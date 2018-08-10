St. Cecilia Academy principal returns to where she started

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Sister Anna Laura Karp, O.P., was a young sister when she received her first teaching assignment at St. Cecilia Academy in Nashville.

Twenty years later, she is returning to the school as its principal.



“This was my foundation,” Sister Anna Laura said of her four years at St. Cecilia teaching religion and English. “This whole thing for me is a homecoming … and a real gift.”



Sister Anna Laura takes the reigns from Sister Anne Catherine Burleigh, O.P., who stepped down as principal this summer after she was elected Vicaress General of the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia.



The two have been friends since they were college roommates at the University of Dallas.



“I loved my years there,” Sister Anna Laura said of her time at the University of Dallas. “It was the first time I had studied in an integrated way. It was life giving.



“It set me on fire to be a teacher to help other people have that experience,” she said.



After her first stint at St. Cecilia, Sister Anna Laura taught at St. Gertrude School in Cincinnati and then returned to Nashville to work in the community’s development and vocation offices during the expansion of the Motherhouse. “It was a tremendous privilege,” she said.



Sister Anna Laura returned to St. Cecilia as a teacher and the school’s academic dean, and for the last seven years, she has been helping to build Frassati Catholic High School, a new independent Catholic school in Spring, Texas, outside Houston. She was involved in all aspects of the school, including developing the curriculum, fund raising, recruiting students, marketing the school and creating student programming.



“What I learned (at St. Cecilia) allowed me to make the contributions at Frassati,” Sister Anna Laura said.



She also chaired the school’s signature Ethics and Culture program, which applies Thomistic philosophical principles to contemporary culture.



The students are taught to examine the world and culture in light of the question “Are they in keeping with the truth about the human person? If not, how can I change it?” Sister Anna Laura said.



“We launch our students out in the world with that perspective. What can we do together to create a culture here where people can flourish?” she said. “It still amazes me the impact it has on the students.”



Frassati High School and St. Cecilia share a mission, Sister Anna Laura said. In a letter to the faculty and staff of St. Cecilia, she wrote, “With God’s grace, we are building up these young women in every way – teaching them how to build virtues of excellence in mind and heart, helping them to build a community rooted in deep respect for the dignity of each person, inspiring them to build a culture of hope marked by freedom and peace that will radiate out to the whole world through their lives. How much the world needs these young women to be builders who create a culture in which people can truly flourish. What a high and noble task we are preparing them to meet.”



St. Cecilia is also building new facilities. A new fine arts wing is under construction, scheduled to be completed by early next year. The expanded facility will include a dance studio, two art studios and an art gallery. The old fine arts classrooms will be renovated for use as a drama room.



All the building has inspired the theme for this year, Sister Anna Laura said, taken from a quote from St. John Paul II: “A new generation of builders is needed! God is entrusting to you the task of working with him in the building of the civilization of love.”



St. Cecilia has an enrollment of 262 students. “We’re small by design,” Sister Anna Laura said. “It allows us an opportunity to create a tight community.”



The students at the all-girls St. Cecilia have many opportunities for leadership, both inside and outside the classroom, Sister Anna Laura said. “I’ve been really struck by the confidence of the students at St Cecilia. I think it’s the result of the small, all-girls atmosphere. The all-girls environment builds their confidence like nothing else.”



The new school year for St. Cecilia will begin on Thursday, Aug. 16.