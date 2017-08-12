Time to hit the books

St. John Vianney School in Gallatin opened its doors forthe first day of Aug. 10. Kindergarten teacher Erin Thompson, left, welcomes first grader Connor Jackson back to school. Connor was in Thompson’s class last year.

St. John Vianney School Gallatin Pre-kindergarten students Ainsley Weber and Cannon Hobdy, above right, are walked to their class at the start of the day.

The school opened for the first time 15 years ago. Photo by Andy Telli