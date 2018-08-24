St. Edward teacher, daughter spend summers helping kids in Sierra Leone

by Ned Andrew Solomon, Tennessee Register

St. Edward School teacher Lisa Rippy works with a child at the Sierra Leone orphanage where she has visited and volunteered the last three summers.

Once a month, St. Edward School teacher Lisa Rippy and her daughter, Anna, Skype with three young boys they sponsor in Sierra Leone. The calls are short, but the connection that has developed between Lisa, Anna, Bundu, Alhaji, and Mohamed is deep, and ever-present on their minds.



“We talk to them once a month for 10 minutes, but we literally talk about them all the time,” said Lisa Rippy. “How do you love someone that you don’t really know? But you do.”



Their 5,000-mile relationship came to be because Rippy and the first grade class she teaches heard Susan Blankenship, a parishioner at St. Edward Church, give a presentation about her mission trips to The Raining Season orphanage in the impoverished West African country.



“When it was over I brought the kids back to the classroom and looked at my assistant and said, ‘I’ll be back,’” recalled Rippy. “And I walked back down to the church and told Susan, ‘I’m going with you.’”



Lisa and Anna have now traveled the last three Junes to Sierra Leone, on an education team mission trip that includes Blankenship – who is also a principal in Metro Nashville Public Schools – and several teachers from area churches of various denominations. The educational component was particularly appealing to Rippy.



“Teaching is my profession,” she said. “So, I get to go and do what I’m good at, as opposed to building a house or pulling teeth. I get to combine mission work with my job.”



Funding the trips



The Rippys could not do this mission work alone. They rely on donations from the St. Edward community at large, and some financial support from Lisa’s mom. Each year, fifth graders host a St. Joseph Feast fundraiser and spaghetti dinner, contributing proceeds from that effort to the Sierra Leone summer trips. The last two years those donations provided raincoats and new beds for the orphans. The St. Edward Girl Scout Troop sent coloring books. Parish families gave Bibles, diapers, baby formula, school supplies, educational DVDs, notebooks and books to read. Funds have also helped The Raining Season’s older kids pay for transportation to attend off-site schools.



Rippy believes the team effort has broadened the perspectives of the St. Edward students. “The kids in our school – even the first graders – get it,” she said. “We look at the map. Where is this place across the world? It takes three plane rides to get there. I show them pictures of the boys we sponsor. I think it’s opened up for the kids at my school an awareness that the differences in people don’t really matter. They’re just kids. And they like to have fun too.”



Providing an education



Rippy and the other members of the education team work primarily with the elementary school at the orphanage. Each summer the team focuses on a different scholastic aspect, like giving reading assessments, creating literacy centers, and offering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) activities.



Rippy’s daughter, Anna, comforts a child at the orphanage. The mother-daughter team also sponsors three boys that they support and stay in touch with year-round.

This past June the team took the children on a field trip to the Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary to learn about conservation and the detrimental effects of deforestation.



Since Lisa’s daughter Anna is still a teenager, she’s not a “teacher,” but she still plays a very important role. “Anna’s a very quiet soul, and the kids in Sierra Leone really respond to her,” said Rippy. “Because their education system is so different than ours, the kids are pretty far behind what our children are learning. They have no materials, no textbooks or workbooks. The kids literally sit on a bench and copy notes off the blackboard. It’s very easy for Anna to lead an activity, and she reads to the kids and plays with them.”



For Anna, the experience has had an impact that will likely influence her future plans. While traveling back home from West Africa in 2016, Lisa and Anna had a layover in Liberia. During that break they met a nun, Sister Mary, who had started a school for the deaf in Sierra Leone.



“About six months later my daughter said to me, ‘Mom, that’s what I want to do. I want to teach deaf children.’ And that’s what she’s pursuing now, because of our trip and the inspiration of Sister Mary.”



Serving kids with disabilities



The Raining Season has its own population of deaf children and those with other disabilities. In the orphanage, kids are divided up into apartments, mostly by age groups and by gender. There’s a separate apartment called The Hope Room, where the kids with disabilities live. Some are blind, deaf or have physical conditions like cerebral palsy. Several have significant developmental challenges but have not been diagnosed, due to the paucity of doctors in the poor region.



Unfortunately, and to the chagrin of the American volunteers, these kids spend most of their time segregated from the other children.



“The country still has a lot of old ideas,” explained Rippy. “They still think the kids with disabilities are cursed. Many have been abandoned, because they don’t have the resources to help them. The orphanage is set up with caregivers who will take care of them.”



In 2017, the education team tried to break down some of those barriers, when four of the team members – recruited teachers with special education backgrounds – conducted a training for the caregivers. They presented ideas for engaging the kids in stimulating activities, exercises and songs. They provided the caregivers with sensory books, plastic lids made into sensory boards, visual cards to assist nonverbal kids in communicating, and therapeutic items like a sit-and-spin and an exercise ball.



“Our goal was to take special education teachers with us who could show the caregivers different activities they could do, instead of just letting the kids lay in their beds all day,” said Rippy.



The Roots Project



The Raining Season orphanage was established in 2007 by Americans Erica and Jason Stone, who went on to adopt five of the orphans themselves. Now, 11 years later, some of those “kids” are on the cusp of adulthood and outgrowing the “home” they’ve known all or most of their lives. A new initiative, called The Roots Project, is an attempt to help these teenagers transition to a more self-reliant existence beyond The Raining Season.



“These kids are growing up, and becoming 16, 17, 18 years old,” Rippy said. “There’s an obligation to the kids to not put them out on the streets. That’s why they were taken in in the first place: to get them off the streets! We have the responsibility of leading them into adulthood.”



The initial plan was to get local families to adopt “in country,” as opposed to uprooting the youth and expecting families from other countries to adopt them. That approach proved untenable, due to the region’s extreme poverty.



Instead, organizers rented an existing property and opened a “transitional home.” There, under the guidance of a mentor couple from the states – Charles and Ally Currie – a “pilot” handful of teenagers will learn how to live as a family, in a home instead of an orphanage.



“The mentor couple will show them how a husband treats a wife; how a married couple treats each other,” said Rippy. “This is how you live in a home, where everybody pitches in with cooking and cleaning.”



The Curries will also endeavor to give the older youth direction about the next stage in their lives. They will help them determine their interests, seek out job or apprenticeship opportunities, or decide whether college is the next big step.



The Roots Project is an apt extension of The Raining Season’s philosophy of “Rescue, Empower, Restore,” by rescuing the children from poverty and abandonment, by providing them with a nurturing, stable environment that empowers and restores them, and by giving them an education and a chance to become responsible and productive adults.



The love of God



In addition to the other nurturing facets of their daily lives, the Christian-based Raining Season was designed to encourage the young inhabitants to explore and deepen their faith. There are nightly devotions and scripture exploration, and, according to Rippy, “an amazing pastor who reminds them daily that they are a special child of God, and that God has a plan and purpose for their lives.”



The entire orphanage gathers in the courtyard at day’s end, and the kids take turns leading the worship and reading lessons.



For Rippy, the mission work enabled her to have an “a-ha” revelation about her own faith.



“When we went the first time, I really thought we were going over to share the love of God with them,” she said. “But when we got there and watched them during their prayers, their worship and their evening devotion time, it showed me that they have nothing, but they have everything. They really feel the love of God in ways that we don’t.



“These children in Africa know Him, and we can know Him that same way, if we just open ourselves up and forget all the trappings of the First World,” continued Rippy. “I know it has changed me, though in what ways I’m not really sure. Our faith is constantly evolving, and I think He’s still working on me.”