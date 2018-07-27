USCCB program invites local justice organizations to apply for grant

by Ned Andrew Solomon, Tennessee Register

The Catholic Campaign for Human Development is looking for local partners in its work to promote justice and human dignity for the poor.



The Campaign (CCHD), the national anti-poverty program of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, each year awards grants to organizations across the country that align with its mission and are working to support community or economic development in support of the poor.



Aimee Shelide Mayer, the advocacy and social concerns program coordinator for Catholic Charities of Tennessee, coordinates the grant application process in the Diocese of Nashville, which is gearing up.



“I am the on-the-ground representative of this approval process,” Mayer said. “I am also kind of an advocate for these groups, provided that they follow the guidelines and meet all the eligibility requirements.”



In fiscal year 2017, 220 groups across the country received grants from CCHD. The Diocese of Nashville typically has two or three funded each year; some dioceses have 15 to 20.



“I would love there to be five that were funded out of this diocese,” said Mayer. “We’ve been very Davidson County focused, and it’s open to the entire diocese. There could be efforts happening in more rural pockets, which would be great recipients of this funding, that I don’t know about. We would love to get new applicants.”



Two local groups that are currently funded are Nashville Organized for Action and Hope (NOAH) and the People’s Alliance for Transit, Housing and Employment (PATHE).



NOAH is a coalition of congregations, community organizations and labor unions that work to give voice to traditionally marginalized people. PATHE is comprised of renters, bus riders, unhoused people and other local residents who are concerned about people being forced out of their communities as Nashville continues to grow.



“Organizing is really about mobilizing people,” said Mayer. “Getting people affected by an issue to take a stance on it and getting people unfamiliar with an issue to learn about it, and to support it, because it affects so many people in our community.”



Applying groups do not have to be Catholic or faith-based, though many of them are. However, the groups cannot promote any issues that go against Catholic social or moral teachings, like capital punishment, abortion, euthanasia, same-sex marriage or discriminatory measures towards immigrants.



The grant program’s purpose is to invest in organizations that are working for justice, from the ground up. It is a requirement that 50 percent of a group’s membership be low income individuals.



“You aren’t advocating for people who don’t have a voice, you are empowering them to use their own voice,” Mayer said. “They’re the ones setting the goals, setting the mission, leading the board and committee meetings, meeting with the elected officials.



“It’s empowering and it restores dignity,” continued Mayer. “Human dignity is one of our primary tenets of Catholic social teaching, and these CCHD grants are dignifying the people. We’re saying that your cause is worthy enough for our Church to invest money in, and to support. And there’s real change that comes from it.”



Mayer is in contact with a regional grant specialist, Randy Keesler, who is based in Washington, D.C. Because Keesler only comes “on-site” here once every couple of years, Mayer facilitates the local application and selection process.



“I work locally to find new groups to apply and give them the proper guidelines and timeline instructions,” Mayer explained. “Then I actually will review the applications and then gather a small team of people – a committee – who also reviews the applications in summary form.”



For the next step, that committee accompanies Mayer on site visits in March and April each year, to meet in person with members of the applying organizations. After that, Mayer gathers observations and feedback from the committee and writes a report. Then, working with Keesler and Pam Russo, executive director of Catholic Charities, a proposal is created for Bishop J. Mark Spalding to approve.



This same grant application process is happening across the state, and throughout the country. There are five grant regions, each with its own regional specialist. In each case, the applications are processed through a local diocese, depending on where the organization is located, where it operates and where its membership comes from.



CCHD grant amounts range between $25,000 and $75,000.



Groups applying for the first time begin the process by filling out a pre-application by Nov. 1. Mayer recommended contacting her at amayer@cctenn.org or 615-760-1019 for an initial introduction.



Mayer also suggested new groups read the eligibility requirements, which can be found on the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops website at www.usccb.org.