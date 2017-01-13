World Marriage Day Mass to honor couples celebrating 25th, 50th anniversaries

All couples in the Diocese of Nashville who will celebrate their 25th or 50th wedding anniversary during 2017 are invited to the World Marriage Day Mass sponsored by the diocese each year.
The Mass, which will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, at the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Nashville, is a celebration of marriage and a recognition of the Sacrament of Matrimony,” said Tom Samoray, diocesan director of family life and marriage ministry.
Bishop David Choby, who will celebrate the Mass, uses the event to show his support for those who will be celebrating landmark anniversaries this year and all married couples, Samoray said.
World Marriage Day was established by Worldwide Marriage Encounter, a Catholic group that organizes weekend retreats for married couples to help them make good marriages even better. From its beginning in the 1950s in Spain, the organization has spread around the world.
As part of the World Marriage Day Mass in Nashville, group photos of the couples celebrating their 25th or 50th anniversaries will be taken and each couple will receive a copy, Samoray said.
The Mass will be followed by a light reception in the Fleming Center at the Cathedral.
Couples are encouraged to bring their families with them to the Mass, Samoray said. And the Mass will fulfill the Sunday obligation, he added.
Those celebrating a landmark anniversary and would like to attend the Mass should contact Samoray by Monday, Feb. 6. In order to prepare the certificates in time, couples should email to Samoray, their first and last names, the anniversary they will celebrate in 2017, and their parish. Samoray’s email address is
tom.samoray@dioceseofnashville.com
.