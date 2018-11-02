Veteran to Veteran ministry offers help to vets

by Briana Grzybowski

When combat veterans return home from war, it’s often difficult for them to transition smoothly back into civilian life. They’ve experienced traumatic and life-threatening situations that the average civilian cannot comprehend at all.



Hank Goodrum and Deacon Bob True, parishioners at Christ the King Church in Nashville, can tell you as much. As former Marine Corps officers themselves, they’ve seen firsthand the struggles that veterans face after deployment.



Their experience working with veterans inspired them to start a ministry at Christ the King, Veteran to Veteran, to help their brothers and sisters in arms begin to process what they’ve experienced on the battle front.



Deacon True, who retired from the Marines as a major, was inspired to start the group after reading the book “God’s Word for Warriors,” written by Marine Corps veteran Tom Seals.



Currently a religion professor at Lipscomb University in Nashville and chaplain for the school’s Veterans Services office, Seals wrote the book to help veterans cope with their wartime experiences from a faith-based perspective.



“God’s Word for Warriors” has been used nationwide as a curriculum for churches to form their own faith-based veterans groups, and Seals himself uses it in a class at Lipscomb that’s open to combat veterans only.



After meeting Seals and reading the book themselves, Deacon True and Goodrum decided to establish their own veterans ministry this past summer with the book as the foundation for group discussions.



The group meets the first Wednesday of each month at Christ the King and tries to get through one chapter of the book at each meeting. The study questions at the end of each chapter provide good fodder for discussion and encourage the vets to talk.



Veteran to Veteran is similar to 12 step programs for addicts, Deacon True said, in the sense that members going through the same struggles encourage each other. It’s proven to be very healing for those who attend.



“Our members deal with a lot of struggles that veterans typically have: PTSD, anger management, survivorship guilt, where their buddies die in combat and they don’t; that type of thing,” Deacon True explained.



“Veterans conversing with other veterans can sometimes be more helpful than seeing a therapist,” he added. “Oftentimes, these men and women won’t even talk to their husbands and wives about what happened to them, because the spouses can’t begin to understand the horrors of war. But get two or three veterans in a room, and a lot bubbles to the surface. They feel comfortable talking to other vets because they can relate to each other.”



The group is also open to first responders: police officers, paramedics, and firefighters. “First responders are often in need of help because they face dangerous situations like veterans do,” Deacon True said. “They suffer from injuries themselves; and witness traumatic injuries and death all the time.”



The group is open to men and women from across the Diocese of Nashville, but very few people have shown interest in it yet. “We only have three active members, and we’re looking to get our numbers up,” Deacon True said. “I hope that other parishes across the diocese would start their own chapters eventually, as it’s very much needed,” he added.



Deacon True thinks it’s very important for the Church to minister to veterans.



“They’re members of our flock that are often hurting and in need of healing,” he explained. “They’re selfless people, laying their lives on the line to keep us free. But they’re coming home after being in environments that are so different from our daily lived experiences as civilians. You can’t understand what that’s like at all unless you’ve been there yourself.”



Co-founder Hank Goodrum, a 27-year Marine Corps veteran and retired colonel, loves being a part of a soldier’s healing process.



“It’s such a blessing to be a part of Veteran to Veteran,” he said. “These men and women are dealing with serious issues as they re-integrate into civilian society, and I get to help them through that. Sometimes, when people go to our meetings, all they need is for someone to listen while they get things off their chest. It’s so great to let people who are struggling know that there’s help available to them, and to be there for them in their time of need.”



He and Deacon True both encourage all who are interested to consider joining. “For any veteran or first responder who’s facing any type of trauma, be it PTSD or what have you, there’s a group available to help them deal with it. Our purpose is to guide them through their own personal healing process and to be there for them.”



Deacon True agrees. “If you’re interested in what we do, come and see for yourself. Pick up a copy of the book, maybe sit in on a meeting or two, and see if it’s a good fit for you. If not, that’s OK. But you’re always welcome to join us.”

