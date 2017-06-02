Update on Bishop Choby

by Rick Musacchio, Director of Communications, Diocese of Nashville

Bishop Choby’s doctors reported late afternoon, June 1, that the procedure to remove his pacemaker and internal defibrillator along with their leads was routine and that he is doing well following surgery.

The devices were removed because of recurring blood infections, and his physician team expects the procedure to be beneficial in both the short and long term as he continues to receive treatment for the infection.

Following his spinal operation on May 12, Bishop David Choby has made steady neurologic progress. Soon after the surgery, he was able to get out of his bed for the first time since his fall in early February, and is now able to sit in a chair for long periods of time. The bishop has even been able to stand up. He continues to receive both physical therapy and occupational therapy to regain his strength.

I will pass along further updates when they are available.