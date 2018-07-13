Three new priests ‘respond with a great yes to God’

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Fathers Anthony Stewart, Ahn Tuan Phan and Rick Childress lie prostrate before the altar during the litany of supplication, part of the priestly ordination rite. They were ordained to the priesthood by Bishop J. Mark Spalding on Saturday, June 30 at the Cathedral of the Incarnation. The three new priests were the first to be ordained by Bishop Spalding.

Photo by Theresa Laurence

The Cathedral of the Incarnation was packed on Saturday, June 30, as Bishop J. Mark Spalding ordained Fathers Rick Childress, Ahn Tuan Phan and Anthony Stewart to the priesthood for the Diocese of Nashville.



“It is good that we are here,” Bishop Spalding repeated several times during his homily, addressing the crowd and the new priests alike.



Bishop Spalding reminded each of the three new priests that they have unique and engaging vocation stories, and encouraged the men to share their stories “over and over again, telling how you came to respond with a great ‘yes’ to God.”



With that ‘yes’ comes the great responsibility to “bring forth God’s love” to the people you serve, Bishop Spalding told the new priests. “Let them see in you, hear from you, the message of Jesus Christ.”



For Father Stewart, ordination day was “a very emotional experience,” he said. “I felt very unworthy, but very loved by God and privileged that he has called me to be one of his shepherds.”



Father Stewart, who grew up in McEwen, Tennessee, converted to Catholicism as a high school senior and immediately began to consider becoming a priest. He had to wait at least two years, but then, with the blessing of Bishop David Choby, entered the Pontifical College Josephinum, and from there went on to study in Rome.



Bishop Spalding presents Father Anthony Stewart with a chalice.

He is now associate pastor at Holy Family Church in Brentwood.



The ordination rite was full of significant and symbolic moments for the three new priests. For Father Childress, one of the most meaningful was when the bishop, then all the other priests present, placed their hands on his head in silent prayer. “The connection I have to the bishop, the connection all of us have to each other … this moved me deeply,” he said.



Father Childress, who grew up in the Church of the Nazarene, converted to Catholicism in 2008 after studying church history, attending the Church of the Assumption and completing the Rite of Christian Initiation for Adults. He just finished his seminary studies at the Pontifical College Josephinum in May, and is now associate pastor at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksville.



Bishop Spalding kneels in the back of the Cathedral to receive a blessing from the newly ordained Father Ahn Tuan Phan after the ordination Mass; he received a blessing from each of the three new priests. It is a tradition for newly ordained priests to offer prayers and blessings to people immediately following their ordination.

Father Stewart said he also felt a deep sense of peace as each of the priests of the diocese took turns placing their hands on his head. “I felt all the priests’ support and prayers,” he said. “I felt like I was really part of the Diocese of Nashville in that moment.”



On his ordination day, as people lined up to receive his blessing, Father Childress said he was struck by “my ability to serve people completely, to give myself completely to people.”



For Father Phan, lying prostrate before the altar was a powerful experience, “like a symbol of dying to myself and rising again in Jesus Christ, a new person in Christ.”



Receiving the chalice and paten from the bishop, accompanied by the words, “understand what you do, imitate what you celebrate, and conform your life to the mystery of the Lord’s cross” was also important, he said, reminding him to strive to “grow daily in holiness.”



Father Phan, an avid soccer player who grew up in a rural south Vietnam village, initially began studying for the priesthood in his home country before emigrating to the United States with his family in 2008. Encouraged by family and Father Peter Quang Chau at St. Martha Parish in Ashland City, he explored entering the seminary for the Diocese of Nashville. He just completed his studies at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans in May.



Bishop J. Mark Spalding lays his hands on Father Rick Childress during the ordination rite.

After the ordination Mass, in the back of the church, Bishop Spalding knelt before each of the newly ordained priests for a blessing. For Father Phan, “It was an honor and humble experience,” he said. “The bishop who ordained me kneeled in front of me to ask for a blessing! It also reminded me that the purpose of becoming priest is to serve and to give myself up for people whom I serve.”



Bilingual in Vietnamese and English, Father Phan celebrated several Masses of Thanksgiving following his ordination in different parishes where he previously served.



His first assignment is associate pastor at Christ the King Church in Nashville.



Father Childress celebrated his first Mass at Assumption the day after his ordination, which he said was an exercise in “living in the now. … I was fully invested in what was going on. It was beautiful to be able to be fully engaged in praying to God with and for the people gathered in the church,” he said.



Father Stewart, associate pastor of Holy Family Church in Brentwood, said he is ready to “love the people at Holy Family” and offer support to his pastor, Father Joe McMahon, “as he leads this flock.”



Parishioners and staff members from Holy Family attended the ordination, some meeting Father Stewart there for the first time. Dominican nuns from his old parish, St. Patrick in McEwen, and many family and friends lined up to receive his blessing after the ordination.



That left him with a “profound sense of joy and encouragement, that I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing,” he said.