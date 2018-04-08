Women explore their faith, vocation at conference

by Briana Grzybowski, Tennessee Register

Catholic Women of Faith Conference keynote speaker Father Chris Alar, above, poses for a photo with two conference attendees. About 500 women attended the conference, held at St. Philip Catholic Church on March 24. Photos by Marrianne Reeves

Roughly 500 women flocked to St. Philip Church in Franklin on Saturday, March 24, to celebrate their faith at the Diocese of Nashville’s 13th annual Catholic Women of Faith Conference.



Throughout the day, women had the opportunity to receive the Sacrament of Penance and participate in Eucharistic adoration. They also recited the Rosary together, ate lunch together, went to Mass together, and shopped from booths set up by local Catholic businesses.



Keynote presenters included Father Chris Alar, Danielle Bean, Nicole Abisino and Catholic musician John Angotti.



Many of the women had been to the conference several times before. Holy Rosary Academy teacher and Holy Rosary parishioner Cathy Sharbel was there for her sixth year in a row to help run the vendor’s booth for St. Mary’s Bookstore. She loves going to enjoy the camaraderie with other Catholic women, to be uplifted in her faith, and to give back to her local Catholic community.



“Not only do I get to hear the awesome speakers and see my friends from around the diocese; but I also get to sell these wonderful religious items from the bookstore and hopefully help other people grow in their faith through that,” she said. “So, it’s a win-win for me.”



Above, conference attendees browse the vendor’s booths.

Monica Garvey, St. Philip parishioner, returned for her fifth consecutive year as a volunteer at the conference. She comes back every year to be inspired and renewed in her faith.



“For me, coming here is time I can dedicate to my faith; and to contemplate what God’s will is for my life,” Garvey said. “Plus, I love listening to the speakers. They’re always great!”



Father Alar of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception opened the day with Mass and provided the first keynote talk. Father Alar, who joined his religious community in 2006 after spending many years chasing the almighty dollar in the workaday business world, spoke of the importance of having a well-informed Catholic faith.



“Out of all the evils this world can offer, nothing is worse than losing your soul,” Father Alar said. “We have such a problem today with people, especially young people, leaving the Church because they don’t understand their faith, and you cannot love what you do not know.”



In his talk, he said that the Catholic Church is the only church that offers the fullness of truth and salvation.



“There are currently 33,000 Christian denominations worldwide, but there cannot be 33,000 ultimate truths. There can only be one. We’re the only church in the world founded by Jesus himself,” he said. “John Wesley founded the Methodist Church. John Smyth founded the Baptist Church. Samuel Seabury founded the Episcopal Church here in the U.S. But do I want to follow Jesus or follow Samuel Seabury?”



Writer and TV host Danielle Bean encouraged the crowd to embrace their dignity and strength as women, as described by St. John Paul II in his encyclical “Mulieris Dignitatem.”



“Do you really know how awesome you are?” she asked. “Do you truly understand how strong and beautiful and gifted you are? Sometimes we really don’t act on that reality. There’s a disconnect there.”



She pointed out that women are called to love, serve, and nurture others; and to do so with great love, even in the smallest tasks, is worthwhile.



“More often than not, God doesn’t give us a glamorous calling,” Bean said. “Sometimes our vocation is standing in front of us in our living room asking us what’s for dinner.”



Bean reminded the audience that the world is hungry for motherhood, and that there is nothing more powerful than a woman who understands her own dignity and worth.



“Nothing scares Satan more than a strong woman!” she said. “Our world needs women who embrace their own beauty and sensitivity. See the beauty and dignity in your own story and don’t be afraid to share it with others.”



Actress and film producer Nicole Abisino provided a powerful testimony of returning to the Catholic faith of her youth after spending years pursuing a successful yet ultimately unfulfilling acting career in Hollywood.



“I was baptized Catholic as a baby and left the Church at the ripe old age of 7,” she said. “I knew there was a God, but my faith didn’t mean that much to me. Deep down, I dreamed of becoming an actress. As long as I worked hard and pursued my dream, I thought I would find happiness.”



She recalled a memory of being at the Cannes Film Festival in 2010 and feeling a deep dissatisfaction with her life.



“There I was on the red carpet in France at this world-renowned film festival; at what was supposed to be the pinnacle of my career. I was surrounded by big names in the acting world, with a glamorous wardrobe and makeup job, and I never felt so empty in my life,” Abisino said.



She knew God was calling her to do great things but didn’t recognize it as God’s calling until that moment at Cannes.



“I felt a tugging on my heart since I was 17 years old, and it was the Holy Spirit. I ignored it for a long time until I couldn’t anymore,” she explained.



Abisino felt the need to reconnect with her faith. “When I had that experience, I kept thinking that I need to find a church. I joined a non-denominational church for a while, and as I continued to learn about Jesus and studied Scripture for the first time on my own, I was gradually drawn back into the Catholic Church.”



She has since founded Gabriel’s Messenger Films, a production and marketing company for faith-based movies.



“Walking away from Hollywood was tough at first, but my career really has blossomed since I left,” Abisino said. “God has taken my acting skills and creative mind and used them for His glory, and I’ve never been more blessed.”



Music missionary John Angotti, along with his bandmates, ended the day with a concert. A West Virginia native and former lead vocalist for the U.S. Navy Band, Angotti has traveled around the world to spread the Gospel through music. He has performed at Carnegie Hall, World Youth Day, and countless retreats, parish missions, and conferences and currently resides in Franklin as music director of St. Philip Church.



“Sometimes we let busyness distract us from what’s important,” said Holy Family parishioner Jane Ridlen, who attended the conference. “Today was such a wonderful opportunity to get away from regular, everyday life and focus on my relationship with God."