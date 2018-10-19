Young people can help rejuvenate Church

by Andy Telli, Tennessee Register

While Bill Staley, diocesan director of youth and young adult ministry, was in Rome for the ordination of Deacon Luke Wilgenbusch, he was able to attend the opening Mass of the Synod of Bishops on Young People, the Faith and Vocational Discernment on Oct. 3.



“It was profound to see dozens and dozens of bishops come out in the entrance procession and to see all the synod fathers there ready to focus on the youth,” said Staley.



The Synod is looking at a wide variety of issues facing young atpeople in the Church, and Staley is awaiting the final document to see how the Church will proceed into the future.



“It’s a special time in the Church,” Staley said. “We’re taking the time to really take a look at the young Church.



“This generation is the biggest and most technologically advanced the world has ever seen,” he added. “So how do we share with them the good news of Jesus Christ?”



Answering that question is a major focus of Staley’s efforts for the diocese.



“Teens spend more time in front of a screen than ever before and have shorter attention spans,” he said. “It challenges us to be more creative and more agile.”



But those challenges are not new, he said. “When they came out with the printing press, they had to teach people how to read, so history has always had challenges that we’ve had to overcome.”



Vocational discernment has to begin with young people understanding what a vocation is, Staley said.



With all the messages of secular culture swirling around young people, it can be difficult to hear God’s call in their life, Staley said. “This movement is pushing you here and that movement is pushing you there,” he said. “But where’s God pushing you?”



Much discussion at the Synod has focused on the clergy sexual abuse crisis roiling the Church.



“This is the generation of scandal,” Staley said.” It’s been scandal after shooting after scandal. They’re kind of numb to this in a strange way.”



But young people have a resilience in the face of the scandal and can help rejuvenate the Church, Staley said. To rejuvenate means to take back to a youthful state, he noted.



“Despite all the scandals they’ve seen, they’ll help bring us back to a better state both culturally and spiritually,” Staley said of young people.