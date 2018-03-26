Still seeking the mountaintop 50 years after King’s assassination

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. is pictured in an undated file photo. The nation honors the legacy of the slain civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate with a national holiday, observed Jan. 18 this year. April 4, 2018 marks the 50th anniversary of the assassination of the civil rights leader and Nobel Peace Prize laureate. CNS file photo

Father Pat Connor was on his way from a graduate class at the University of Memphis to St. Joseph Hospital to visit a priest friend the evening of April 4, 1968, when he heard the news crackle over his car radio speakers: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. had been critically injured by a gunshot wound and was being rushed to St. Joseph.



Realizing he wouldn’t be able to get near the hospital under those circumstances, Father Connor headed home to his residence at Immaculate Conception Church on Central Avenue, just a few miles from the Lorraine Motel, where King was shot.



After local news outlets announced King’s death, an eerie silence followed. “Real news was hard to get at the time,” recalled Father Connor, now a retired priest of the Diocese of Nashville.



Armed National Guardsmen rolled up and down Central Avenue, the only vehicles moving through the streets, determined to quell any potential rioting. Smoke and flames erupted in the distance.



The assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., 50 years ago in Memphis, evoked a visceral reaction in communities across the country, as grief, anger, and racial tensions rose to a volatile level.



King had come to Memphis to stand with the striking sanitation workers, and his presence among them was “like Jesus coming into my life” recalled Clinton Burrows in the documentary “At the River I Stand,” which chronicles the strike and King’s involvement in the movement, leading up to his assassination. When King was killed, it represented nothing less than the slaying of a prophet.



Half a century after King’s death, many of the issues he tackled are still part of our national dialogue.



Diocese of Nashville Bishop Joseph Durick, third from left, and Father Joseph Leppert, second from left, a priest of the Diocese of Nashville, prepare to march in Memphis on April 8, 1968, four days after Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated. The peaceful march honored King’s life and legacy of working for racial and economic justice. Tennessean file photo by Bill Preston

“Fifty years ago it was about overturning laws and policies that really concretely divided us,” said Christ the King parishioner Megan Black, who holds a master of divinity degree from Vanderbilt University. “Now, we’ve changed the laws but we still have the structures that are designed to keep people of color sick, uneducated and incarcerated,” she said. “The consequences are very much felt and lived in the black community. There’s still work to be done.”



The long march toward equality, toward the mountaintop, and the promised land that King spoke of the day before he died, continues.



‘All labor has dignity’



In the days following King’s death, Father Connor and fellow members of the diocesan priests’ council met in Memphis with city government representatives and then with members of the sanitation workers’ union, which the mayor of Memphis did not recognize at the time. They decided to issue a statement backing the workers, reinforcing “that they had a right to march and be on strike,” Father Connor said.



They agreed when King told the workers in Memphis that “all labor has dignity,” and “it’s a crime for people to live in this rich nation and receive starvation wages.”



The priests’ council also recommended to Nashville Bishop Joseph Durick that the diocese, which encompassed the entire state at that time, make a $1,000 donation to support the striking workers’ families, almost all of whom were African-Americans living below the poverty line.



“We began to get some pretty nasty calls at the rectory” after that news came out, Father Connor said. “Some people had a really bad reaction to that.”



That brought into sharp focus for Father Connor just how bitterly divided the people of the diocese were on confronting racial justice.



He remembers how white parishioners who were staunchly opposed to integration openly challenged Bishop Durick’s support for King and the sanitation workers’ strike, his stance on civil rights, even his authority as bishop. “It definitely took a toll on him, but it didn’t stop him,” Father Connor said.



‘No loud condemnation’



Leading up to the civil rights movement, and for some time afterward, “there was very little diversity in the diocese,” said Dr. Reavis Mitchell, Dean of the School of Humanities and Behavioral Social Sciences at Fisk University and a lifelong parishioner at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nashville. “There was no such thing as integration; very few African-American Roman Catholics went anywhere besides St. Vincent.”



