Students lead record Relay for Life for eighth straight year

For the eighth straight year, Father Ryan High School students led the fight against cancer at the annual Relay for Life, and for the eighth straight year a new record was set.



More than 1,100 participants came out to Giacosa Stadium at Father Ryan on Saturday, Sept. 30, to salute and support cancer survivors and fighters. By the end of the day the Relay for Life had raised $194,478.83 for the American Cancer Society.



Father Ryan seniors Caroline Long and Ayers Callahan, co-chairs of the 2017 Relay for Life, said that the results were outstanding, but the dollars are only part of the story. “We had a 45-person committee and every member had a cancer connection,” Long said, “Whether it was a teacher like Ms. (Sara) Hayes or Mrs. (Kate) Cole, or a family member or a friend, I believe it was these personal family stories that inspired our entire group. I am so proud of the entire committee.”



Callahan said the committee had been focused on the event’s success since last year and was determined to make it a success. “This is a lot of work, but it’s so amazing to see the results. Every Father Ryan student is here today to support the event, which means so much to us. We met right before the event began, and every member got to say something. What was clear in the comments and the emotions was that everyone felt that they were making a difference in the fight against cancer.”



Father Ryan held its first Relay for Life in 2010 and has earned the title of largest per capita student-run Relay in the nation. Last year’s topped the world when measured on a per capita basis. Part of the reason is the addition of a number of Relay teams from other schools and organizations. This year’s Relay included teams from Pope John Paul II High School, St. Cecilia Academy, St. Ann, St. Henry, Christ the King, St. Edward, St. Matthew, and St. Henry schools, as well as Franklin High School, Harpeth Hall, Montgomery Bell Academy and Franklin Road Academy.



“Ayers and I are so pleased to see all of these teams participating,” Long said. “We wanted this to be a community event that showcased the entire community’s efforts, and that has clearly happened.”



The day’s events kicked off with a salute to the cancer fighters and survivors, followed by a ceremonial lap of support. Throughout the day, activities, including concerts, games and special events took place while teams sold food, offered chances at a dunking booth, or provided other items to help raise funds.



One of the highlights, and the most popular spot on the day, was the hair cutting booth set up at the entrance to the field. During the day more than 50 girls had their hair cut to provide material for wigs to be worn by area cancer survivors.



Cheryl Ferrell of Salons by JC in Cool Springs provided the hair services, and the response of the girls and the excitement of their friends demonstrated the impact of the hair offerings “My hair didn’t mean that much to me but will mean a lot to someone fighting cancer,” said Father Ryan senior Grace Sprader.



Michelle Mast, Father Ryan Student Activities Director and Social Sciences teacher, who helped coordinate this year’s Relay, said that the experience of the Relay not only makes a difference in the lives of cancer survivors but also in the students. “This is a school committed to service,” she said, “and these students commit so much to make this successful. It is the students who organize it and who put together the activities and events. And by doing all of this, they not only get a great deal of satisfaction and develop their own leadership skills, they also discover that the work they do reaches further than they think. That’s a powerful set of lessons for high school students to learn, and those are lessons they will carry with them the rest of their lives. I am so proud of them.”



Long and Callahan echoed this. “I don’t know what I’ll be doing next year or where I’ll be,” Long said, “but I am confident I’ll be able to do anything in the future because of what I was able to do on Relay.”