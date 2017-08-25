Total eclipse turns out to be totally cool

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Students at Pope John Paul II High School in Hendersonville watch the totality of the solar eclipse from the school’s football field on Monday, Aug. 21. For the first time in nearly 100 years, a total eclipse of the sun was visible in parts of 14 states, including Tennessee, stretching from coast to coast across the United States. Photos by Rick Musacchio

On Monday, Aug. 21, people across Middle Tennessee and the Diocese of Nashville were treated to one of the truly spectacular events in the cosmos: a total eclipse of the sun.



When the moon fully blocked the view of the sun from the earth and thrust communities from Clarksville to Murfreesboro and beyond into night in the middle of the day, people responded with cheers, applause, oohs and ahs, and wide smiles of wonder and excitement.



“It’s the most beautiful natural thing I’ve ever seen in my life, second only to the birth of my children,” said Charles Martinez, the chair of the science department at St. Cecilia Academy in Nashville.



Like St. Cecilia, nearly every school in the Diocese of Nashville used the eclipse as a once in a lifetime, hands-on teaching tool for their students. “It was a great educational opportunity,” said Jennifer Dye, chair of the science department at Pope John Paul II High School. “I’m really glad we had school that day.”



Schools all across the diocese used the eclipse as an opportunity to invite their students’ families to watch with them and share in the experience.



The eclipse was visible along a path that stretched from the coast of Oregon to the coast of South Carolina. The total eclipse was visible along a band about 60 miles wide. Nashville was one of the largest cities within the band, but cities like Gallatin, Hendersonville and Clarksville, which is home to Immaculate Conception School, were even closer to the line with the longest exposure to the total eclipse.



Among the schools that enjoyed the eclipse were:



Immaculate Conception



The students at Immaculate Conception School in Clarksville had been preparing and learning about the eclipse since the first day of the school year on Aug. 7. The preparations continued right up to the beginning of the eclipse when the moon first started crossing in front of the sun about noon.



Students made eclipse viewers out of cereal boxes and used Oreo cookies to demonstrate the stages of the eclipse.



When the students’ families and other Immaculate Conception parishioners started showing up, Principal Stephanie Stafford handed out eclipse viewing glasses and went over the safety tips the teachers had already shared with the students. They then grabbed a picnic lunch prepared by the Knights of Columbus and headed to the playground and parking lot behind the school to watch the show.



“It was really cool,” said Beverly DuBois, whose daughters Kaylie and Kelsie are in the eighth grade and second grade, respectively. She was surprised at how quickly it became dark when the eclipse reached the point of totality about 1:25 p.m.



But Immaculate Conception eighth grader Junior Aranda thought the change in light would be even more stark. “I thought it was going to be darker, but it was more like twilight,” he said.



“When the moon was like right there, it was really cool,” chimed in his sister Briana, a fifth grader at Immaculate Conception.



“I thought it was awesome, really cool to see,” said Kevin Beck, who came to Immaculate Conception with his wife, Kristi, to watch the eclipse with their children, three of whom are students there.



“It was amazing,” chimed in his daughter Annelise, a sixth grader: “Being at a Catholic school, it made me think of all the possibilities.”



Drs. Juan and Allison Cabrera came to the school to watch the eclipse with their son, Diego, a first grader.



Juan Cabrera had seen an eclipse when he was 12 in his native Guatemala, “But I don’t have enough memory of it,” he said. “To be able to do this with my son is just an incredible experience.”



The eclipse allows viewers to see with the naked eye the sun’s corona, an aura of plasma that surrounds the sun and extends millions of miles into space.



“I was blown away by the corona,” Cabrera said. “The corona was better than I thought.”



Watching the total eclipse, he added, also gave him a “sense of peace and calm for those couple of minutes.”



“I was excited. I was mesmerized,” said Immaculate Conception parishioner Carol Nichols. “I couldn’t really believe what I was seeing. When I took my glasses off at totality, it took my breath away.”



She went to the school with her husband, Monroe, daughter Patti Bethke and grandson James Bethke. Her daughter, who lives in Texas, had been visiting Clarksville earlier in the summer, Nichols said, and decided to come back to see the eclipse.



During the event, they were texting photos to the rest of her family. “It turned out to be a family event for us even though we never expected it.”



After hearing reports that Clarksville would be flooded with visitors for the eclipse causing a massive traffic jam just as school was letting out, Cabrera said, “I thought cancel school like everyone else. But it was a smart move to keep school open and invite families to watch it together.”



Pope John Paul II High School



At JPII, students gathered for an assembly on Monday morning to talk about the total eclipse, including its historical significance, said Dye.



“In Hendersonville we haven’t had one in 500 years and we won’t have another one for 500 years. So it’s incredibly rare,” she said.



After the assembly, the students headed to the football field to watch. The clouds cleared just in time for everyone to get a clear view of the total eclipse, Dye said.



“It was awesome. It was great,” she said. “I’m not sure what was better, the eclipse or our students’ reaction to the eclipse. It was amazing to watch.”



Students were cheering, crying and jumping around, Dye said. “Kids I would never ever really expect to be so excited about the experience were just thrilled.”



“I think there had been so much hype they just thought it couldn’t really be that great, so their expectations weren’t that high,” she added.



At the moment of the total eclipse, “it went black,” Dye said. “The temperature dropped, the cicadas started chirping. Your brain is thinking it shouldn’t be dark right now.



“It’s just powerful and magnificent,” she said. “It just makes you feel small, and you realize what a great creation we live in.”



