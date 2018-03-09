Sue Higdon retires after career devoted to Catholic education

by Ned Andrew Solomon, Tennessee Register

Sue Higdon has been a part of the Diocese of Nashville Catholic schools for the past 38 years. At the end of February she retired after serving 12 years as Director of Professional Staff Development for the Diocesan Schools Office.



Previously she taught at St. Pius X, St. Edward, Christ the King – where she was also assistant principal – and Father Ryan High School.



Higdon

“Being raised in the faith and attending Catholic schools, Christ the King and St. Bernard High School, drew me to teaching in an environment where God’s love is shared,” Higdon said.



It must have helped that education is in her blood. Higdon’s aunts Clara Fink, Sister Betty Hailey, RSM, and Sister Rosanne Hailey, RSM, her great aunts Sister Collette Hailey, RSM, and Sister Martina Hailey, RSM, and her grandmother, Eliza Shepard, were all teachers.



“I realized early on the amazing opportunity I had to be a part of forming the faith of the future of our Church,” Higdon said. “In a Catholic school the faith is experienced all day in every aspect of a student’s life. The goal is to educate the whole child.”



Higdon’s own faith journey has deepened tremendously while serving as a teacher and administrator.



“No matter where I have been there are prayer groups, retreats, Masses, sacraments and religion taught,” said Higdon. “I have witnessed our faith being lived. These words come from a true understanding of the value of a Catholic education.”



Higdon continues to be very optimistic about the role of Catholic schools today. She’s convinced that Catholic education represents the future of the Catholic Church. “Our students are the ones to carry on the faith stronger and more lovingly than anyone,” she said. “Many former students are now the leaders of their Catholic and civic communities.”



According to Higdon, the most personally satisfying aspect of her lengthy career in the diocese has been the people she has had the opportunity to know, to learn from and to love. “The students, parents, teachers and administrators have made for one ‘never a dull moment’ career,” she said. “My mentors, Alice Valiquette and Dr. Therese Williams, have been a huge part of my life.



“The memories we share put a smile on my face,” continued Higdon. “I am truly grateful to all who have supported me in this journey: my family, especially Pat, my partner for life, and all the Catholic school teachers and administrators.”



Higdon’s future plans include spending time in the United Kingdom with her baby grandson, Phoenix, while her son Patrick travels to Peace Corps sites around the world, and her daughter-in-law Grace attends the Institute of Development Studies at University of Sussex to work on her dissertation on “Power, Participation, and Social Change.”



Higdon and her husband, Pat, are also looking forward to spending time with their daughter, Hailey, a poet, a speech and language pathologist, and a crusader for social justice rights in Seattle.



“I can’t think of a better retirement mission,” Higdon said.



