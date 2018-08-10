St. Henry principal building on vibrant school, parish

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Taking over as the new principal at St. Henry School in Nashville, Sister Mary Elizabeth Salles, O.P., has found a vibrant and active school and parish community.



“I really feel the children are loved. The children love their teachers. The parents are over the top supportive,” said Sister Mary Elizabeth.



“Also, I’ve learned the parish is extremely active,” she added. “Every day I learn something new about what the parish is doing. That’s very exciting for me as a principal … because there are so many opportunities for outreach that the parish provides that the students can take advantage of.”



She also has been impressed by the St. Henry faculty. “What’s wonderful about the St. Henry faculty is they enjoy being together,” Sister Mary Elizabeth said. “A tremendous amount of energy has been created in the first week of in-service. They’re eager to look at how we can move St. Henry forward.”



The faculty has been preparing several new programs for the upcoming school year, including a STEM initiative and a debate team, Sister Mary Elizabeth said.



The school has also added a new director of enrichment to its staff. The goal will be to identify high-achieving children who need an extra challenge in the classroom, explained Sister Mary Elizabeth. The program will work to enrich the current curriculum as well as introduce new topics for the students to explore, she said.



The enrichment program will include students in grades three through eight.



The school also will enhance its foreign language program for students who already are bilingual in English and Spanish, Sister Mary Elizabeth said.



Those students typically are well ahead of their classmates in speaking Spanish, so for them the focus will be on learning to write in Spanish and to read more complex literature in Spanish, Sister Mary Elizabeth said. The goal will be to have those students write a formal paper in Spanish before they graduate from St. Henry, she added.



“I love bringing professionals in the community into the schools” as guest speakers or sponsors who help with school projects, Sister Mary Elizabeth said. For example, she would like to bring a paleontologist to the school to talk about what happens at an archeological dig.



Sister Mary Elizabeth joined the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia in Nashville in 1985 after working as a social worker. She was introduced to the community as a student at Providence High School in New Lenox, Illinois, where the Nashville Dominicans were on the staff.



“The sisters were so happy, they were so joyful,” Sister Mary Elizabeth said. “That was so appealing to think you could serve our Lord and teach about the faith and be joyful in doing it.”



After her experience with the Dominican Sisters in high school, Sister Mary Elizabeth said, “I felt called to spread the gospel and make an impact in the world.”



Education is one of the charisms of the Dominicans Sisters, and Sister Mary Elizabeth was a postulant when she was given her first assignment as a teacher at St. Pius X School in Nashville.



She eventually moved into school administration and has served as principal at St. Mary Star of the Sea School in Hampton, Virginia, St. Cecilia Academy in Nashville, St. Rose of Lima School in Birmingham, Alabama, and St. Jude School in Joliet, Illinois.



At St. Henry, the enrollment is about 550 students and holding steady, Sister Mary Elizabeth said.



“We do want to be a little bigger, but not too big,” Sister Mary Elizabeth said. “We want to meet all the needs of all of our students, and we still have room for enrollment growth.”



St. Henry can grow its enrollment, she said, “by telling our story a little better, using my teachers more as ambassadors to the community, and by really invigorating the school programs.”



The school year at St. Henry begins on Monday, Aug. 13. The school community has made it clear she’s now in Tiger Town, a nickname for the school based on its mascot, the tiger.



“I’m so excited right now, I can’t wait to meet these kids,” Sister Mary Elizabeth said. “I’ll be right out there in the front where the cars are dropping them off and I’ll get to see all my little tiger cubs.”