Time to hit the books

August 12, 2017
Students in Catholic schools all across the Diocese of Nashville, with their backpacks full of books, their uniforms neat and pressed, and their smiles stretching across their faces, have finished their summer break and headed back to class for the start of the 2017-18 academic year.
|Gavin Marshall, a student in Ellen Mascari’s fifth grade class at St. Edward School in Nashville, carefully writes his name on his math workbook during the first day of school. Photo by Theresa Laurence
|Natalee Ballard, left, and Ndidiamaka Umeukeje, right, students in Ellen Mascari’s fifth grade class at St. Edward School in Nashville, juggle stacks of books as they set up their desks. Photo by Theresa Laurence
|St. John Vianney School in Gallatin opened its doors forthe first day of Aug. 10. Kindergarten teacher Erin Thompson, left, welcomes first grader Connor Jackson back to school. Connor was in Thompson’s class last year. Photo by Andy Telli
|St. John Vianney School Gallatin Pre-kindergarten students Ainsley Weber and Cannon Hobdy, above right, are walked to their class at the start of the day. The school opened for the first time 15 years ago. Photo by Andy Telli
Father Ryan High School teacher Ashlee Schenk, goes through the lesson for her College Algebra and Trigonometry class. Father Ryan’s students returned to class on Monday, Aug. 7. Listening are seniors Julia Doran, left, and Olivia Coode. Photo by Andy Telli
|Holy Rosary Academy principal Peter Rodgers greets parents and students during the morning drop-off on the first day of school. Photo by Steve Smart
