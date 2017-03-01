Update on Bishop Choby’s health and governance of the diocese Wednesday afternoon

by Rick Musacchio, Director of Communications, Diocese of Nashville

In consultation with his medical team and his family, Bishop David R. Choby has participated in decisions related to the next steps of his care. Today, he was transferred out of Saint Thomas West Hospital and his medical care will continue. His relocation is not a reflection on the state of his health, which remains the same, but rather a personal preference. The family has asked that the bishop’s location not be disclosed. Those wishing to send messages of support and encouragement may write Bishop Choby at The Catholic Pastoral Center, 2800 McGavock Pike, Nashville, TN 37214.



In his letter to the diocese of Feb. 25, the bishop indicated that he was not able to fulfill his responsibilities at that time and considered the diocese to be impeded. Bishop Choby has resumed the responsibilities of his office as Bishop of Nashville. In assistance to the bishop, the vicars general will address day to day matters. Those other matters requiring Bishop Choby’s direct attention as set forth under canon law will be addressed by him.



Please continue to remember Bishop Choby in your prayers

