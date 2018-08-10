St. John Vianney principal wants school to take on big questions of life

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Schools should help students ask and answer the big questions about life, said F.X. “Frank” Cronin, the new principal at St. John Vianney School in Gallatin.“I don’t think there’s an education that is an education that leaves out all the big questions on life and the answers,” Cronin said. “And that’s what secular education does.”Catholic education keeps those big questions front and center for its students, Cronin said.Even for the youngest students, it’s important to educate them in a culture that will prepare them for later in life when they will be asking the big questions of life – Why are we here? Does God exist? – so they can find the answers, he said.Cronin took over as St. John Vianney’s principal late last spring after working for several months as a consultant.He brings to the job more than 30 years’ experience as a teacher and school administrator in Catholic, Protestant and public schools, including three years as assistant principal at Overbrook School in Nashville. He’s also been a leadership consultant, a counselor and an adjunct professor at the University of Connecticut and Aquinas College in Nashville, where he taught philosophy and education courses.Cronin has graduate degrees in education from Harvard University and the University of Connecticut, leadership from Columbia University, and theology from Regent University in Virginia and Holy Apostles College and Seminary in Connecticut.One of his first tasks was rebuilding the faculty after several left last spring. “I felt like we got a pretty good crop to work with considering how late we got started,” Cronin said.Another feature Cronin hopes to bring to St. John Vianney is an emphasis on teaching students how to reason.Most people haven’t had a course on how to think properly, Cronin said. “We’re going to make it more explicit” across the curriculum, he said.While studying history, literature or other topics, “There are times … the big questions are there,” Cronin said. “Sorting through that and thinking your way through that is a very Catholic thing to do. We can learn about God and a great deal about who we are.”Another challenge facing St. John Vianney is the need to boost enrollment, which has fallen to about 60 students, Cronin said.“It’s a small … culturally sound place to be, a healthy, safe place,” Cronin said of St. John Vianney. The school’s smaller class sizes help teachers more easily meet the needs of individual students, he added.If Cronin needs to commiserate about the challenges and accomplishments at St. John Vianney, he can talk to his son-in-law Peter Rodgers, the principal at Holy Rosary Academy in Donelson. Cronin, his wife, three daughters and their families have all moved from the Northeast to Middle Tennessee.Besides being an educator, Cronin is a writer and speaker. He writes regularly for The National Catholic Register and appeared on the EWTN show “The Journey Home with Marcus Grodi.” His latest book, “The World According to God,” is scheduled to be published later this year.For more information about Cronin and his writing, visit his website at www.fxcronin.com.