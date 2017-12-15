‘We Believe’ spreads ecumenism through radio, television

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

For nearly 50 years, Deacon Jim Walsh has been explaining the Catholic faith to non-Catholics.



He started in parishes, working with people interested in joining the Church. Later, he widened his audience with the We Believe radio show. And eventually, his mission spread far beyond Nashville and Middle Tennessee when he added the award-winning We Believe television show that can be seen on cable access stations and religious stations in more than 20 states.



Both the radio and television show feature Deacon Walsh and his friend, the Rev. Dr. Richard Shriver, a retired Methodist minister, discussing for thirty minutes some aspect of Catholic teaching and how it differs from – or is similar to – Protestant beliefs.



“We agree about 90 percent of the time,” Deacon Walsh said of he and his co-host.



“We’re in the business of ecumenism,” Deacon Walsh said. “Ecumenism is shutting the hell up and listening to the other guy.”



“A lot of people have misconceptions,” he added. “When you explain Catholic teaching, all that melts away. It promotes tolerance and understanding.”



Deacon Walsh, a lifelong Catholic and a native of Nashville, was a young attorney in the 1960s when he sat in on an inquiry class at the Cathedral of the Incarnation for people interested in joining the Church. “I thought, that looks like fun.”



So when he heard about the Jesuit-run Institute of Lay Theology in San Francisco, he applied, was accepted and earned a master’s degree in applied theology. “I was trained to do evangelization,” Deacon Walsh said.



He started working in two parishes in San Diego and later in a parish in Memphis. Along the way, he started helping form parish councils, which was one of the changes in the Church that followed the Second Vatican Council.



Nashville Bishop Joseph Durick invited him to lead the diocesan Office of the Laity helping parishes across the state set up parish councils and finance boards. In 1980, he was ordained as a permanent deacon. When the work with the Office of the Laity ended, Deacon Walsh went back to the law, working in the District Attorney General’s office for his friend and law school classmate Tom Shriver.



He was in his office one day in 1986 when he got a call from George McClintock, the general manager of a Nashville gospel radio station. A woman with a great devotion to the Blessed Virgin was airing a show on his station and spoke of Mary as a sort of fourth person of the Blessed Trinity. Listeners began to call the station to complain. McClintock was looking for someone who could explain what Catholics believe about Mary and was referred to Deacon Walsh.



“We did three or four shows and the calls went away,” Deacon Walsh recalled. “They didn’t think Catholics were Christians. I guess we convinced them we were.”



Deacon Walsh also was convinced that doing regular radio show would be a good idea. “If people were calling up and saying Catholics weren’t Christians, we probably needed a show,” Deacon Walsh said.



The parish council at St. Henry Church agreed to finance the new show, and Deacon Walsh invited a colleague from the District Attorney General’s office who was a member of the Church of Christ to come on the air with him and ask questions about what Catholics believe.



“After four or five shows, he said, ‘You’ve exhausted my theological knowledge. Get yourself a preacher,’” Deacon Walsh recalled.



So, he invited Dr. Shriver, the brother of his boss, to come on the show with him. Over the more than three decades of doing the We Believe show, “we’ve become really good friends,” said Dr. Shriver.



“It became a show dealing with all the basic teachings of the Catholic Church. My role is to react and interpret it for the Protestant audience,” said Dr. Shriver, who has taught at Cumberland University in Lebanon, Fisk University in Nashville, and Volunteer State Community College in Gallatin. “I’ve been teaching these subjects for years.”



“A good many people want me to fight with him. That’s not what the show is,” Dr. Shriver said. “I think we have stumbled on the secret for world peace. I call it determined friendship. Come together as friends determined to make the friendship work.”



Eventually, the pair added the We Believe television show to their efforts. With financing from the Knights of Columbus Council 544, Deacon Walsh said, they started out putting the shows on cable access stations. “It’s the same show with pictures,” Deacon Walsh said. “We’ve done over 100 shows.”



On Saturday, Dec. 9, they filmed the last two episodes of a 30-part series on the Basic Teachings of the Catholic Church, which has taken more than 10 years to complete. “We started with proof of the existence of God and we’re ending with heaven, hell and purgatory, and we covered about everything in between,” Deacon Walsh said.



The show’s producer, Ken Tucker, a parishioner at St. Ann Church in Nashville, plans to put all the episodes on a YouTube channel sometime early next year.



The latest venture Deacon Walsh embarked on is the founding of a low-power Catholic radio station in Nashville, WBOU 100.5-FM. Past and current episodes of the We Believe radio show are broadcast on the station every day. Also, the show continues to be aired on weekends on WNQM 1300-AM.



Over the decades, Deacon Walsh has followed his vocation into radio and television. “This,” he said, “is what I was trained to do.”



For more information about the We Believe radio and television shows, visit www.webelieveshow.org.



