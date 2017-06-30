Two newly ordained priests ‘grateful and humbled’

by Theresa Laurence, Tennessee Register

Father Joseph Fessenden celebrates after being ordained a priest with members of the Ginter family from St. Patrick Church in McEwen. Father Fessenden spent a summer at St. Patrick as a seminarian. He and Father Andrew Forsythe were ordained priests for the Diocese of Nashville on Friday, June 23 at the Cathedral of the Incarnation. Photos by Theresa Laurence

On Friday, June 23, the Feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the Diocese of Nashville gained two new priests, Father Joseph Fessenden and Father Andrew Forsythe.



The ordination Mass, celebrated by Cardinal Justin Rigali, and concelebrated by visiting bishops, Diocesan Administrator Father Michael Johnson, and many diocesan and visiting priests, “was overwhelming,” said Father Fessenden. “It was a long time coming, and it’s still sinking in, ‘I’m a priest now.’”



“I’m grateful,” said Father Forsythe. “I’m overjoyed to finally be among my brother priests in the diocese.”



Friends and family of the newly ordained, as well as supporters from the Diocese of Nashville and beyond, filled the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville for the ordination Mass. Visiting bishops, including Archbishop Alfred Hughes of New Orleans, and Bishop Hilary Okeke of the Diocese of Nnewi, Nigeria, who was in town to visit priests from his diocese serving in the U.S., concelebrated.



In his homily, Cardinal Rigali noted that “there is an intimate connection between the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the priesthood.” He told the two men about to be ordained, “Christ has chosen you to share in his ministerial priesthood,” and as priests, they will represent the “magnificent sacramental proclamation of Christ’s love for his Church.”



Father Andrew Forsythe, above, offers a blessing at the reception following his ordination to the priesthood on Friday, June 23. It is a tradition for family and friends to receive a blessing from newly ordained priests following their ordination. Hundreds of people gathered at the Cathedral’s Fleming Center following the ordination of Father Forsythe and Father Joseph Fessenden to celebrate with them.

Months before he died, Bishop David Choby had anticipated that he might not be well enough to celebrate the ordination himself, and had asked Cardinal Rigali to celebrate it instead. Cardinal Rigali, the Archbishop Emeritus of Philadelphia, lives in retirement in East Tennessee.



At the start of his homily, Cardinal Rigali paid tribute to Bishop Choby and noted his closeness to all the diocese’s seminarians and soon-to-be priests.



“Kneeling before the Cardinal, during the laying on of hands, I wished it could have been Bishop Choby doing that, but it was still a beautiful moment,” said Father Fessenden.



Bishop Choby’s death, just weeks before the ordination, is still sinking in for the newly ordained priests, especially since he had walked so closely with them on their vocation journey. But he has left a legacy for them.



“Bishop Choby was very much a man who did a lot of listening in order to navigate people’s individual situations. … He affirmed people that they have a place at the table,” Father Forsythe said. “That’s the kind of priest I’d like to be one day.”



Cardinal Justin Rigali lays his hands on Father Andrew Forsythe during the rite of ordination. Deacon Don Craighead, right, who served as a deacon assistant at the Mass, looks on. Months before his death, Bishop David Choby had asked Cardinal Rigali, who now lives in East Tennessee, to celebrate the ordination Mass.

Father Forsythe celebrated his first Mass on Saturday, June 24 – the Nativity of St. John the Baptist – at the Cathedral. This was particularly meaningful to Father Forsythe since he received all his sacraments at the Cathedral, and was baptized and confirmed there by Bishop Choby. Celebrating his first Mass there among family and friends “was a prayerful and joyous occasion,” he said.



Father Fessenden celebrated his first Mass on Saturday, June 24, at the Church of the Assumption in Nashville. “Actually being the one to stand on the altar, host in hand, was beyond my imagination,” he said. “It will take a while to get used to.”



Before his first Mass, Father Fessenden heard confessions, which was “a wonderful moment,” he said, “being that medium of God’s grace and forgiveness.”



Father Fessenden, who is originally from Florida, first felt a call to the priesthood as a teenager, but pushed those thoughts aside. As a young adult, he worked as a technology consultant and was doing well, but he still felt unfulfilled. He prayed, went on retreat and decided to explore the call to priesthood that never went away.



Father Fessenden completed his studies at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans. Archbishop Hughes, Father Fessenden’s spiritual director while he was studying at Notre Dame, was the homilist at his first Mass.



Father Fessenden’s first assignment is serving as associate pastor of St. Rose of Lima Church in Murfreesboro, effective July 15, 2017. He is looking forward to settling into the life of a parish, especially one with a strong youth ministry program like St. Rose, since he has enjoyed working in youth ministry in the past. But, he said, “I don’t want to pigeonhole myself early, I want to be of service to everyone.”



Before settling into his first assignment, Father Fessenden is making a pilgrimage to Rome with a group of family members and close friends. He spent some time in Rome as a seminarian, but being able to say Mass at churches and historic locations that are personally significant to him, such as at the tomb of St. Pope John Paul II, “will be a very different experience, and I think a very beautiful one.”



Father Forsythe has been appointed associate pastor at Christ the King Church in Nashville and as a chaplain at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Nashville, effective July 15, 2017.



Father Forsythe, a convert to the Catholic faith, grew up a member of the Church of the Nazarene in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and attended Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville. As a student, he began a spiritual search, and during a trip to Europe felt the call to Catholicism more profoundly.



At his baptism in 2006, Bishop Choby encouraged anyone thinking about the priesthood to contact him, Father Forsythe said.



Before entering the seminary, Father Forsythe earned a theology degree, taught at Notre Dame High School in Chattanooga, and served as the music director and director of religious education in parishes in the Diocese of Knoxville.



In the fall of 2011, he began his seminary studies at the Pontifical College Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio, and was ordained a transitional deacon last spring.



As he adjusts to life as a newly ordained priest with parish and hospital duties, Father Forsythe said he is still getting to know people in his new parish and at the hospitals. “I’m still navigating the balance of tasks,” he said. “I’m grateful for God’s grace in my life … and humbled by a great experience so far in my first week.”



