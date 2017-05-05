The Dachau Cross – bearing the weight of suffering in light of Easter

by E. Wesley Ely, MD, MPH

A cross made by prisoners at the Dachau concentration camp is pictured above.

“Bear the Cross cheerfully and it will bear you.” Thomas à Kempis, author of “The Imitation of Christ”



We are people of Easter who have just experienced the risen Lord, yet who careen daily toward life’s certain pitfalls, large and small, which challenge our ability to live like Christ. It must be our hope, our resolute commitment, to imitate Christ through a focused understanding of His Passion.



The happiness of our Easter message and the smiles of spring and new life all around us are dramatically enhanced when we contrast the season to the reality of the burden Jesus bore for us.



As a lung doctor, I often imagine his weight, while he hung on that thick wooden cross, caked in blood, pulling his thorax down towards the ground and making each breath more and more difficult and painful. Dying of shock and suffocation would be beyond misery, and yet he bore on that cross not only his precious weight, but that of you and me piled onto his shoulders.



Jesus’ cross never breaks, and I’d like to draw on two historical religious relics to explain how that relates to our life today and always.



Pictured above is the original manuscript of Thomas a Kempis’ “The Imitation of Christ.”

It is said that Thomas à Kempis’s book “The Imitation of Christ” is the second most reproduced book in the history of the world (translated into more than 50 languages) behind the Bible. Years ago, as we wrestled with a burned house, my wife Kim and I were gifted a modern translation of the famed guide to “imitating” Christ by the Nashville Dominicans.



In its introduction, the translation mentioned that the original c.1441 autographed manuscript, which was carried by Thomas in his pocket as he traveled Europe converting and guiding others, is held in a hermetically-sealed safe in the Bibliothèque Royale in Brussels, Belgium. After locating this Royal Library one year while serving as faculty at a large critical care conference, I managed to coerce the unyielding librarian to soften up and consider opening the safe to allow me to see this precious religious artifact. I was even able to take pictures of the worn 570-year-old mystical relic, complete with his signature on the last page.



From Belgium, I traveled to Utrecht Netherlands, where the spiritual lesson unfolded in a surprisingly stark, yet timely manner that holds instruction for you and me in our daily imitation of Christ. In the Dom Cathedral, the most famous building in Utrecht, I found renditions of a cross the curator said was housed in the rear. Curious, I went to see this cross and was struck by the fact that it was broken.



On returning to the curator to find out more about the ‘broken’ cross, he told me that it was cast in the Dachau concentration camp by the prisoners. I mentioned that it was a shame and surprising that it has been broken in subsequent years, especially since it was made of such thick metal with no signs of rust or corrosion whatsoever. That is when he looked away.



Almost instantly, his eyes flooded with water and he murmured something under his breath. I was struck by his change in demeanor, and felt compelled to find out what he’d said. “What, sir?”



“It was made that way.” he whispered. “It was made broken by inmates in Dachau.” Shaken by the complexity of the inmates’ creation, we walked away from one another. Nothing more could be said.



I went back and prayed before the cross. It hurt immensely to consider the prisoners’ pain that led to that Dachau cross. Today you and I may lose a child or witness grave and unjust events such as an innocent, vulnerable person put to death by someone in authority. Do we see a cross breaking?



As a Catholic of Jewish heritage whose relatives were incinerated in the Holocaust, I suffer at the thought of the heartache that led these Christian inmates to think that Christ’s cross no longer held hope for them. And yet, could any amount of pain that we will ever endure come close to the mental anguish of God being spit on by us in our daily life, those he brought into the world?



The truth is that Jesus’ cross never broke, and to this day and forever more, he offers himself and holds us on his shoulders, bearing the weight of any suffering we will ever experience, whether we know it or not.



We get confused by life’s events, and only one thing ultimately that makes any sense of it all is the mystery of the Cross and its message of God’s forgiveness, mercy and love. Today and every day, this is what we must carry with us out into the streets.



The Dachau cross is a message of our brokenness, not Christ’s. This is our Easter message, replete with immense joy, as Thomas à Kempis’s book directs us: “If you seek Jesus in all things, you will surely find Him.”



E. Wesley Ely, MD, MPH, is a Professor of Medicine and Critical Care at Vanderbilt University.

