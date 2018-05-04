Support seminarians, enjoy unique dining experiences with priests

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Three to be ordained priests in June



Three seminarians of the Diocese of Nashville will be ordained as priests at 9 a.m. Saturday, June 30, at the Cathedral of the Incarnation, by Bishop J. Mark Spalding.



The three men to be ordained are transitional Deacons Richard Childress, Ahn Tuan Phan and Anthony Stewart.



Deacon Childress currently is completing his studies at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio, Deacon Phan at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans, and Deacon Stewart at the North American College in Rome.



The ordinations will be the first for Bishop Spalding, who was ordained a bishop and installed as the Bishop of Nashville in February.

At the Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction in recent years, one of the most popular items has been a meal prepared and served by Fathers Gervan Menezes, Dan Steiner and Michael Fye.



All three have been living at the Cathedral of the Incarnation, said Father Menezes, who worked in the food service industry before becoming a priest.



“Father Dan has a background in the food industry as well. We’ll cook and Father Michael will clean,” said Father Menezes, who will once again, with his fellow priests, prepare a Brazilian meal for eight that will be auctioned off at the Seminarian Education Dinner. “Father Fye doesn’t cook at all, but he’s a good cleaner.”



Besides his love of cooking, Father Menezes is happy to put his culinary skills to use in support of educating the diocese’s seminarians to show his appreciation for all the support he received as a seminarian from the members of the Serra Clubs of Williamson County and Nashville, who are co-sponsoring the dinner with the Tennessee Knights of Columbus.



“Every time I talk to them, I remember my seminary days,” Father Menezes said of the Serra Club members. “On the bad days I would open my mailbox and see a card (that said), ‘We’re praying for you.’



“When you’re in the seminary you’re far from home. … On a bad day, we would open that mailbox and see that card,” he added. “I told them you knew when it was going to be a tough day.”



The Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction, which will be held 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville, raises money to help pay for the education of the diocese’s 23 seminarians so that the Catholic community of Middle Tennessee will continue to have priests to serve their spiritual needs in the future.



The total cost of educating seminarians is more than $1 million a year. The goal for this year’s dinner and auction is $325,000.



Father Menezes serves as the chaplain at Father Ryan High School, where he tries to give students a glimpse of life as a priest.



“I love being a priest,” he said. “I want students to know that and have them see, ‘I could live that life.’”



Another of Father Menezes’ loves is cooking. He grew up in Brazil helping with his family’s catering business, and before becoming a priest managed three sushi restaurants.



The dinner he’ll prepare for the auction will feature Brazilian favorites. It will be a multi-course meal with a variety of appetizers, bean soup, salads, rice and a lot of meat, Father Menezes said.



There will be chicken wrapped in bacon, pork sirloin, lamb, sausage and pork, Father Menezes said. Meat is a big part of a typical Brazilian meal, he said. The meal he be preparing will resemble those you might receive at a Brazilian steakhouse, he said. “That’s the whole experience they’re going to have.”



Tickets available



The theme of this year’s Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction is “Feel the Love of Jesus in Your Heart,” which was taken from Bishop J. Mark Spalding’s remarks at the end of his ordination and installation Mass.



Organizers of this year’s Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction will receive a boost toward reaching their goal of $325,000 from a matching grant by Catholic Extension, which supports mission dioceses, including the Diocese of Nashville.



Catholic Extension will match up to $50,000 in new money raised. People who want to donate specifically toward the matching grant can contact Sandra Jordan, director of grants and annual giving for the diocese at Sandra.jordan@dioceseofnashville.com.



Tickets to the Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction are $100 each. People can also purchase at table for 10 people for $1,000 and a table for 12 for $1,200. People can reserve their seats online at www.dioceseofnashville.com. Registration forms also will be included in brochures that will be distributed to parishes throughout the diocese. People can mail those forms to Diocese of Nashville, Seminarian Education Fund, Catholic Pastoral Center, 2800 McGavock Pike, Nashville, Tennessee, 37214.



People who are unable to attend the dinner and auction can make donation online or by mailing in the registration form in the brochure.



For more information about the dinner and auction, or to bid online, visit https://futurepriestbenefit.weebly.com.





Seminarian dinner auction items



Organizers of the ninth annual Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction, to be held 6-9 p.m. Tuesday, May 22, at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville, have put together a varied list of items for both the live and silent auctions.



Live auction items include:



• Gulf Shores Beach Home: One week stay in a lovely, five bedroom/three bath home, a short walk to the beach. No black out dates. A $ 3,000.00 value.



• Chef’s Table dining experience with Bishop J. Mark Spalding: You and eight guests will be treated to culinary delights, paired with special wines, by Master Chef Chris Holmes of Clean Plate Club Events. A $4,500.00 value.



• Predators Package: Enjoy a fantastic Predators experience. You’ll receive two tickets to a home game during the 2018-19 season, a one-night stay at the Omni Hotel, and breakfast for two at the hotel’s restaurant, Kitchen Notes. And you’ll be the envy of all your friends when you display this team-signed, Preds jersey! Certificate of authenticity included. Priceless.



• Cape San Blas Beach Home: One week stay in this professionally designed and decorated home that sits directly on the beach. Just 1.5 hours from Panama City Beach, Florida, this four bedroom/four bath home sleeps eight comfortably. Enjoy the ocean view from balconies on all three floors. No black out dates. A $ 3,000.00 value.



