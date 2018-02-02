Vocations will be ‘absolute priority’ for new bishop

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

Nashville Bishop J. Mark Spalding lays hands on the newly ordained Father Wilfredo Fernandez in 2016. Father Fernandez previously served with Bishop-elect Spalding at Holy Trinity Parish in Louisville. Bishop Spalding is known among the priests in the Archdiocese of Louisville as a strong supporter of his brother priests and of seminarians. Marnie McAllister, The Record

During his 11 years as the Bishop of Nashville, it seemed there was no higher priority for Bishop David Choby than promoting vocations.



Rather than turn the responsibility over to others, he served as his own vocations director, talking with the diocese’s seminarians often and encouraging them. He welcomed men from other dioceses and other countries to study for the priesthood and serve the Catholics of Middle Tennessee.



And the results were impressive. Between his installation as bishop in 2006 and his death in June of 2017, Bishop Choby ordained 28 new priests, and in 2014, he presided at the ordination of nine new priests, the most ever ordained at a single time in the 180-year history of the diocese.



Also, more than 20 men currently are in a seminary preparing themselves to be a priest for the Diocese of Nashville.



The fruits of Bishop Choby’s vocation efforts were seen not only in the numbers of seminarians and priests ordained. Of the almost 100 permanent deacons in the diocese, Bishop Choby ordained 46 of them. In 2014, Bishop Choby ordained the largest class ever of permanent deacons, 29, including eight Spanish-speaking deacons.



As Bishop J. Mark Spalding prepares to take the reins of the diocese with his ordination and installation as the 12th Bishop of Nashville on Feb. 2, he hopes to continue the success in promoting vocations by Bishop Choby.



“Vocations is an absolute priority for me as a bishop,” Bishop Spalding said. And not only vocations to the priesthood, he added, but also to the permanent diaconate and life as a consecrated religious.



Mentor and friend



During his 26 years as a priest for the Archdiocese of Louisville, Bishop Spalding filled many roles and had many responsibilities, serving as a pastor, vicar general, judicial vicar, and on numerous boards, committees and commissions. Although he’s never held a formal position in relation to vocations, he has worked hard to promote vocations and to mentor seminarians and young priests.



He participated in every vocation program the archdiocese had and preached about vocations in the parishes where he served, Bishop Spalding said.



His most effective work might have been his mentoring of seminarians and young priests who were assigned to the parishes where he was pastor. “I have new, good priest brothers due to the experience,” Bishop Spalding said.



One priest who values Bishop Spalding’s mentoring and support when he was a seminarian is Father Shayne Duvall, the pastoral administrator of St. Raphael Church in Louisville.



His first summer as a seminarian, Father Duvall was assigned to Immaculate Conception Church in La Grange, Kentucky, where Bishop Spalding was pastor. “I couldn’t ask for a better pastor and parish to be with than Immaculate Conception in Lagrange,” he said.



One of the most important lessons Father Duvall learned as a seminarian observing Bishop Spalding was how important it is for a pastor to spend time with his people. He was talking about that on even before Pope Francis mentioned priests being shepherds who take on the smell of the sheep, Father Duvall said.



As a pastor, Bishop Spalding would spend time every week in the parish school, talking to the children, getting to know them and allowing them to get to know him, Father Duvall said.



And he was a regular at school sporting events. “I learned from Bishop Spalding where the people are. And where are they, they’re at sporting events,” Father Duvall said.



“He wanted both (teams and their parents) to know a priest is there and they love and support what your children do,” Father Duvall said.



In their evenings together when he was a seminarian, Father Duvall would ask Bishop Spalding questions about different aspects of being a priest.



“He and I had a lot of conversations about the beauty of the liturgy,” Father Duvall said of Bishop Spalding. “He loves the liturgy and … he’s very passionate about the liturgy.”



Bishop Spalding’s support didn’t end when Father Duvall’s summer assignment ended. “When I would go back to school, he would always say, ‘It’s great having you here. You’re always welcome back.’”



And when Father Duvall stepped away from his seminary studies for a while, Bishop Spalding stayed in contact and continued to encourage him, he said.



Bishop Spalding hopes to be a mentor and support for seminarians in his new role in the Diocese of Nashville. “The key thing is I think I’ll be comfortable speaking about and around seminarians,” he said.



Those efforts will include helping new priests as well, he said. “Every study shows the first five years are very critical for a priest.”



‘A certain joy’



Just as Bishop Spalding tried to set a good example for seminarians and new priests, he benefitted from the example of members of his own family who were priests and religious sisters.



“All of them shared a certain joy and commitment about their vocation that was intriguing to me and made me look at it as an option for life,” Bishop Spalding said.



It was as a high school student that Bishop Spalding decided to find out if the call to the priesthood he had been feeling was legitimate. He studied at St. Meinrad Seminary in Indiana and Catholic University of Louvain in Belgium.



He’s experiences at both seminaries were good ones, Bishop Spalding said.



“My seminary experience helped me grow as a person, as a human being, as a man of faith,” Bishop Spalding said. “It didn’t dodge who I was as a spiritual and bodily person. It helped in my prayer life, it helped in my intellectual life, and it helped in my psycho-sexual development.



“That was key at the seminaries I attended,” Bishop Spalding said, helping him understand himself as a person and what the celibate life required.



His time as a seminarian “helped me become as well rounded a person as I could be,” Bishop Spalding said.



‘Strong culture for vocations’



“In Nashville I see a good strong culture for vocations here,” Bishop Spalding said. “I credit Bishop Choby and I credit the presbyterate, the deacons and consecrated religious.”



The work of promoting vocations should be a group effort, involving priests, deacons and consecrated religious, Bishop Spalding said. They can help him carry on the good work of Bishop Choby in promoting vocations by living their vocations well and speaking of priestly vocations, he added.



It might not always been easy, Bishop Spalding acknowledged. “The challenge is in our day and time there are always forces that ask ‘why’ concerning the mission of the Church and the need for vocations,” he said.



But he is confident that people will continue to answer God’s call. “The Church in its most challenging moments,” he said, “is blessed profoundly by courageous women and men.”