The black Catholic community in Nashville has long been rooted at St. Vincent, and before that, at the former Holy Family Church and School and Immaculate Mother Academy in downtown Nashville, founded by St. Katharine Drexel and her Sisters of the Blessed Sacrament.



Dr. Reavis Mitchell, a lifelong parishioner at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Nashville, is pictured in front of Fisk Jubilee Hall on the historic campus where he has been a professor since 1980. Photo by Theresa Laurence

When Mitchell was a student at the now-shuttered St. Vincent de Paul School in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and “much of family life was centered around parish life, I don’t remember seeing any white visitors.”



When early civil rights marches were advancing down nearby Jefferson Street, the white priests and the nuns who served the parish “didn’t encourage you to participate, but they didn’t tell you not to.”



Overall, he said, “there was no loud condemnation of segregation.”



Mitchell recalls that once when his brother-in-law ventured out to attend a white parish, he was handed back his donation to the collection basket, with the very clear message that he was not welcome. The diocese had a tradition of supporting African-Americans, “but wanted to keep them in their place,” Mitchell said.



When Bishop Durick was named coadjutor bishop of Nashville in 1964 he began the arduous task of convincing white Catholics that it was high time for African-Americans to move beyond the second-class place they had been relegated to for so long.



“Bishop Durick was quite progressive for the era,” said Mitchell, who wrote his graduate thesis on “The involvement of the Catholic Church with the black community in Nashville, 1954-1970,” and personally interviewed Bishop Durick on several occasions.



Even though Bishop Durick and his “kitchen cabinet” of allies were at the forefront of the civil rights movement in Tennessee, their message did not always filter down to the white Catholics in the pews or reach the historically black parishes.



Members of the black Catholic community were often left wondering, “Are there any … priests of white congregations openly challenging segregation? Encouraging their congregations to take action to end segregation? To be part of the civil rights movement?” Mitchell said. “If they were they were keeping it secret from the black folks.”



Accountability and action



Before he was assigned to the Diocese of Nashville to assist Bishop William Adrian, Bishop Durick previously served in Alabama. He and seven other white clergymen were personally rebuked by King in the “Letter from Birmingham Jail,” for defending the status quo of segregation and criticizing the Southern Christian Leadership Conference’s “unwise and untimely” campaign in 1963 to end Birmingham’s system of segregation.



“I think it had a profound effect on him,” Father Connor said of the Letter. Bishop Durick “never hesitated in the Diocese of Nashville to be in support of civil rights,” added Father Connor, who served as master of ceremonies for Bishop Durick and knew him well.



One of King’s legacies is that “he held the Church accountable for its complicity in racism,” said Christ the King parishioner Megan Black. “He reminded the Church of what it stands for.”



Black, a lifelong Catholic, is the National Clergy Organizer for PICO, People Improving Communities through Organizing. In her job, she has worked with organizers in the Black Lives Matter movement, and “absolutely” sees these modern-day advocates for racial justice as walking in the footsteps of King, holding both civil and clerical servants accountable.



The Catholic Church has a role to play in dismantling racism, Black said. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops recently initiated the Ad Hoc Committee Against Racism, and “they’re issuing pastoral letters left and right,” she said. But more action is needed.



She would like to see funding for comprehensive resources and a solid curriculum that can be used at the parish level.



Black recently organized a Lenten adult education series at Christ the King addressing race. “I sense there is a deep hunger for these types of conversations,” she said. “But it’s hard to find a way into it.”



Since the Catholic Church in U.S. has historically been majority white, “the Church doesn’t fully experience the pain of this problem,” Black said. With only eight black bishops currently active in the U.S., the bishops “largely represent the white Catholic experience,” she noted, and don’t collectively grasp the weight of racism. What’s needed is “profound spiritual leadership … to confront race in a radical way.”



‘I am a man’



Even before the civil rights movement swelled in the South, St. Vincent parishioners like Dr. Jack Tarleton, a physician, Dr. Raleigh Wilson, a Tennessee State University professor, and Paul King and Robert Craighead, two local businessmen, headed up the Holy Name Society, organized to challenge the local Catholic Church hierarchy on segregation.



