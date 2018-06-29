Train wreck turned Dutchman’s Curve into scene of death, destruction

by Ned Andrew Solomon, Tennessee Register

Author Betsy Thorpe has organized a commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the train wreck at Dutchman’s Curve located behind Saint Thomas West Hospital near the intersection of Harding Pike and White Bridge Road. Thorpe has written a book about the wreck, the worst train wreck in U.S. history. Photo by Andy Telli

Today, the Richland Creek Greenway is a beautiful and peaceful multi-use trail that connects the Sylvan Park and Cherokee Park neighborhoods with shopping centers and schools along White Bridge Pike.



One hundred years ago it was the site of the worst railway accident in U.S. history, when two locomotives on the Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis Railway line collided on a set of tracks called Dutchman’s Curve.



The disaster is part of diocesan history, too, as a large number of the passengers, and the engineer, were Catholic.



On July 9, 1918, Train No. 4 of the Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis Railway Company was scheduled to leave Nashville for Memphis at 7 a.m., while Train No. 1 was heading toward Nashville from Memphis, for a 7:10 a.m. arrival. Unfortunately, the No. 1 train departed Memphis about 30 minutes late.



Then the misfortunes multiplied. A tower operator gave an “all-clear” signal prematurely; a new safety protocol to ensure the track was clear was unheeded; an emergency whistle went unheard. And at 7:15 a.m., with both trains traveling between 50 and 60 miles an hour, the two collided, killing more than 100 and injuring 171.



Author Betsy Thorpe was living in West Nashville near where the crash occurred when she first heard the story. “When I visited the wreck site I was struck by the fact that there was no evidence of the tragedy,” she recalled. “No reminder on the landscape that more than 100 people had suffered and died there.”



Instead of just letting that perceived injustice stand, Thorpe decided to do something about it.



She was instrumental in getting a Dutchman’s Curve historical marker – Metro marker 128 – established on July 9, 2008, the 90th anniversary of the train wreck.



To make the marker a reality, money had to be raised to pay for it. “Recognizing the story of the train wreck is important to people with long-time ties to West Nashville, to the Nashville, Chattanooga and St. Louis Railway, and to family members who were involved in the wreck,” said Thorpe. “Raising money to pay for the marker wasn’t difficult.”



In addition to the funds, Thorpe was required to write a proposal advocating for the historical significance of the event. That research and data collection became the impetus for her published book, “The Day the Whistles Cried,” as Thorpe became passionately involved with this fascinating human interest story. “I was compelled to find out who the victims were,” she said. “I wanted to learn their names. I wanted to know what they were up to the day that they died.”



Thanks to interest stirred up by readers of her book and surviving relatives of those who died in the wreck, Thorpe began to work on a special 100th anniversary commemoration. That event will take place July 6 through July 9 with a series of talks, walks and activities recognizing this vital chapter of Nashville history.



It commences with a dinner hosted by Thorpe and the Nashville Chattanooga Preservation Society at Bellevue Church of Christ. That evening, Thorpe will be joined by Father Ed Steiner, pastor of the Cathedral of the Incarnation.



Father Steiner was inspired to learn about the crash through his research into the history of families buried at Calvary Cemetery. While immersed in his subject, he discovered that a number of Cathedral parishioners were killed in the collision.



“I had always heard that David Kennedy, the engineer of the outbound train who was blamed for the wreck, had been a Cathedral parishioner,” said Father Steiner. “He and his wife are buried in the Priests Circle at Calvary Cemetery. Given that I am the pastor at the Cathedral and working on a history at Calvary, my interest was piqued, and it has grown ever since.”



Father Steiner’s talk will include anecdotes about John Nolan, an engineer who was on the train and killed, Father Dennis J. Murphy, who was Vicar General of the diocese at the time and who was on the inbound train but survived and gave Last Rites to the many injured and dead, and the aforementioned David Kennedy.



“The grandfather of Msgr. (Owen) Campion and a Cathedral parishioner was the individual who identified the body of Mr. Kennedy,” said Father Steiner. “They could not find Mr. Kennedy’s body for a couple of days. When the engine was rolled over by salvage crews, his body, or what was left, was found under the boiler. Mr. Campion identified the body because of a Knights of Columbus watch fob he was wearing.”



According to Father Steiner, Kennedy was harshly criticized for the crash. With hindsight, it has become clear that many individuals and circumstances were at fault.



An investigation by The Interstate Commerce Commission blamed the calamity on grave errors by the No. 4 crew and tower operators, and the absence of an adequate system to determine train positions.



It was additionally noted that the flimsy wooden construction of some of the cars resulted in a higher number of fatalities. Being segregationist times, African American passengers were forced to ride in these especially dangerous cars, and comprised the vast majority of the crash’s victims.



Sadly though, even the Catholic community turned against David Kennedy’s family, and his funeral service was poorly attended and incomplete. Father Steiner hopes to do his part in righting that wrong.



“I will be offering the prayers at Mr. Kennedy’s grave that were not fully performed at his funeral,” Father Steiner said. “Members of the Kennedy family will be present.”



That memorial ceremony will take place at 1 p.m. on July 8, at Mount Calvary Cemetery. The public is invited to attend, and those who do are encouraged to bring flowers. Flowers for Mr. Kennedy’s grave will be provided by diocesan archivist Barbara Baltz and the Diocese of Nashville.



Earlier that day there will be scheduled visits to the graves of other train wreck victims, and will include ceremonies at the Mount Ararat and Mount Olivet cemeteries.



The day before, starting at 9 a.m., Thorpe will lead a series of guided walks through the Richland Creek Greenway. She will be joined by a different guest speaker on each walk, with each presenter lending their own unique perspective.



One guest speaker, attorney Robert Brandt, will explain how the Richland Creek Greenway was established. Brandt wrote the text for some of the historical markers along the route, including the train wreck marker at Dutchman’s Curve.



Another topic that will be covered is how Catholic institutions and organizations helped shape the area by bringing to it St. Cecilia Academy, Saint Thomas West Hospital and other facilities. At the time of the crash, Saint Mary’s Orphanage, which was operated by the Dominican Sisters of St. Cecilia, overlooked the wreck site. The Dominican Sisters and orphans helped care for the injured, and were among the first to arrive on the scene.



On the morning of July 9 there will be a memorial observance on the Richland Creek Greenway Old Bridge Trailhead overlooking the train wreck site, hosted by the Bellevue Harpeth Historical Society. The observance will include a recitation of the names of those who died near there.



Thorpe sees the upcoming commemoration as a kind of personal “closure.”



“It’s been 11 years since I began this journey to tell the story of the train wreck, first by establishing the Metro historical marker, then by writing the book,” she said. “The 100th anniversary is a major landmark in the life of this story.”



Thorpe’s book can be purchased at Saint Mary’s Bookstore, Parnassus Books, The Belle Meade Plantation Gift Shop and Wendell Smith’s Restaurant on Charlotte. It is also available online at betsyathorpe.com.



For more details about the anniversary event, call 615-480-4396 or visit betsyathorpe.com, facebook.com/Dutchmans.curve, or search “Dutchman’s Curve” on Eventbrite.com.