left, participates in a drama class activity with her seventh grade peers; her classmate Asi Pykosh talks with her during the activity. Photo by Theresa Laurence

When St. Henry parishioners Kay and John Dodd enrolled their seventh-grade daughter Hannah in St. Ann School’s new Hand in Hand Options program for students with intellectual and developmental disabilities, they hoped that she would once again enjoy going to school, and gain more independence and confidence.



They didn’t expect that Hannah and her classmate Lilli Reep, who both have Down syndrome, would be handed cheerleading uniforms on the first day of school and invited to join the squad.



When the Dodds attended the first pep rally of the year, they watched, teary-eyed, from the back of the school gym as Hannah and Lilli enthusiastically shook their pom-poms along with the other girls on the cheerleading team, looks of pure joy on their faces. “We were so excited,” said Kay Dodd. “That’s the dream of a parent, to have total inclusion for your child. We were absolutely thrilled.”



St. Ann School’s Hand in Hand Options program lead teacher Maggie Musacchio, above left, works with Hannah Dodd and Allan Nguyen on a money counting activity in their classroom while student Lilli Reep works with teacher aide Amy Houck. Photo by Theresa Laurence

That first pep rally was a high watermark moment for the Dodds, witnessing their daughter blossom in a new school program, being fully welcomed into an extracurricular activity in a way she never had before. At St. Ann, “any sport is open to them in any role they want to play,” Dodd said. “I don’t know of any other school where kids with intellectual disabilities are included like that.”



Dodd can’t say enough good things about St. Ann’s Hand in Hand Options program, launched this school year after more than a year of preparation and planning. “It’s a dream come true,” she said.



The pilot program, the first at the elementary level in the Diocese of Nashville, is modeled after the successful Hand in Hand program at Pope John Paul II High School. It aims to provide a quality Catholic education to students with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and give them the means to achieve spiritual, intellectual, social and physical development.



“The definition of catholic is universal, yet in our Catholic schools, we haven’t been able to universally offer that Catholic education to all,” said seventh grade teacher Helen Kyger-Smith. “I hope this leads the way for other schools to universally include different types of learners.”



“We want to do inclusion the right way,” said lead Hand in Hand teacher Maggie Musacchio, who holds a masters degree in modified and comprehensive special education from the University of Tennessee. “We don’t want to baby these kids; we don’t want them to be a spectacle. We don’t want to create an island for them. We want to have them engaged in class, have them invited in and valued.”



Even though school has only been in session for two months, Musacchio said she has already seen “so much growth” in the three participants. “We thought it would take a long time to get settled in, but it’s completely the opposite. The kids are so comfortable already.”



Seventh graders Hannah Dodd and Lilli Reep pose with fellow members of the St. Ann cheerleading squad. Photo by Kay Dodd

Hand in Hand students Hannah, Lilli, and fifth grader Allan Nguyen spend part of their days in a small classroom with Musacchio and teaching aide Amy Houck, but they are integrated into classes and activities with their typical peers for most of the day.



The students and teachers throughout St. Ann’s have provided “such a welcoming environment” where Hand in Hand students are “so happy and energized” said Musacchio, who first became interested in teaching special ed when she served as a peer buddy and tutor for Hand in Hand students at her alma mater, Pope John Paul II High School.



The Hand in Hand program has already had a strong and positive effect on the entire school culture, said St. Ann Principal Adelaide Nicholson. “The impact has been amazing,” she said. Now that the program is underway, teachers are fully on board with it, and students are eager to welcome the Hand in Hand students.



“The children are sincerely happy to have them as part of their homeroom,” said Kyger-Smith.



To design and implement the Hand in Hand Options program, St. Ann looked at JPII’s program as a model, and tapped into the expertise of the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center, which offered curriculum support and faculty training to help teachers understand how inclusion classrooms work, and allayed their fears about accommodating special needs students in the classrooms. They also helped the school communicate to parents that St. Ann’s high academic standards would not be watered down.



“Our partnership with Vandy has been very helpful for us,” Nicholson said. “We felt well-prepared when we opened the doors to Hand in Hand students.”



Since the program started, “the biggest feedback I’ve gotten is, ‘I can’t believe it’s taken so long’” to get something like this going in a Catholic elementary school, Musacchio said.



Students with special needs have attended Catholic elementary schools in the diocese on an individual basis, which required parents to work with that school’s principal and teachers to determine how to best accommodate their child; in some cases the families had to privately hire an aide to assist their child at school.



A formal program like Hand in Hand “needs to be in every school, but it needs to be done right,” said Nicholson. “It takes a lot of time and energy to do it right.”



“You need people with passion and the will to make it happen, and someone to spearhead it,” Dodd said.



You also need money, which is one of the biggest hurdles to make this type of program a reality, and to sustain it. Hand in Hand families pay a higher tuition rate than the typical students at St. Ann, but not enough to cover the salaries of extra staff members hired to run the program.



Nicholson and Dodd have led private fundraising efforts, are working to build up their donor base, and are researching and writing grant applications that could bring in more funds.



“One fear in starting it was, what if we can’t continue to fund it?” Nicholson said. But, “that’s not an option. We will continue to grow,” she said. While Nicholson keeps a positive outlook about the long-term sustainability of the program, she admits it will be a challenge. “Yes, I do worry about it. And I pray, pray, pray.”



With the level of enthusiasm that St. Ann teachers, students and parents have for the Hand in Hand program, it’s hard to imagine they won’t find a way to sustain it. “Something in the culture of this school makes this work,” said Musacchio, including the small class sizes, and an overall “inclusion mindset,” of being open to accommodating students with different learning styles and abilities, she said.



At St. Ann, teachers “can better tap into Hannah’s strengths and weaknesses,” unlike they could when she attended public schools, said Kay Dodd, whose three older children all attended Catholic schools. Hannah’s positive experience at school has improved her mood and behavior at home as well. Now, Hannah takes more initiative with chores and self-care at home, sleeps better at night and is generally happier, Dodd said. “The benefits are far more than we imagined,” she added.



And, “now Hannah’s favorite day of the week is Monday because she gets to go back to school.”



