State moves forward with Zagorski execution

by Theresa Laurence

After weeks of legal challenges, it was likely that Tennessee death row inmate Edmund Zagorski would be executed Thursday night, Nov. 1, as the Tennessee Register went to press.



On Wednesday, Oct. 31, he was moved to death watch and selected his last meal. He is scheduled to be put to death in the electric chair at 7 p.m., the method he chose instead of lethal injection.



Zagorski was convicted in 1984 of murdering John Dale Dotson and Jimmy Porter. Prosecutors say he robbed them, shot them, and slit their throats during a botched drug deal.



During his 34 years on death row at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, Zagorski had a reputation for good behavior. He previously petitioned Gov. Bill Haslam to commute his sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole, which was not an option in Tennessee at the time of his trial and sentencing.



According to Deacon James Booth, director of prison ministry for the Diocese of Nashville, Zagorski had recently become a regular participant in the Scripture discussion group that Deacon Booth hosts on Saturdays at Riverbend. “I never asked him why, but I pray that he found faith,” said Deacon Booth.



Zagorski’s lawyers argue that both methods used to carry out executions in Tennessee, as well as the forced choice between the two, are unconstitutional. In a lawsuit filed in federal district court on Oct. 26, 2018, and appealed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit on Oct. 30, Zagorski’s attorney, Kelley Henry, wrote of electrocution, “while better than lethal injection, such a death is still utterly barbaric,” alleging that it violates the Eighth Amendment ban on cruel and unusual punishment.



Oct. 29, U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger rejected Zagorski’s challenge to the electric chair. On Oct. 31, Zagorski filed a motion for stay of execution in the federal appeals court and both sides filed briefs on the constitutionality of Tennessee’s electrocution protocol.



Zagorski’s execution was originally scheduled for Oct. 11, but Haslam issued a temporary reprieve to give prison officials time to prepare for an execution by electric chair. The last Tennessee inmate to die in the electric chair was Daryl Holton in 2007.



As Zagorski’s execution loomed, Bishop J. Mark Spalding of Nashville and Bishop Richard Stika of Knoxville again issued a joint statement condemning the use of the death penalty.



“We recognize that the pain, suffering, and loss of life caused by Mr. Zagorski more than 30 years ago has negatively impacted many people, and we agree that the state has a right to expect punishment for those crimes.



“However, we remain firmly opposed to the use of the death penalty in all cases. Our stance on this is supported by the teaching of the Catholic Church and the pronouncements of St. John Paul II, Pope Benedict XVI, and most recently Pope Francis – who in August directed that the official Catechism of the Catholic Church assert that ‘the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person,’” the bishops wrote.



“The Catholic Church teaches that the death penalty is simply not necessary when society has other means to protect itself and provide a just punishment for those who break civil laws. Rather than serving as a path to justice, the death penalty contributes to the growing disrespect for human life,” the bishops concluded.



The complete statement is available at www.dioceseofnashville.com.