“We went to all the Catholic institutions in the city to confront them with the problem of segregation,” Tarleton recalled in 2015. “Our main theme in the Holy Name Society was that segregation is a matter of faith and morals” and is contrary to the teachings of Christ, Tarleton said, but most Nashville Catholic leaders, including Bishop Adrian, didn’t see it that way at the time.



It wasn’t until Bishop Durick came to the diocese that the message from the top of the local hierarchy shifted on segregation and race.



The Catholic Church has long been “teetering” regarding progress on race relations and working for racial justice, Mitchell said. Historically, the Church has not done enough to “change the perceptions of white Catholics,” he said.



“The challenge is for the majority group to accept the minority group as equal,” Mitchell said. “Freedom and equality are not synonymous.”



In the 1960s, Bishop Durick encouraged his priests to stand, quite literally, at the forefront of the movement for racial and economic justice.



“We had a number of priests who supported us and a number who were appalled by us,” Father Charles Martin, a Paulist priest who served in Memphis in the 1960s, told the Tennessee Register in a 2011 interview.



Father Martin was among those who supported the Memphis sanitation workers’ efforts to unionize and gain better wages and safer working conditions. When the workers went on strike following a job-site accident that killed two men, their cause quickly became an important part of the civil rights struggle in the city and the country. Much of the organizing efforts for the strike were headquartered at Clayborn Temple AME Church, next door to St. Patrick Church where Father Martin served.



King came to Memphis in late March as part of his Poor People’s Campaign, to join in solidarity with the sanitation workers, but left the city after a march turned violent. He returned in early April to again attempt to lead a non-violent march supporting the workers and the intertwined issues of labor, economic, human and civil rights.



The night before he was murdered, King delivered his famous “Mountaintop” speech at the Mason Temple, the Church of God in Christ in Memphis.



“I just want to do God’s will,” he told the enthusiastic crowd packed inside the church sanctuary. “And He’s allowed me to go up to the mountain. And I’ve looked over, and I’ve seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land.”



Four days after King’s death, Bishop Durick proudly marched alongside the striking sanitation workers to honor King’s legacy, holding one of the now-iconic black and white signs bearing the radically simple message, “I am a man.”



On April 6, Bishop Durick delivered a stirring homily during a memorial Mass for King at Immaculate Conception Church in Memphis. “This man brought back to mankind a willingness to suffer and even die for the cause of human dignity,” Bishop Durick said. “We call upon the citizenry of Tennessee to honor him in death by practicing the non-violence which he practiced and preached.”



Bishop Durick ended the sermon with King’s own words: “The ultimate solution to race problems lies in the willingness of men to obey the unenforceable. Here then is the hard challenge and the sublime opportunity: To let God work in our hearts toward fashioning a truly great nation.”



Aligned with the poor



In the 50 years since the peak moments of the civil rights movement and King’s assassination, the Diocese of Nashville has become much more diverse, not only with more black Catholics attending more parishes, but also with Catholics from different ethnic groups from around the world finding a home here.



“I think in Nashville the Church has made great outreach in cultural inclusion,” Mitchell said. “It’s a lifeline to people escaping tyranny and cultural annihilation in other parts of the world. I’m proud that the Catholic diocese is known as a safe haven for people escaping oppression.”



But Mitchell still thinks the diocese can offer more support for the African-American Catholic community.



“I’m disappointed to this day that St. Vincent School was allowed to close,” he said of the historic school that ceased operations in 2009. “So much proselytizing of the Catholic Church is done through the schools.”



For generations of black Catholics, especially those growing up in the Jim Crow South, attending Catholic schools and being part of the Catholic Church “prepared you well for the middle class,” Mitchell said.



Before he died, King was in the final planning stages for a large-scale Poor People’s March on Washington; today, there is a new Poor People’s Campaign, built around a “national call for moral revival,” designed to “recapture what Dr. King called the ‘revolutionary spirit’ needed to solve these systemic problems” of racism and poverty.



The modern-day movement for civil rights, Black said, can “remake what it means to be religious: I’m a person who takes action, who is aligned with the poor and marginalized.” A person who is carrying on the unfinished work that was started so many decades ago.