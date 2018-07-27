Vacation Bible Schools fill summer with fun, faith

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Regsiter

Students at Christ the King Church’s Vacation Bible School program dance to the music during a family night performance on July 19. The VBS program is a popular ministry of the parish, with over 200 children from Christ the King and other parishes participating this year. Photo by Rick Musacchio

Summer is a time of fun for kids. It also can be a time of faith.



“I want the children to have memories of church that are fun, (while) they’re learning all kinds of things about how God loves us,” said Kathy Skinner, director of children and youth formation at Christ the King Church in Nashville.



Every summer, Skinner organizes the parish’s Vacation Bible School program, which this summer attracted 210 children from age 4 through fifth grade.



“For the Catholic Church it’s great to have this opportunity that’s fun with others, praising and worshipping,” Skinner said.



Some parishes in the Diocese of Nashville are like Christ the King and organize their own Vacation Bible School. Others use the Totus Tuus summer program, which provides four college-aged missionaries, including seminarians for the diocese, who travel to different parishes to lead children from first grade through high school in a week of fun, prayer and discussions about the Catholic faith.



Kathy Skinner leads the Vacation Bible School at Christ the King during their family night performance on Thursday, July 19, 2018. The VBS is a very popular ministry of the parish. Photo by Rick Musacchio

One of the goals of Totus Tuus is to let the children know their faith can be fun, said Jennifer Knerr, team leader for one of the teams of missionaries serving the in diocese this summer. “We want them to learn about their faith, but also know that God loves them.”



The Vacation Bible School at Christ the King and Totus Tuus are just two of the ways parishes keep their youngest members connected to the Church and learning the faith during summer vacation.



‘A lasting impact’



At Christ the King, Skinner uses a curriculum developed by the Group organization in partnership with Our Sunday Visitor.



Starting with the curriculum developed by Group, Our Sunday Visitor creates “a totally Catholic version, Skinner said. “Everything that is taught is authentically Catholic.”



This year’s theme was “Shipwrecked,” and each day of the week-long program the children explored a different theme through prayer, music, discussions and fun activities, Skinner explained. One day the theme would be “When you’re lonely, Jesus rescues.” On other days, the theme would be “when you struggle,” “When you’re powerless,” “When you do wrong,” “When you worry.” In every instance the answer is “Jesus rescues.”



A team of missionaries from the Totus Tuus program leads a week-long vacation bible school at Our Lady of the Lake Church in Hendersonville. The children start the day by playing a game trying to keep a beach ball in the air. Photo by Andy Telli

“We would talk about how sometimes the way Jesus rescues isn’t what we expected, but we know God is there and he is always listening when we call on him,” Skinner said.



The Vacation Bible School at Christ the King was held 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 16-20.



Each day would begin in the school gymnasium with music, prayer and an introduction to what the Bible points of the day would be, Skinner explained.



From there, the children would move to seven rotating stations, including: saint for the day; Bible Discovery, which includes a re-enactment of the Bible story of the day; crafts; games; snacks; Imagination Station, which would include a hands-on activity related to the theme of the day; a video station to watch a video pertaining to real world children and the message; and a music station where the children learn songs they sing in a concert for their parents late in the week.



There’s also a service project for the week, Skinner said. For the past several years at Christ the King, the students have been asked to bring in diapers that are then donated to Nashville Diaper Connection, which distributes them to local agencies serving families in need.



Totus Tuus Missionary Ryan Hinlo prays the rosary with the students. Photo by Andy Telli

“We do it every year because the kids like it, it’s something they understand,” Skinner said.



The Vacation Bible School attracts students from Christ the King School, the religious education program at the parish, children in the parish who attend St. Bernard Academy and Overbrook School, parishioners at the Cathedral of the Incarnation and St. Ann Church; friends of Christ the King students and others who have heard about the program, Skinner said.



“I think it’s important for kids to have this experience, mostly because they get to be with other Catholic children that they don’t necessarily see during the school year,” Skinner said.



Helping to usher the children through the week were 100 to 110 volunteers including adults and teens who had attended Vacation Bible School when they were younger.



As kids age out of the program, they come back to serve as volunteers and eventually leaders, Skinner said.



“I believe we need to offer teens many opportunities to be leaders in ministry,” Skinner said. “The way we structure ours allows our young teenagers to step up as leaders and still have support from those with more experience.”



Many of the teens discover talents and interests they didn’t think they had, Skinner said.



“Some teens move on to help with Children’s Liturgy of the Word or other ministries after seeing how much fun it is to work with those younger than them,” Skinner said.



The program also benefits the adult volunteers, Skinner said. “The friendships and fellowship that are formed from Vacation Bible School are priceless.”



Skinner tries to involve the whole parish in the Vacation Bible School program. She gives parishioners the opportunity to donate items needed during the week, and parishioners help build the sets needed for the program each year.



“It’s a lot of work, a lot of people help with that,” Skinner said. “This year we had the most help we’ve ever had.”



And at the Thursday evening concert for the parents each year, the Knights of Columbus council at Christ the King serves sno cones and popcorn, Skinner said. “They love that event because they want ways to get involved with families in the parish and it’s a great opportunity for them to do that,” she said of the Knights.



“It is definitely a ministry that many things happen and much good comes from it,” Skinner said of Vacation Bible School.



“It has a lasting impact,” Skinner said. “The kids are remembering the themes, they’re remembering the stories, and they’re remembering the kids ministering to them that day.”



‘A big catechetical focus’



Totus Tuus, which was first developed in Wichita, Kansas, combines fun with prayer, said Jennifer Knerr, a group leader and student at Vanderbilt University.



“We pray with the kids. We ask them what they want to pray for,” she said. “They’re so open and very sweet. They want to learn and know more about their faith.”



The schedule for the week-long program includes time for Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, Confession and praying the rosary. The team members take the time to explain the parts of the Mass and the importance of the sacraments, Knerr said.



“We have to gauge each week where the kids are in their faith, figure out what they know,” Knerr said. “When you can push them and teach them a little bit more, they get so excited.”



The focus of the lessons are centered on the year’s theme, which this year was “The Light of Faith,” Knerr said. The program also was focused this year on the Luminous Mysteries of the Rosary.



“It definitely has a big catechetical focus,” Knerr said of the program. “We do a lot of teaching but also a lot of crafts and games.”



Mixed with time for prayer and discussions about the sacraments is time for games, crafts and skits, Knerr said. “We have a lot of fun with them.”



Totus Tuus is a two-pronged program. The day sessions are for children in grades one through six. At night, the missionaries meet with teens in the parish.



“This summer we’re focusing on the Apostles Creed,” Knerr said. They also spend one night discussing the Theology of the Body and another with a vocations panel featuring a priest, religious sister and a married couple talking and answering questions about how they found their vocation and how they live it, she added.



“We just hang out with them too,” Knerr said. “It’s less structured than with the kids.”



“It can be a little intimidating because we’re not much older than them,” Knerr said. But the teens are also more willing to go into deeper discussions about issues they’re facing or questions they have about the faith, she said.



Knerr’s team included Ashley Barham, a student at Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio, and diocesan seminarians Henry McLeod and Ryan Hinlo.



“We’ve been blessed to have seminarians on our team,” Knerr said. “For the kids to see someone studying to be a priest and having fun, being a normal person, is a good role model.”