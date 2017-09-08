Syro-Malabar mission celebrates patroness, St. Teresa of Kolkata

by From staff reports

St. Teresa of Kolkata Syro-Malabar Catholic Mission celebrated the feast day of their patron saint with Mass and a luncheon on Saturday, Sept. 2, at the Church of the Assumption in Nashville. The gathering drew guests from several states, including Georgia, Texas, North Carolina and Illinois. John Ooroth, above, of St. Alphonsus Syro-Malabar Church blows a traditional Indian horn outside of Assumption Church before the Mass. He is part of a traditional Indian drummers group from St. Alphonsus. Photos by Andy Telli

See more photos at this link.



Members of the St. Teresa of Kolkata Syro-Malabar Catholic Mission in Nashville gathered on Saturday, Sept. 2, for their annual observance and celebration of the feast day of their patron saint.



The day began with Mass at the Church of the Assumption in Nashville, which included the confirmation of four teens – Amal Sam and Delisha Dileep of the Nashville area, and Ryan Raphi and Ronse Raphi of Dallas, Texas – and the first Holy Communion for Kevin Joseph of Lebanon.



The Mass was followed by an auction to raise funds for the mission and a luncheon featuring traditional Indian food.



The Syro-Malabar Rite is one of the Eastern Rite churches in union with the Roman Catholic Church. It is most prevalent in southern India, where St. Thomas the Apostle first introduced Christianity.



At the beginning of the Mass, Father Tomy Joseph, M.S.F.S., the mission director, paid tribute to the late Bishop David Choby, who died in June and had been a friend and supporter of the St. Teresa Kolkata Syro-Malabar Mission in Nashville during his years as bishop of Nashville.



Father Luke Kalarietal, MSFS, a chaplain at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, Texas, was the main celebrant of the Mass.

Amal Sam, center, and Delisha Dileep, right, were among four teens confirmed during the Mass. Kevin Joseph, far left, recieved his First Holy Communion.

The event drew friends and family from Georgia, Texas, North Carolina and Illinois, including once again the traditional Indian drummers group from St. Alphonsus Syro-Malabar Church in Atlanta.



The main Presudenthi, or sponsor, of the event was James Joseph and his family. Other Presudenthi included: Arun Alex, Sijo Mathew, Sam Anto, Ethan Jacob, Biju Varghese, Siby Stephen, Jacob George, Daniel Biju Joseph, Raphi Thekoodan, Sanal George, Mathew Maliackal and Alex Bijo.