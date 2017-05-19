St. Matthew preparing to launch pre-K program in fall

by Briana Grzybowski, Tennessee Register

The student body at St. Matthew School in Franklin is expected to grow by at least 20 new additions this fall as the school’s first pre-kindergarten students arrive at the beginning of the 2017-2018 school year.



The faculty and staff at St. Matthew are very excited to welcome their newest charges to the school on Aug. 10. “Being around kids has always been my happy place,” said Holly Ledieu, director of the new St. Matthew pre-K program. “It’s been enjoyable working with the teachers and staff to plan everything out, but the real fun begins when our littlest Lion Cubs show up at our door.”



Plans for the pre-K classes have been in development for roughly two years, arising out of concerns St. Matthew parishioners and parents had in wanting to enroll their children in a quality preschool program. “We discovered a need within our community, of parents looking for a good Catholic setting where their kids could be prepared for kindergarten,” said Tim Forbes, principal of St. Matthew School. “And after many, many conversations with parents and parishioners, we decided to add pre-K classes to our school.”



Parents have the option of enrolling their children for three days a week, Tuesday through Thursday, or five days a week, Monday through Friday. “We really wanted to focus on meeting the parents’ needs, and thought that giving them that flexibility in scheduling would be the best fit,” Forbes said.



Getting the program off the ground has been a massive undertaking for the school. One key component was hiring additional faculty and staff to teach the new students and direct the new classes. Ledieu, a St. Matthew parishioner, was a perfect fit for the role of pre-K director.



“My family and I moved to Middle Tennessee three years ago, and we’ve been parishioners at St. Matthew ever since,” she said. “In the past, I spent five years working at St. Catherine of Siena School in Kennesaw, Georgia, and that experience really stood out to Mr. Forbes. After spending quite a bit of time talking to him about this, he interviewed me to see if I would make a good director, and he ended up hiring me.”



She and the teachers have gone through extensive training and preparation to get ready for their new students. “We’ve had to develop a schedule for the students, since we have our different scheduling classes. The two different classes will be meeting with each other on certain days of the week. We had to set up a curriculum in accordance with the educational guidelines of our diocese, although our curriculum has gone above and beyond what the diocese requires. We’re using ‘Catechesis of the Good Shepherd’ in our religion classes, and I’ve been going to training courses for that. Our teachers have been attending professional development classes. We’ve been touring many preschools in Nashville. We’ve been setting the classrooms up. It’s been a lot of work,” she explained.



Over the past several months, St. Matthew has also been advertising its pre-K program through word of mouth, social media posts, and hosting different events at the school.



For now, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Franklin will house the program. The site of a now-defunct Montessori school, Holy Trinity agreed to lease its classroom space to St. Matthew School for its pre-K program. But St. Matthew faculty and staff hope to eventually integrate the pre-K classes into St. Matthew’s campus.



“Holy Trinity Church is about 200 yards away from our school, and they are generously providing space for our youngest students now,” Forbes said. “We don’t have a set time frame for moving pre-K into our space at the moment. Doing that takes extra planning, financially and otherwise. But, since its beginning, St. Matthew’s campus has been designed to accommodate growth, and hopefully we will have pre-K on our grounds within the next three to five years.”



Forbes is especially thankful for the support from the St. Matthew parish community. “The church has been incredibly supporting of this endeavor, both financially and otherwise. Our pre-K director came from our parish. Father Mark Sappenfield has been on board with us every step of the way. The church has been a great avenue for us to promote the pre-K program within our local community. We really could not have gotten this program off the ground without the church, and are so grateful for all they’ve done for us.”



St. Matthew has room for more students in the program. “Right now, we have 20 students signed up, and have the capacity to accommodate 39 overall,” Forbes said. “I am a strong believer in the benefits that a Catholic education can have on a child’s life, and I hope all local parents have a look at the educational opportunities our diocese can offer their kids. Our pre-K class is one small part of the great Catholic school system we have here in Nashville, and I am excited to be part of that movement.”



The pre-K classes, which are open to 4-year-olds only, are currently in open enrollment, seeking to recruit new students before the school year begins. Sign-ups are on a first-come, first-serve basis, and students must reach their 4th birthday by Aug. 15. To learn more or to enroll your child, visit St. Matthew School’s website at https://stmatthewtn.org/school/Admissions/.



