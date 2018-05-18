Trappist monk returns students’ favor by visiting Father Ryan

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Abbot Stan Gumula of Mepkin Abbey, a Trappist Monastery near Charleston, South Carolina, visited Father Ryan High School on Friday, May 11. For the past nine years, Father Ryan students, including Erin Weiland, at right, visited Mepkin Abbey while on alternative spring break. Abbot Stan talked to several theology classes during his visit to Father Ryan. Photo by Andy Telli

For nearly a decade, students from Father Ryan High School have spent their spring break visiting the Trappist Mepkin Abbey in South Carolina, working on projects around the abbey and sharing a bit of the monks’ life.On Friday, May 11, Abbot Stan Gumula returned the favor by spending the day at Father Ryan, meeting students, and talking to theology classes.During the students’ visits to the abbey, Abbot Stan eats lunch with them every day in the abbey’s gardens overlooking the Cooper River.“It’s so much fun eating lunch with them, answering all of their questions,” Abbot Stan said. “I’ve always loved the interaction with the kids. I’ve always found them so attentive. It’s always a good sharing.”The students enjoyed the lunches with Abbot Stan as well. “You could ask any question you had. He was so open,” said Erin Weiland, a Father Ryan junior who went to Mepkin Abbey this spring. “It was a lot of fun.”Among the questions from the students has been “Why be a monk?” Abbot Stan said. “It’s a call from God. You feel called to give your life to God in a full way.”It was a call he felt as a seventh-grade student in a Catholic school outside Philadelphia. He read an article in “Young Catholic Messenger” titled “The Seven Happiest Years” about the life of a Trappist monk at an abbey in Virginia.“I thought if I ever wanted to become a priest or religious, that’s what I would do,” Abbot Stan said. “They gave themselves totally. That’s what I thought a religious should do.”He answered the call when he joined the community at Mepkin right after high school.“After three weeks I knew this is it,” said Abbot Stan, who joined the community 59 years ago. “I’ve never thought of leaving.“I knew this is who I am,” he said. “I believe wholeheartedly in the efficacy of prayer.”The monks at Mepkin Abbey spend three to four hours a day in prayer, often in intercessory prayer for others.On the their visits to Mepkin Abbey, the Father Ryan students start their day with Mass with the monks.During the Eucharistic prayer, the students would join the monks as they gathered around the altar, said Weiland. “It was really moving.”After Mass, the students start working on projects around the abbey, such as painting. This year, the students cleared out a large pile of metal objects. “It was really getting out of hand,” Abbot Stan said.“We sorted it out, put it on trucks and took it to the metal scrap yard. We raised about $1,000 for the abbey,” Weiland said. “We got through the whole pile.”The students would join the monks again for noon prayer. “You would spend time at work and then come back to Jesus,” Weiland said.Noon prayer was followed by lunch with Abbot Stan.Before her visit, Weiland said, she had some preconceived notions of monks and their life. But spending time with the monks of Mepkin Abbey gave her a new perspective. “When you get to know them, they’re awesome people,” she said. “They were so compassionate to us.”During his visit to Father Ryan, Abbot Stan talked to several theology classes about a definition of who we are and what it means to be a human being.The Jesuit theologian Karl Rahner wrote that God created us to be “hearers of the word,” Abbot Stan said. “We are in a relationship with God.”He also pointed to St. Irenaeus, a bishop and church father of the Early Church. St. Iranaeus said God created the human person so he would have someone to give his gifts. “In our deepest being, the way God created us is to receive his gifts. That’s why we have the ability to reason, our intellect, our memories,” Abbot Stan said. “God is always giving us gifts.“Before anything I ever did … I am a receiver of God’s gifts,” he added. “It’s basically a relationship of love.”“I hope people understand how important it is that he’s here,” Weiland said of Abbot Stan’s visit. “I feel a lot of people can learn from him, because I know I did.“I learned about the importance of patience,” she said. The 22 students who went to the abbey in the spring “were the biggest group to go to Mepkin so far. We were constantly asking him questions,” Weiland said. “He never was bothered by it. Every one of us were special to him.”