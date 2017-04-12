Update on Bishop Choby

by Rick Musacchio, Director of Communications, Diocese of Nashville

I have received word from the hospital that Bishop Choby’s surgery has gone well. He has returned to his room and is resting comfortably.

Today’s surgery was a preliminary procedure that was necessary to complete before the more extensive surgery to repair the fractures in the bishop’s vertebrae.

Doctors will monitor the bishop’s progress and hope that the second surgery will take place in about two weeks.

Please continue to remember to keep him in your prayers.

I will send further updates when they are available.





Last night, I visited with Bishop Choby, his sister, and a few friends. The bishop was in good spirits, and in fact, celebrated Mass in his room. He asked me to pass along an update on his progress.



The bishop is preparing for surgery this afternoon. The surgery is a preliminary procedure in preparation for the more extensive surgery to repair the fractures in his back. The second surgery will take place in a couple of weeks.



Your prayers are always a great support to him, and have been a key part of his recovery so far. Please continue to remember him in your prayers as he undergoes this surgery.



I will send an update later today when the information is available.