St. Cecilia Academy



Like many schools, St. Cecilia had been getting ready for the eclipse for months. Over the summer, Martinez helped four students, Tessa Scherrer, Jule Voss, Catherine Johnson and Mary Grace Urbanczyk, built five solar funnels to attach to telescopes to allow people a better view of the eclipse.



“I don’ t think I would have been this excited if I hadn’t participated in this hands-on project of building the sun funnels,” Scherrer said. “I was excited to see the four of us, who all have an interest in science, engineering, math or robotics, were able to pique the interest of our fellow students.”



Before the eclipse, St. Cecilia alumna Suzanne Eastwood, an aerospace engineering major at Georgia Tech, gave a short talk to an assembly of students about eclipses. Then everyone headed to the school courtyard for lunch and eclipse watching.



“My favorite part of the day was when we all came together in the courtyard to see totality,” Scherrer said. “The eclipse day united the whole school whether we were interested in the sciences or not.”



“There was a great cheer at the moment of totality,” Martinez said. “We had a minute, 45 seconds of totality unobscured by any clouds. We had a great view. …



“I was surprised by the clarity of the corona,” Martinez added. “I didn’t think it would be so obvious to see the corona.”



His students also were doing some science during the event. Students in the AP Physics class had hypothesized that the interaction between the earth and sun would cause people to lose weight during the eclipse, Martinez said. What they found instead was that people actually gained weight, between two and five pounds, he said.



Students in the AP Biology class tracked changes in temperature and barometric pressure, Martinez said. Although there was no change in the barometric pressure, he said, “We recorded a drop in temperature during totality where it dipped 10 degrees Celsius. … It jumped right back up again as soon as we were out of the shadow of totality.”



The students will be sending their data to NASA, which organized a citizen science initiative for the eclipse to collect information about its effects, Martinez said.



The event also had a spiritual component for Martinez. Teachers talked to the students about the Catholic perspective of an eclipse or any solar event, especially in this 100th anniversary year of the appearance of Our Lady of Fatima and the miracle of the dancing sun. “That ultimately points toward Christ being the true light in our lives,” Martinez said.



Mississippi visitors



Last spring, St. Joseph School in Madison, Mississippi, a seventh through 12th grade school just outside Jackson, hosted Nobel Prize-winning scientist Alex Filippenko.



“He has been to eclipses all over the world,” said Terri Cooper, Middle School Director and seventh grade religion teacher at St. Joseph. “He had us so engaged and had us on the edge of our seats. Then he told us we were just a few hours from one the best places to see one.”



“That started the whole idea,” Cooper said. “The idea of we have to see it for ourselves started with him.”



So St. Joseph started making plans to come to Nashville for the eclipse. They reached out to the Eidt family, whose daughters Maggie and Julia are former students at St. Joseph and are now students at Father Ryan High School, for help in finding a place to stay.



Father Ryan opened up their gymnasium for the 66 people from St. Joseph to spend Sunday night, held Mass for them and served breakfast Monday morning.



“The people at Father Ryan were awesome,” Cooper said. “It was so accommodating. … It was a very worthwhile trip just for that piece of it.”



While Father Ryan hosted a variety of activities on its campus for the students to enjoy the eclipse, the St. Joseph group had planned to watch it at Bledsoe Creek State Park in Sumner County. But before they could get on the bus to head to the park, Cooper said, the park was already full and authorities closed it to any more people.



So they went to plan B and watched the eclipse from Centennial Park in Nashville.



“Everything was great,” Cooper said. “The kids were on their backs looking up not wanting to miss a thing. They were so excited.



“It definitely was an experience they won’t forget,” she said. “They just ate it up.”



Cooper was just as impressed as her students. “I’ve been in eclipses in my lifetime but I was surprised totality changes everything,” she said. “In my mind I was thinking Jackson, Mississippi, (seeing the eclipse) at 87 percent would be quite an experience. But it’s not even close.



“I was blown away by the experience of totality, as were the kids,” Cooper said. “They’re already planning to see the eclipse in Dallas in 2024.”



St. Rose of Lima School



About 500 people, including students, their families, teachers and staff, gathered on the soccer field at St. Rose of Lima School in Murfreesboro to watch the eclipse.



Preparations for the eclipse were months in the making, said Lori Klukowski, the middle school science teacher at St. Rose. Teachers attended a NASA educational workshop held over the summer at St. Matthew School in Franklin, where they picked up ideas for activities and learned about the science behind an eclipse, Klukowski said.



“It was a big help. That was really sort of the start of our thinking about it,” she said. “We met several times on the logistics of so many people and the dangers of viewing the eclipse and helping the students be safe that day.”



“The hardest thing about preparing for this was no one had ever experienced it,” Klukowski said. “We didn’t have a comprehension of what it would be like to be out there. So that was a little nerve wracking.”



But the experience was even better than she expected, Klukowski said. “It was amazing. Hearing the exclamations of the students, just their oohs and ahs, their surprise, was really great for me.”



Klukowski was surprised to see how the light changed as the eclipse got closer to totality. “You could sense something was happening. I didn’t expect the light to be so strange leading up to the eclipse.”



The students’ discussions in class afterward were lively, Klukowski said. The students talked about hearing the cicadas when the skies darkened, they were surprised by the view of the corona, and they wanted to know when the next eclipse will be.”



When another total eclipse occurs on April 8, 2024, Klukowski said, “We’ll be ready for the next one.”



