St. Matthew, St. Bernard honored as Blue Ribbon Schools

St. Matthew School in Franklin was named a Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. The selection was announced at a school assembly on Thursday, Sept. 28. Principal Tim Forbes talks to the students during the assembly. Photo by Andy Telli

Two Catholic schools in the Diocese of Nashville, St. Matthew School in Franklin and St. Bernard Academy in Nashville, have been named a Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.



Both were selected as an Exemplary High Performing School, which is presented to those schools that are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.



Out of the 130,000 public and private schools in the country, only 342 schools received the Blue Ribbon Award, placing St. Matthew and St. Bernard in the top 0.25 percent of schools who received this coveted Award.



“We’ve have always known that St. Matthew provides exemplary teaching and the highest caliber of education, and it is gratifying to know that others recognize it, too,” said St. Matthew Principal Tim Forbes during a special school assembly to announce the award, held on Thursday, Sept. 28.



St. Bernard Head of School Chuck Sabo echoed those sentiments. “It announces something we knew internally that we were pretty darn good academically,” he said. “This kind of verifies what we felt all along.”



The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program honors public and private elementary, middle and high schools where students achieve very high learning standards. Awards are presented annually.



St. Matthew began the application process last fall through the Council for American Private Education and the Department of Education, and St. Bernard started preparing its application last winner.



Brandi Way, a second level math and science teacher, reviews plans for the day in her classroom. She uses a flexible seating model in the classroom to support learning activities. Saint Bernard Academy held a variety of activities around campus to celebrate the school being named a Blue Ribbon School on Thursday, October 5, 2017. They, along with St. Matthew School, were the two in the diocese to receive the honor. Photo by Rick Musacchio

The schools provided information on test scores, academic achievement and curriculum, which was used by the Blue Ribbon selection panel in determining Blue Ribbon status for 2017.



“This is quite an honor, one that I’m quite proud of, and one that I know is very well deserved by our outstanding teachers and staff who work each day to provide the best possible education for the children,” Forbes said. “It is also a testament to the talent of our students and the hard work they, our families and the St. Matthew School community put in each day to continually seek knowledge in a rigorous and rewarding academic environment. It is a legacy of achievement that has been a hallmark of the school since its opening. I congratulate everyone whose efforts made this honor possible.”



St. Bernard sent a notice on Friday, Sept. 29, to the school’s parents about the Blue Ribbon Award, and the school celebrated it with a variety of activities on Thursday, Oct. 5.



The award is an indication to the community at-large of the academic rigor and success St. Bernard offers its students, Sabo said.



St. Matthew School is a Catholic, diocesan elementary school more than 400 students from pre-kindergarten to grade eight. It was founded in 2001 and provides its students with a progressive, well-rounded education rooted in a strong faith foundation in the Catholic tradition.



For more information on St. Matthew and its pre-kindergarten program, visit: https://stmatthewtn.org/school/.



Founded in 1866 by the Sisters of Mercy, St. Bernard Academy today is a Catholic, independent, co-educational elementary school. It has an enrollment of 340 students in junior kindergarten through eighth level.



St. Bernard offers a distinctive academic program designed to challenge and empower students to reach their full potential, with a special emphasis on basic skills, thinking skills, problem solving and the effective use of language.



For more information about St. Bernard, visit www.stbernardacademy.org.