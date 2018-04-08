St. Ann’s WeeCare supports life, new mothers

by Mary McWilliams, Tennessee Register

Members of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus Council at St. Ann Church in Nashville recently expanded their WeeCare program, which delivers layette bags filled with supplies for mothers of newborns, to include Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital. Auxiliary members Michele Somers, left, Theresa Bertrand, Elizabeth Bonesio and her daughter, and Gayle Whalen, far right, made the first delivery of layette bags to Lisa McCorvey, second from right, nursing liaison from the hospital’s Maternal Infant Services Center.

For the last 20 years, women giving birth at Metro General Hospital have received enough items to help make a comfortable transition from hospital to home for baby. And now new mothers at St. Thomas Midtown will receive a little extra support too.



Royal blue layette bags are filled and delivered monthly by the WeeCare program of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Knights of Columbus at St. Ann Church in Nashville. The program marked a new milestone March 24 when the women delivered the first layette bags to the nursing staff at St. Thomas Midtown.



Extending its gentle, supportive pro-life message in ordinary looking re-useable bags marked with the logo of an adult hand holding an infant’s hand, the 24 bags contain $25 to $30 worth of diapers, bottles, clothes, toiletry needs, wipes, and pacifiers.



“And a priceless amount of love and hope for these families,” said Michele Somers, vice president of the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary.



Another priceless addition is a blanket, which may be sewn, knitted, crocheted or appliqued by about 20 women of the Arts and Crafts group at St. Ann, along with the prayers that go into every stitch. That group, which is separate from the auxiliary’s WeeCare program, is very active and has also contributed booties, bibs, hats and sweaters.



The WeeCare ministry is carried out by 10 to 20 members of the auxiliary. It began to reach out to new mothers in need at Metro General in part because the hospital served the indigent population, but also due to its proximity to St. Ann, making it convenient for auxiliary members to deliver the bags.



Some mothers, Somers said, have confided to them that until they received these layette bags, they had nothing at home for the infant.



According to Somers, the size of the auxiliary and the funds available could accommodate 24 bags per month. But the auxiliary decided to expand the program and to reach out to another hospital, which is where St. Thomas came in.



“After contacting Dan Thomas, who is the head of the St. Thomas Foundation, he was very receptive to the idea and that got the ball started,” Somers explained. “We then met with Dona Darnell and Amy Hines at the hospital and worked out the logistics. They were very anxious to start the program and feel it will be a big help to their patients and an asset to what they already offer.”



Currently, Somers said, St. Thomas has no other organization delivering layette bags, and since they still do not have the capacity to produce more than 24 bags each month, they will bring the bags to St. Thomas every other month.



The distribution procedure for the auxiliary is different at each hospital. The women have contact with the patients at Metro General and deliver the bags personally to each mother. They’ve been able to meet the women and talk with them for a while. Returning mothers have come to expect a layette for second and third babies.



If 24 bags have not been given out for the month, WeeCare leaves the remaining bags with the nurses who will offer them to mothers as needed. They have received phone calls and letters of thanks over the years. Occasionally, a parishioner of St. Ann may know a mother who needs a layette bag and the auxiliary will provide them with one.



For the inaugural gifting at St. Thomas, the bags were handed over to the nursing liaison for social workers to distribute to the women they find most in need. A business card with St. Ann’s address is included with the items so mothers will know where the items came from.



“Our message is obviously a very ‘soft’ one in that we are just celebrating the beginning of another life, celebrating another of God’s miracles and of His love,” Somers said. “It’s a natural outreach of a pro-life community to support the new lives in any way we can.”



She hopes that other parishes learning of this ministry will start their own, since the small group of women can’t reach all the new mothers in need in Nashville.



They do their best to buy in bulk. Somers said she orders many of the items online and often they are sold in quantities of 12 and 24, which streamlines the ordering process and reduces costs.



She would also like people to see that this program, now in its second generation, is one way that St. Ann ministers to those in the general community even though they aren’t Catholic. But the real issue, Somers said, is life.



The layette bags project, she said, is “another way to promote life and its beauty and to help those who need a bit of a boost or who may have toyed with not having the baby.”