UPDATE on Bishop Choby, Saturday

by Rick Musacchio, Director of Communications, Diocese of Nashville

Bishop Choby and I spoke by phone today. He is in good spirits and his voice sounds strong.



He rested comfortably last night, and is doing terrific this morning. Bishop Choby’s physicians have found his progress to be steady and persistent. Continuing the road on recovery will include strengthening and rehabilitation.



Bishop Choby is grateful for your prayers and today, is sitting up for the first time in more than three months. We are all reminded on the Feast Day of Fatima that nothing shall be impossible.

