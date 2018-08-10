St. Rose celebrates 20 years since re-opening schoolrates 20 years since re-opening school

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

St. Rose of Lima School teacher Julie Menke, right, points to a 20th anniversary timeline she made outside her classroom while talking with fellow teacher Ruthie Glover. Both women helped re-open the school in 1999 and had children in the first graduating class, and are now teachers there. Photos by Theresa Laurence

When a group of dedicated and passionate parents were advocating to re-open St. Rose of Lima School in Murfreesboro in the mid-1990s, they didn’t have the trophy cases full of academic and athletic awards they have today.



What they did have was “sacraments and prayer,” which were not found together in any other school in Rutherford County at the time, said St. Rose art teacher Ruthie Glover, the mother of five St. Rose alumni.



Celebrating its 20th anniversary of re-opening this school year, St. Rose has grown significantly since its early days, but retains its “small, community feel,” said Glover, as well as its strong Catholic identity.



It has also built quite an academic track record, with award-winning Science Olympiad teams and partnerships with nearby neighbors Middle Tennessee State University and St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital.



“We’ve kept a lot of things that made us special in the beginning,” said St. Rose eighth grade teacher Julie Menke, mother of three St. Rose alumni. “If a mom has a baby or someone in the family dies, we are right there to support them.”



While preparing her classroom the week before school started, several of Menke’s former students dropped by to say hi and offer help. Her face immediately lights up with a smile when she sees them, as she asks them about their summer and plans for the upcoming school year.



St. Rose of Lima School alumni Neeleigh and Natalie Maddox color a “Welcome Back” sign in the school hallway. St. Rose is celebrating its 20th anniversary year after re-opening in 1999.

“Once you’re my student, you’re always my student,” said Menke, former recipient of the Diocese of Nashville’s Christ the Teacher award, which annually recognizes one outstanding Catholic school teacher in the diocese.



The close-knit feel of St. Rose hasn’t changed even as the school has grown from 80 students in pre-K through fourth grade in 1999 to today, with an enrollment of 475 students from age 2 through eighth grade.



The presence of the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia has also remained constant since St. Rose re-opened in 1999. Today, Sister Catherine Marie, O.P. is starting her second year as principal, and four other sisters teach in the school.



Lay and Dominican teachers alike “love being here, they love their students, and their subject matter,” said Sister Catherine Marie. “They’re very committed.”



When asked what makes St. Rose School special, Sister Catherine Marie points to a “spirit of joy” that permeates the campus.



“We believe that learning doesn’t have to be drudgery,” she said. “We help students find who they are with all their gifts and talents. We teach them that they have dignity and purpose, and that’s reinforced by how we treat each other.”



St. Rose’s theme for this school year is kindness, taken from Psalm 33: “May your kindness, Lord, be upon us; we have put our hope in you.” In partnership with the Knights of Columbus, teachers will recognize students monthly for their acts of kindness.



The St. Rose community has received some new energy this year with a new pastor, Father John Sims Baker. “He loves the life of a school,” said Glover.



Father Baker “has a strong pastoral sense and a love of education,” said Sister Anne Catherine. He also has a sister who is a Dominican sister, “so we know each other well,” she said.



Deacons and previous pastors have always had a presence on the St. Rose campus and in the hallways of the school, Glover said, “which is a huge blessing for students.”



School history



“We’re always careful to say we re-opened in 1999 and we try to incorporate the original alumni in our events,” said Menke.



St. Rose of Lima School originally opened its doors in 1953 as a four-classroom school with two grades to each room, taught by the Sisters of the Most Precious Blood from Missouri. About half of the school’s original students were from families connected with Smyrna’s Sewart Air Force Base.



The school grew, and during the 1968-69 school year reached a peak enrollment of more than 260 students. However, that same year Sewart began to close and families pulled their children out of St. Rose; the Precious Blood Sisters also withdrew from the school at that time.



With student enrollment and faculty way down, school closure looked imminent. In an effort to keep St. Rose open, The Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia agreed to send two sisters for the 1969-1970 school year. But by the end of the year, enrollment had continued to drop as more Sewart families left the area.



With the Dominican sisters unable to return for the next year and a projected enrollment of only about 80 students, the St. Rose school board recommended closing the school.



The school lay dormant for decades before the city of Murfreesboro and the surrounding areas became the boomtowns they are now. The 1990s ushered in a new era of growth, thanks in part to the newly opened Nissan manufacturing plant, located in nearby Smyrna. This brought a new influx of families to the area from heavily Catholic industrial states in the north. They began joining St. Rose, and more parents began to inquire about a Catholic school in the area.



St. Rose opened a pre-school in 1992 but had yet to make a formal plan to add the elementary grades.



“We were this close to not moving to this town because it didn’t have a Catholic school,” Menke said, positioning her thumb and forefinger barely an inch apart. When she and her husband Dr. Paul Menke did move to Murfreesboro from Memphis in 1995, she soon joined the effort to revive St. Rose School.



Around that time, former Diocese of Nashville Bishop Edward Kmiec commissioned an official study to look at the viability of re-opening the school. The Dominican Sisters agreed to staff the school when it re-opened.



In 1999, with all the pieces in place, the school officially re-launched and has continued to grow ever since.



The Menke’s oldest child started out in public school but was able to transfer into St. Rose and become a member of the Class of 2004, the first graduating class of the re-opened St. Rose of Lima School.



Commitment to Catholic education



With U.S. Census data consistently showing Murfreesboro as one of the fastest growing cities not only in Tennessee, but also the country, the future of St. Rose looks bright.



The families who “were advocating for this school since before it was open,” and the new families still moving to the area work together to keep the St. Rose School community going strong, Menke said.



If the growth keeps up, and St. Rose continues to attract families who are deeply committed to Catholic education, could there be a Catholic high school on the horizon for Rutherford or Williamson counties? “So many people here would love that,” said Menke, quick to point out she is a proud parent of three Father Ryan High School alumni. “I’m not sure we’re ready as a diocese for that, but we would love it.”



St. Rose School will have special events on the 20th of every month to weave some anniversary fun into the classroom throughout the school year. They will also have several major adults-only events outside of school, including the 20th Anniversary kickoff party on Sept. 9 at The Alley on Main restaurant in Murfreesboro, and the Starry, Starry Night dinner, dance and auction to be held in February 2019.



For more information, visit www.school.strose.org or call 615-898-0555.