• High Tea Dominican Style: Party of eight on a Sunday afternoon at St. Cecilia Motherhouse with the Dominican Sisters. Enjoy the best of homemade delicacies, exotic teas, engaging music and conversation with the sisters in a beautiful, 19th century setting. Tour portions of the Motherhouse and conclude the afternoon with optional Vespers, Rosary and Benediction in the Chapel of St. Cecilia. Children are welcome. A priceless experience.



• Copper Pressing of Melchizedek Blessing Abraham: Renowned artist, professor and author Ted Jones created this spectacular 17.5-inch by 39-inch piece – “Melchizedek Blesses Abraham” – specifically for this event. His artwork hangs in museums and churches throughout the U.S.



• Dîner à Paris: Your group of eight guests will join Our Lady of Lake pastor Father Eric Fowlkes for a French inspired, filet mignon dinner at the magnificent, lakeside, Hendersonville home of Dan and Paula Bourget. The dinner will be held Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.



• Charlie Daniels Autographed Fiddle and Photograph: Handle this instrument with care as it comes autographed from this Grand Ole Opry member, who was just inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2016. Certificate of authenticity included.



• Third Man in the Booth: Join the Predators radio broadcasting duo, Hal Gill and Pete Weber, for dinner before the game. You’ll then join them in the booth and work with them during a home game at Bridgestone Arena during the 2018-2019 season. Please note this experience is for a single person only as space is very limited.



• Dinner with Mass for Eight: Fathers Dan Steiner, Gervan Menezes, and Michael Fye will celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of the Incarnation Rectory followed by a Brazilian dinner for eight.



• Bishop Choby’s Golf Cart: Purchased new in 2016, this passenger cart has been used just a handful of times. It’s a Yamaha Model YDRE, X version, with seating for four passengers. Guaranteed to lower your handicap by four strokes!







Items in the silent auction include:



• Cabin in the Woods: Four days/three nights in a Center Hill Lake cabin that sleeps four.



• Lakeside of Naples Condo: Weekly rental of a three bedroom/two bath condo in Florida.



• Smoky Mountain Ridge: Four-night weekend rental of this three bedroom/three bath home that sleeps 10.



• Morris Orthodontics: $1,000.00 certificate toward new patient services.



• Panama City Beach Condo: Weekly rental of a two- bedroom condo that sleeps six and sits right on the beach.



• Autographed Tara Lipinski Figure Skates: 1998 Olympic Gold Medalist has signed this pair of figure skates. Certificate of authenticity included.



• A Day on the Lake in Style: You and seven guests will enjoy a six-hour day of skiing and tubing on a brand new MasterCraft speedboat. Champagne, beer and wine, gourmet breakfast and lunch, and snacks included. Finish off your day in the hot tub at Cedar Creek Yacht Club in Mt. Juliet.



• Official Rosaries of the Centennial of the Apparitions of Fatima: They received the Papal Blessing from Pope Francis while the donor was there in person. Also included is the papal invitation certificate and photo of Pope Francis.



• Basket of High End Catholic Items: Handmade by fine craftsmen, these valuable, Catholic religious items are from Italy and donated by Giftscatholic.com.



• Pub Party: 25 guests will enjoy a party at The Corner Pub in Bellevue.



• Jimmy Kelly’s Steakhouse: $200 Certificate.



• Wine Basket: Four Bottles of wine complete with numerous hostess items.



• Martin’s Bar-B-Cue Joint: Gift basket containing $30 gift card, four rubs, a hat and a t-shirt.



• Instapot Kitchen Basket: Twelve Sur La Table kitchen items surround an Instapot.



• Nashville Predators limited edition wine bottle with two Preds etched wine glasses.



• Nashville Nightlife Dinner and Theater: Certificate for 12 guests to attend dinner and a show at this venue.



• Fairvue Plantation: Round of golf for four.



• Titans Game and Dinner: Two tickets to the first pre-season game, and a $50 gift card to Acme Feed & Seed.



• Night at the Holiday Inn West End/Vanderbilt and $50 gift card to Bricktop’s.



• Spirit Store Gift Basket from Father Ryan High School.



• Vanderbilt Legends Club: Round of golf for four.



• Pope John Paul II High School Beach Basket.



• Two original works of art by Cindy Wunsch, Studio Be, Nashville.



• Signed and framed “Broadway” print by Phil Ponder.



• TN Icon Artwork on Repurposed Wood by John Gerbic.



• Pietà Statue from St. Mary’s Bookstore.



• Carved Wooden Art Piece by Jim Corbett.



• Signed and framed “St. Henry” print by Phil Ponder.



• Four matted prints by Phil Ponder – “The Floral Collection.”



• Slimline, Leather Briefcase from Johnston and Murphy.



• ESPN Gift Bag: Drawstring bag contains a water bottle, hat and polo jersey.



• Three men’s button-down, sports shirts by Johnston and Murphy.



• Three men’s fancy dress shirts by Johnston and Murphy.



• Asus Flip C101P Chromebook.



• Blue Paisley Jacquard Scarf from Johnston and Murphy with Leatherette Edition of the New Testament and “The Joy of the Gospel” by Pope Francis.



• Links of London Sweetie Sterling Silver Charm Bracelet.



• Hand-knit Wool Wrap with hand-carved, wooden shawl pin and Pope Francis A Photographic Portrait and Pope Francis the Joy of Love Books.



• Red paisley Jacquard Scarf from Johnston and Murphy with “Rediscover the Rosary” and “Into the Deep” books.



• Rodan and Fields life-changing skincare. Set of three skincare products.



For more information about the Seminarian Education Dinner and Auction, visit https://futurepriestbenefit.weebly.com.











