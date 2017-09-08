Three Minute Theology celebrates first birthday, continues to grow

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Joan Watson, Angie Bosio, and Bill Staley work on part of the Three Minute Theology video in a studio at the Catholic Pastoral Center on Wednesday, August 30. Three Minute Theology is celebrating its first anniversary in September. Photo by Rick Musacchio

Three Minute Theology, an award-winning weekly video series produced by the Diocese of Nashville, which delves into topics of theology and the Catholic faith, is celebrating its first birthday this month.



“I’m really pleased with how it’s gone so far,” said Joan Watson, director of adult formation for the diocese, who writes the script for each week’s topic and presents each segment on-camera.



A new Three Minute Theology segment is uploaded to YouTube every Tuesday, and promoted through the Diocese of Nashville’s website and Facebook page.



“My main goal is to reach people where they are,” Watson said, making mini-theology lessons accessible and available for people to watch at their desks, on their laptops, or on their phones whenever they have time. “We want to equip people to know the faith in an easy way, and share it in an easy way.”



Many of Three Minute Theology’s 52 episodes address topics like sacraments, feast days, liturgy and worship. “I love talking apologetics,” Watson said, which refers to the Church’s explanation of “what do we believe and why do we believe it,” she said.



Additionally, Watson said, “I want to balance talking about sacramental and moral issues.” One recent topic was human dignity, and included the tag line: “Scripture tells us that God created us in His image and likeness. What does that mean? Why does that matter?”



One place Three Minute Theology doesn’t go very often is politics. But shortly before the 2016 presidential election, the team recorded an episode on “voting your conscience,” which received far more page views on YouTube than any other episode of the year. That episode was broadcast on a Relevant Radio program and “kind of put us on the map to an audience outside Nashville,” Watson said.



The Three Minute Theology team generally prefers to stay out of politics, “but there’s certain things Catholics can and should say, and we could address it in this platform,” she said.



Going forward, Watson said she will continue to focus on explaining Church teaching on a range of topics, relevant to Catholics anywhere. “We wanted to make it a Catholic thing, not a Nashville Catholic thing,” Watson said.



“We are growing and reaching different corners,” said Bill Staley, director of youth and young adult ministry for the Diocese of Nashville and part of the Three Minute Theology creative team.



Staley is enthusiastic about continuing to use digital technology to provide “quality Catholic content, arming laypeople with the ability to spread the good news.” Designing the program to fit in a short, simple, “digestible package,” is key to reaching more people, Staley said.



As the audience for Three Minute Theology continues to grow, and each new video receives thousands of views, the team is looking forward to producing more content. “Our goal going forward is getting the message of our faith out and increasing our reach,” Watson said.



Even though Three Minute Theology is just a year old, it has already been nationally recognized for its quality programming.



At the annual Catholic Media Conference held in June in Quebec City, Canada, Watson, Staley and producer Angie Bosio earned an honorable mention for the Father John Catoir Social Media-Evangelization Award.



The Catoir Award was presented for the first time in 2017, and was judged by Father Catoir, the former director of The Christophers and founder of St. Jude Media Ministries, both of which produce radio programs, videos, newspaper articles, books and social media with a Christian message.



Although the intention was to present the award to only one recipient, Father Catoir was so impressed with the entries, he added an honorable mention.



All 52 episodes of Three Minute Theology are archived and available at www.dioceseofnashville.com.



New bible study program available



At the request of parish leaders, Joan Watson, director of adult formation for the diocese, has created a new bible study program centered around the parables. “It’s a six week study on the parables, intended for small groups, and it’s a free resource for parishes,” said Watson.



The new bible study program, “Mysteries of the Kingdom,” addresses questions like, “Why did Jesus teach in parables? Can we still learn from these parables today?”



According to promotional materials, the new six-session bible study explores several of Jesus’ parables and helps apply them to modern daily life, and addresses questions like, “What’s the deal with the Samaritans? Why would Jesus’ contemporaries have thought the prodigal son’s father was a little crazy?”



The series is designed to help people deepen their knowledge of the parables and allow these revolutionary stories to change their life.



Watson explained that parish adult education leaders reported they were having a hard time finding a quality, low cost, bible study program that encouraged group discussion, faith sharing, and required no homework. So she designed one to meet those needs. “I think I’ve written something for where most parishioners are on their faith journey,” she said.



The new bible study program is available to download at: https://www.dioceseofnashville.com/mysteries-of-the-kingdom-a-bible-study. It is also available in printed book form, and copies are available for a $5 donation from the Office of Adult Formation. For more information, or to order a copy of the bible study, contact Joan Watson at joan.watson@dioceseofnashville.com or 615-783-0263











