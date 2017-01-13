Terminally ill Army vet, who used military grit to meet pope, dies

by Catholic News Service and Tennessee Register staff reports

Pope Francis blesses Cheryl Tobin of Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksville during a weekly general audience in St. Peter’s Square last spring. Mrs. Tobin, who died on Dec. 31, 2016, was suffering from a rare form of cancer when she was able to get the pope’s attention. He spoke with her for about five minutes during which he blessed her and gave her a rosary. Photos courtesy of Jim Tobin

Mrs. Tobin gives a thumbs up sign during the plane ride home from her visit to Rome after meeting the pope.

Cheryl Tobin, a former master sergeant with the Army who used her military might to flag down the pope for a blessing, died in her sleep New Year’s Eve. She was 48.“She was a thoughtful caring person. She always put everyone else in front of her, especially her family,” said her husband, Jim Tobin.Mrs. Tobin entered the Catholic Church in 2010 and was a parishioner at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksville, along with her husband. Her funeral Mass was celebrated on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Immaculate Conception. After the Mass, a vehicle procession brought her to Kentucky Veterans Cemetery 30 miles away in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, where she was buried with full military honors.After Mrs. Tobin joined the Catholic Church, “She just jumped into it wholeheartedly,” said her husband. “She tried to live a more Catholic lifestyle, a more godly lifestyle. Her favorite thing to do was go to church.”About three years ago, she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, carcinoma ex pleomorphic adenoma, which started in a salivary gland and spread to her brain. Doctors told her she probably had less than a year to live.Since becoming Catholic, she had wanted to visit Rome and meet the pope, and in 2015, she thought her dream would come true when her name was picked from a random drawing of listeners of Lino Rulli’s “Catholic Guy” show on Sirius XM’s Catholic Channel. Only a few spots are available each year to join Rulli and other listeners on a pilgrimage to Rome and other cities in Italy.But surgery and aggressive cancer treatments forced her to cancel that trip with an agreement to have a guaranteed spot on this year’s trip. Radiation therapy again interfered with those plans, but Rulli organized a personalized itinerary that Mrs. Tobin could take on her own with her husband when she was between chemotherapy sessions in the spring of 2016.The Tobins were in St. Peters’s Square on May 11 for Pope Francis’ weekly general audience. After his talk, the pope started greeting some of the people in the crowd. “That’s when we had Cheryl stand up on the chair and try to wave him down,” said Jim.“I told her, ‘You need to stand up on the chair and suck it up.’ People were looking at me, like, ‘What a thing to say.’ And then I told her, ‘Don’t just wave. You’ve got to do the big wave.’ That’s when (the guards) pointed to her” to indicate she could come out from behind the barricades and meet the pope,” Jim, who is active duty in the Army, told CNS last spring.“Everyone around us cheered. They only let her go up” to the pope, he said.The pope held her hands and then blessed her head — bald from chemotherapy and misshapen from repeated skin grafts and operations to remove a tumor at the base of her skull.She told CNS she didn’t want to wear her wig because she wanted the pope to see her like she was, but she did add some sparkle with a gold elastic hairband.The pope then warmly embraced her as Mrs. Tobin cried on his shoulder. “I started crying when I saw him. I was overwhelmed with emotion,” she told CNS last spring.The pope gave his wife more than a cursory hug before moving on to the next person, Jim Tobin said. “It was a good five minutes she was up there. Through the whole thing she said she was praying for the pope also. The pope ended up giving her a set of his rosary beads.“After meeting the pope, she felt more at peace,” he added.“One major thing she wanted to do while we were (in Rome) was go through all the holy doors” as part of a Year of Mercy pilgrimage to earn a plenary indulgence, Jim Tobin said. “We actually got to go through all the holy doors in Rome.”Mrs. Tobin also showed her military grit climbing up the 200 marble steps to reach the top of St. Peter’s dome, despite being weakened by her condition.“I was in the Army — a master sergeant,” Airborne division, and “you just suck it up, and pull yourself up by your bootstraps” when facing any kind of hardship or challenge, she told CNS.She enlisted in the Army shortly after graduating from high school in 1986. She was on active duty for a little more than two years before she enlisted in the Army Reserves while also working as a civilian employee of the Army at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, from 1989-2000.After she left the service, she moved to Clarksville when her husband was assigned to Fort Campbell and she went to work at the Blanchfied Army Community Hospital there from 2001 to 2014.“She just loved it,” Jim Tobin said of his wife’s time in the Army. “She was definitely a fighter and she wouldn’t back down from anything.”Mrs. Tobin was able to spend her final days at home. “That’s what she wanted,” her husband said.As the end neared, it seemed “she was just waiting for relatives and friends to come and say goodbye,” Mr. Tobin said. Her best friend was able to fly in from Seattle the day before she died, he noted. “The next morning she passed on.”During her fight with cancer, Mrs. Tobin connected to people around the country via Facebook. “She had people from all the world contact her and telling her she inspired them with her fight with cancer,” Jim Tobin said. “She felt proud that she was able to help people.”Even while fighting cancer, Mrs. Tobin took care of her family and friends, her husband said, and she tried to make sure she was a strong, positive, caring role model for her daughter Lauren and son Jon.Survivors include her husband, James Tobin; daughter, Lauren Domzalski; son, Jonathan Domzalski; mother, Diana Duckoff; stepfather, Richard Duckoff; father, George Beekman; stepmother, Bernie Beekman; brother, Craig Beekman; sister, Carole Beekman, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.Funeral arrangements were under the direction of McReynolds-Nave and Larson Funeral Home in Clarksville.