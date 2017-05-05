Teens embrace chance to grow in faith at Youth 2000 retreat

by Briana Grzybowski, Tennessee Register

Father Joseph Mary, second from left, and Brother Joachim, right, members of the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal, helped lead the Youth 2000 retreat held at the Catholic Pastoral Center April 28-30. Photos by Theresa Laurence

The Catholic Pastoral Center in Donelson was filled with joy, exuberance, and energy April 28-30 as 800 eighth through 12th grade students and adult chaperones from Tennessee and Kentucky gathered to celebrate their faith at the fifth annual diocesan Youth 2000 retreat.



“It’s been really great this weekend to meet lots of people my age who share my faith,” said Livia Coppedge, a ninth grader from St. Rose of Lima Church in Murfreesboro. “Catholics in Tennessee are a minority, so it was nice to have a reminder that we’re a part of the universal Catholic Church, with billions of members around the world. There’s so much more to the Church than just our local Catholic community.”



Youth 2000 began in 1989 at World Youth Day in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, during which Pope John Paul II challenged young Catholics to bring the Gospel into the third millennium. He said, “It is to you young people the task first falls of becoming witness to the faith and of bringing into the third millennium the Gospel of Christ, who is the Way, the Truth, the Life.”



The first Youth 2000 retreat happened in Ireland in 1993. Since then, it has spread to 25 countries, including England, the United States, France and Germany.



The teens who attended the recent retreat in Nashville had many reasons for going, but the common goal for all of them was to grow closer to Jesus. “This is my third time going,” said Luke Morel, a 10th grader from St. Philip Church in Franklin. “The first time I went was in eighth grade, as a mandatory church retreat. But I loved it the first time and have been coming back ever since, especially for the Eucharistic Adoration opportunities. I love the fact that Jesus is truly present with us in the Eucharist, and Adoration really helps me connect with Him because of that.”



Father Joseph Mary processes around the Catholic Pastoral Center auditorium with the monstrance holding the Blessed Sacrament. The retreat drew hundreds of teens, primarily from Sagrado Corazon, St. Philip and St. Rose, which helped organize the event.

“My friends at church told me it’s a life-changing experience, and I wanted to check it out for myself,” Coppedge said. “I’m really happy that I decided to go.”



The retreat, which was held at St. Philip Church for its first four years in Nashville, was moved to the Catholic Pastoral Center this year in hopes that a bigger, more centralized location would attract a greater number of teens. Those wishes were fulfilled exponentially.



“Our numbers certainly have grown a lot, which is exactly what the organizers wanted,” said Michaela Miller, diocesan Youth 2000 director. “We had 500 last year and roughly 800 this year, which is fantastic.”



The new location also made the retreat accessible to a more diverse group of teens. “We have people from Clarksville and Kentucky this year; and a much bigger representation from Hispanic Catholics living in our area. They’ve given things a different dynamic this year, which has been nice,” she explained.



Highlights of the weekend included keynote talks and Mass offered by the Franciscan Friars of the Renewal.



“Sometimes, we think of God as an angry Santa Claus, who’s making his list, checking it twice, seeing who’s naughty and who’s nice. … You get the picture,” Father Joseph Mary said in his talk on the Sacrament of Penance. “But he’s not like that. He sets boundaries for us because he created us and knows what’s best for us.”



Father Mary strongly encouraged the teens to regularly attend Mass and receive the sacraments. “The Mass is the greatest source of God’s grace we have on this earth,” he said. “So, when we drift away from God’s grace, we turn to sin and become people that we don’t want to be, which is where Satan wants us. But when we maintain our connection to God through the Mass and the sacraments, we belong to Jesus and the devil can’t reach us!”



Over the three days, the teens also recited the Rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet together, had opportunities to receive the Sacrament of Penance, to participate in Eucharistic adoration, to hear music from Catholic recording artist and Nashville resident PJ Anderson, and to attend small group question-and-answer sessions, broken down by gender and age group and moderated by adult leaders. Teens submitted questions ahead of time pertaining to issues related to faith and Church teaching, and the adults answered them to the best of their ability. Topics included the afterlife, how to approach non-Catholic religions, suicide, bullying, chastity, homosexuality, and much more.



“The panel discussions have been my favorite part of the weekend,” said Alonso Jacobo, ninth grader from Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksville. “They’ve brought up a lot of important questions related to our faith that kids our age aren’t quite sure how to answer, or that we’ve been wondering about but weren’t really sure where to go looking for answers.”



Many teens are glad they went and highly recommend Youth 2000 to young Catholics their age. “Go with your friends,” said Gabriel Commodore, a high school senior from St. Rose. “It’s a lot more fun if you bring other people with you!”



Jacobo agreed. “It’s awesome these past few days, being here with so many young Catholics, celebrating Jesus as our Savior. Other teens should definitely go if they can.”



Overall, Miller said, the weekend was a wonderful success, and she is grateful for the opportunity to have shared the experience with the teens who came. “It’s been great to have so many young people here, and for all of us to grow in our faith together as a Catholic community.”